If you look at Rhode Island's record, you'd be tempted to equate first-place VCU's game there on Wednesday to a half-inch putt.

The northeastern Rams are 8-16, 4-8 in the Atlantic 10. VCU is 18-7, 9-3.

But this certainly is no gimme for VCU, which is coming off a 62-58 loss to Dayton eight days ago. Few games in the A-10 have been this season.

Rhody traditionally has been a tough out for the Rams. If coach Mike Rhoades needs some anti-apathetic messaging for his players, here's some bullet points:

Rhody is the only Atlantic 10 team VCU has a losing record (7-9) against since joining the league in 2012-13;

Until winning the past two games, VCU had lost nine of the previous 10 matchups in the series;

The Rams are 1-3 in their past four trips to Kingston, Rhode Island.

“You can say what you want to say, but the bottom of the league has gotten better, from new coaches, new players, transfer portal, whatever,” Rhoades said. “That influx has made the league better, harder to navigate for sure. But that’s what you want. We don’t want to eat each other up, but that’s what happens when you’re in a good league with good coaches and there’s a lot of good players.

“I also think … going on the road in the A-10, there’s some tough places to play, no matter who the team is. … It’s hard to win in the A-10 on the road. I think that’s a difference-maker. One way you can separate yourself is go on the road and find a way to win.”

VCU has won five straight conference games on the road, where it is 5-3 overall.

Archie Miller took over Rhode Island in the offseason after a successful six-season stint at Dayton (two A-10 titles and four NCAA tournament appearances) and a not-good-enough four-season stint at Indiana (67-58).

He’s in a rebuilding phase at Rhody, with a roster that has one senior, one junior and 11 sophomores and freshmen.

The Rams still have a trophy win against preseason favorite Dayton (75-70) at home, where they are 7-5. Ten of their conference games have been decided by eight or fewer points.

“It’s a basketball school,’’ Rhoades said. “They go out there expecting to win games. They’re always hard-fought games. They’re always physical. They’re intense.

“It’s a road game. In this crazy league this year, we hopefully continue to keep the same formula we have on the road, being locked in, ready to go.”

Rhode Island is going forward without second-leading scorer Brayon Freeman, a sophomore guard who transferred to URI after being named to the A-10 all-rookie team at George Washington. He was dismissed from the program on Monday.

Freeman was averaging 14.3 points in 29.1 minutes. He had taken more shots (310) than anybody on the team but was shooting only 36.8%, 34% on 3-pointers.

“He’s no longer with us and we’re going to do everything we can to support his finish here at the university,” Miller said in a press conference. “I’ll kind of leave it at that.”

Much of Rhode Island’s scoring has come from Freeman and guards Ishmael Leggett and Jalen Carey. Leggett and Carey average 15.9 and 9.8 points, respectively.

Keeping the Rams off the foul line – they shoot 74.4%, with Leggett and Carey at 82.4% and 83%, respectively – is key, as well as dealing with the high number of screens the Rams set for ball handlers.

VCU is 17th nationally and tops in the A-10 with 22.5 free throw attempts per game. Rhode Island isn’t far behind at 21.6, which ranks 35th nationally and second in the conference.

VCU averages 15.8 made free throws (29th in the country). Rhode Island averages 16.1 (24th). URI made a program-record 25 of 27 in Saturday’s 75-67 loss at George Mason.

Rhode Island might be a candidate to twist the defensive heat knob to high. It averages 14.5 turnovers. VCU’s constant pressure generates 17.1, the 12th-best mark in the country in Division I.

“We’ve got to make sure our defense shows up,” Rhoades said. “It’s got to travel for sure.”

