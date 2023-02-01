'He loves that moment': Ace Baldwin hits another big shot for VCU

When VCU coach Mike Rhoades and his staff were recruiting Ace Baldwin in high school, they loved that the 6-foot-1 point guard was not afraid to take on big moments, win or lose.

“That’s why we recruited him so hard,” Rhoades said. “Everyone always asks me about … what makes him tick. He loves competition more than anything. Winning to him is more important than the stat sheet or how he’s playing. The dude wants to win. It could be a shooting drill in practice.

“So you want the ball in his hands. He can make the decision to help us win. He loves that moment.”

Another of those moments arrived with less than 20 seconds left in Tuesday’s A-10 game at Davidson. Tied at 58, the Rams let Baldwin do his thing. He responded by making about a 17-footer with 15 seconds left to give VCU a 60-58 lead. The Rams survived some missed free throws on both sides in the final 4.5 seconds to grab a 61-59 victory.

The win was doubly important for VCU (17-6, 8-2 in A-10). Coming off a 61-58 stumble against St. Bonaventure at the Siegel Center on Saturday, VCU couldn’t afford another setback with a defining back-to-back stretch against conference heavyweights Saint Louis and Dayton.

Saint Louis (15-7, 7-2) fell 75-65 at Fordham on Tuesday, putting VCU back in first and setting up a battle for the top spot on Friday in Missouri.

"It wasn’t pretty, but I loved how hard we played, especially in the second half and down the stretch,” Rhoades said. “We just had some toughness plays down the stretch that were huge.”

Toughness? Baldwin broke his right wrist in VCU’s second game of the season and had surgery to insert two screws. He was back in five games, then sprained his left wrist and missed another game.

He said his right wrist is about 75-85% recovered and his left about 90-95%, but he plays on because “I don’t want to let my teammates down by not playing. And I just want to win. I want to see us win a championship.”

Rhoades wants to see the ball in Baldwin’s hands at the end of a game so he can make a play, whether it’s taking a shot or passing to an open teammate.

Two years ago when he was a freshman, Baldwin made a pair of go-ahead free throws with 4.7 seconds left to beat Saint Louis 67-65. Last year at Dayton, he put VCU ahead with a 3-pointer with 6.6 seconds left in a 53-52 victory.

He missed a trey at the buzzer that would have tied the game against St. Bonaventure but didn’t shy away when another opportunity came Tuesday. With VCU inbounding the ball with 10 seconds on the shot clock and 21 on the game clock, Rhoades wanted the ball to go to Baldwin to use a high screen to create a play.

The left-hander got the ball out high, drove to his right, found an open spot near the elbow and drilled the shot.

To be honest, he said, “I knew I was taking that one.”

Baldwin also made about a long jumper with 1 second left in the first half, capping a 7-0 run that pulled the Rams within 2 after a defensive-deficient half.

“I feel like I’m built for these type moments,” said Baldwin, who finished with 14 points, 7 assists, 5 rebounds, 2 steals and no turnovers in almost 38 minutes.

“It’s not my first time doing this. I just want to thank coaches and players for giving me enough confidence to put the ball in my hands.”

Photos from the VCU men's basketball season