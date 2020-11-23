Hours after Volunteer Classic cancellation, VCU lands in Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic

Well, that was quick.

About five hours after the cancellation of The Volunteer Classic Monday afternoon, which wiped away VCU’s first two games, against Charlotte Thursday and 12th-ranked Tennessee Friday, the Rams had a new landing spot.

A report emerged on Twitter shortly before 8:30 p.m. from The D1 Docket that VCU would replace an undisclosed team in the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic in Sioux Falls, S.D. CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein reported about 20 minutes later that the undisclosed team being replaced would be Wichita State, which encountered multiple positive COVID-19 tests.

VCU coach Mike Rhoades confirmed the reports later Monday night.

The Rams will begin play in South Dakota in a game against Utah State that will tip off at 9:30 p.m. ET and be broadcast on ESPN2. They’ll get a total of three games in three days, wrapping up Friday.

In other opening day matchups Wednesday, Memphis will play Saint Mary’s at 2 p.m. (ESPN2), Northern Iowa will play Western Kentucky at 4:30 p.m. (ESPNU) and West Virginia will play South Dakota State at 7 p.m. (ESPN2).