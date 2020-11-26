Behind defense, VCU surges in second half to beat Utah State 85-69 in season opener

At one point early in the second half, the Rams were being outscored 32-14 inside. Utah State, on a layup by Justin Bean with 14:22 to play, jumped out to its biggest lead of the game, 55-45.

But Williams completed an important 3-point play right after, converting a layup and sinking the free throw, to stem the tide for a moment.

Later, after a pair of free throws by Josh Banks cut the Aggies’ lead to 5, sophomore Tre Clark came up with a steal and a jumper. All of sudden, VCU trailed by just 3, 55-52, with 12:52 to play. Clark’s steal was the second of the Rams’ 10 to finish the game.

And the Rams, with renewed confidence perhaps, began to find their footing in the paint. A pair of layups by Douglas, and one by freshman Mikael Brown-Jones, helped VCU hang close as the second half approached its midpoint.

“In the second half, I thought we got the ball downhill,” Rhoades said. “We threw it in there a little bit, we got some stuff on rolls and slips. And then in transition they were scrambling a little bit and we got to rim and finished that way.

“We got to be an inside-outside team, and when I say inside it's just driving it and sharing the ball. You saw that more in the second half — that ball was hot.”