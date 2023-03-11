NEW YORK – Saint Louis coach Travis Ford calls Gibson Jimerson “one of the biggest gym rats” he’s been around.
That’s a major reason the former Benedictine and St. Christopher’s standout has expanded his game from what Ford said was a standstill 3-point shooter when he arrived to “one of the better players” in the Atlantic 10.
“His progression has been very, very impressive,” Ford said.
The 6-foot-5 205-pounder was a second-team all-conference pick as well as an all-academic selection this season. With one of the quickest launches from the perimeter you’ll see, Saint Louis’ leading scorer (14.3 points) will be one of the focuses of VCU’s defense when the top-seeded Rams (25-7) and fourth-seeded Billikens (21-11) play in the A-10 semifinals Saturday at 1 p.m. at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.
Jimerson was 8 of 12 (5 of 9 on 3-pointers) and scored 24 points in the teams’ first meeting this season. The Rams limited him to 6 points (2-10, 2 of 5 on 3s) in the second game.
A pair of 3-pointers in a 21-point effort against George Mason in the quarterfinals moved him to third on Billikens’ career list with 231.
“I think we’ve just got to stay aggressive and no easy shots for him,” VCU’s Ace Baldwin said.
Jimerson played at Benedictine and St. Christopher’s before spending his senior year at Montverde Academy in Florida and signing with Saint Louis.
Jimerson received recruiting interest from Richmond and VCU but said in a Times-Dispatch story in 2021 “I think there was that aspect that I wanted to visit other places and maybe get away a little bit, and that played into it.”
He played in 10 games as a freshman in 2019-20 before injuring his foot and missing the rest of the season. He got an extra year of eligibility after receiving a hardship waiver from the NCAA, and then another year granted by the NCAA because of COVID.
As a redshirt sophomore athletically in his fourth season, he’s already earned a bachelor of science degree in international business, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Ford said Jimerson has “a multiple extra routine” in the gym and is “very disciplined in what he does.”
“What I love is the progression,” Ford said. “Every year we talk to him about something he needs to improve on. When he got there he was a standstill 3-point shooter. Get him the ball, let him fire.
“Then we told him, hey, you need to figure out how to get to the foul line. You’re playing like [21.5] minutes and I think you shot maybe [12] free throws the whole year [in 2020-21]. And then … next year in the first four games he’d already shot more free throws than he had the year before.
“Then we said all right, you’ve got to learn to move without the ball, use screens. Now he’s done that.”
PHOTOS: VCU beats Saint Louis 79-67 and claims the A-10 regular-season tittle
