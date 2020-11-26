Behind defense, VCU surges in second half to beat Utah State 85-69 in season opener

So, what exactly happened to allow VCU to turn the tide down the stretch of the second half against Utah State Wednesday night?
For coach Mike Rhoades, the answer lies simply in a word common to the Rams’ parlance.
"A little Havoc,” he said, “a little Havoc.”
VCU nabbed 10 of its 18 total forced turnovers in the final 13:07 of the game. It allowed the team to find new life in a game that, shortly beforehand, looked as if the Aggies could run away with.
The Rams erased a 10-point early second-half deficit, scored 17 points off 11 total second-half Utah State turnovers and went on to cruise to an 85-69 season-opening win as part of the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic in Sioux Falls, S.D. The tournament is being played at the Sanford Pentagon.
“These guys wanted to press,” Rhoades said. “We started getting our hand on balls. We had some great traps, we had some good rotations.”
And they did it with a herd of contributors. Rhoades said in the preseason that, despite having six newcomers — including four true freshmen — he would still play a lot of guys.
He wasn’t lying.
With several minutes still left in the first half, Rhoades had already played 12 players, including each of the freshmen. Each of the dozen wound up getting at least 6 minutes on the court. And freshman Ace Baldwin started his very first collegiate game at point guard, allowing dynamic sophomore Bones Hyland to slide off the ball to the shooting guard spot — an adjustment the Rams discussed in the offseason, to take advantage of his offensive skill.
Baldwin joined Hyland, junior KeShawn Curry, senior Corey Douglas and senior Levi Stockard III in the starting lineup. Baldwin was the first VCU freshman to start a season opener since Malik Crowfield in 2016.
Hyland scored a career-high 23 points, which included four early 3-pointers and five total. Junior Vince Williams scored a career-high 15 points. Curry had 10 points. Williams and Curry had a pair of 3s each.
The only players to not play Wednesday were sophomores Jarren McAllister and Arnold Henderson VI (St. Christopher’s), a walk-on. It’s unclear exactly why McAllister didn’t play. It appeared he had his game shorts on on the bench. According to a VCU spokesperson, it may have been a coach’s decision.
VCU’s bench combined to outscore Utah State’s 39-15.
“I talked about the depth and the army, but I think everybody saw that tonight,” Rhoades said. “Just reiterating that we're going to continue to play that way.”
Three-point shooting was an early boon for VCU Wednesday. But that success later dried up. And for a time, the team struggled to contend with Utah State’s size — the Aggies are the tallest team in the country with an average height of 79.31 inches.
Utah State hammered VCU inside, successfully contending with the Rams’ press and limiting VCU’s own opportunities in the post.
At one point early in the second half, the Rams were being outscored 32-14 inside. Utah State, on a layup by Justin Bean with 14:22 to play, jumped out to its biggest lead of the game, 55-45.
But Williams completed an important 3-point play right after, converting a layup and sinking the free throw, to stem the tide for a moment.
Later, after a pair of free throws by Josh Banks cut the Aggies’ lead to 5, sophomore Tre Clark came up with a steal and a jumper. All of sudden, VCU trailed by just 3, 55-52, with 12:52 to play. Clark’s steal was the second of the Rams’ 10 to finish the game.
And the Rams, with renewed confidence perhaps, began to find their footing in the paint. A pair of layups by Douglas, and one by freshman Mikael Brown-Jones, helped VCU hang close as the second half approached its midpoint.
“In the second half, I thought we got the ball downhill,” Rhoades said. “We threw it in there a little bit, we got some stuff on rolls and slips. And then in transition they were scrambling a little bit and we got to rim and finished that way.
“We got to be an inside-outside team, and when I say inside it's just driving it and sharing the ball. You saw that more in the second half — that ball was hot.”
Then Hyland struck with his fifth 3-pointer. Neemias Queta, Utah State’s standout 7-foot center, missed a layup before Alphonso Anderson fouled Brown-Jones, who was going for the layup. Brown-Jones made both his free throws to tie the game at 63 with 9:03 left.
VCU took its first lead since the first half at the 8:20 mark, when Williams, who made multiple important baskets down the stretch, used a nifty fake-pass move to get to the basket and finish with a layup. The Rams jumped ahead 65-63.
Those baskets were part of what became an 18-0 VCU run from 10:45 to play to 5:00 to play, when Williams made a 3 to push the Rams’ lead to 74-65. They never lost their grip.
VCU turned Utah State over a total of 18 times, and created 28 points off those.
"The last 14 minutes it was a trainwreck in every way, shape and form,” Utah State coach Craigh Smith said. “We missed a lot of point-blank shots. Certainly we turned it over. We had 10 catastrophic turnovers, which led to at least 20 points going the other way. It's like a pick-6 in football."
VCU began the game with a barrage of 3-pointers. It helped the team grab an early 12-6 lead. Hyland and Curry had two 3s apiece by the 16:27 park.
Hyland had four 3-pointers by himself within the first 7:19. The Rams, behind Hyland and Curry, started a combined 6 of 8 from deep. But they went 1 of 8 to finish the first half.
The spell continued into the second half, as Utah State grew its lead.
"We hit 3s early, then we got a little 3 happy there,” Rhoades said.
But VCU found its bearings eventually, as its new-look rotation seemingly worked out kinks in real time.
And a team picked to finish ninth in the Atlantic 10 beat a team picked to finish third in the Mountain West — the two-time defending Mountain West tournament champions.
Up next is No. 15-ranked West Virginia on Thursday at 2:30 p.m. That game will be broadcast on ESPN.
“I was really, really impressed,” Douglas said of VCU’s Wednesday performance. “Guys calm and collected, even when things got a little rowdy and things didn't go our way. When adversity hit, we came together and just stuck to it, and it worked out for us."
(804) 649-6442
Twitter: @wayneeppsjr