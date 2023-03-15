To more understand “the edge” that drew VCU’s coaching staff to forward Jalen DeLoach, look at the athletic lines in his family.

His sister, Taylor, was a Big Ten champ at Ohio State in the long jump and 4x100-meter relay. His brother Kalen is a 6-foot-1, 211-pound rising senior linebacker at Florida State who has a chance to be picked in the NFL draft next year.

Internal competition wasn’t lacking for the brothers, who are 18 months apart.

“It means everything I am now,” DeLoach said. “Seeing my brother and sister so successful, it just makes you want to work harder and be like them.

“We played hard. We argued. It was like brothers. For sure, some battles.”

Where the 6-foot-9, 215-pound sophomore now is like the bloom you see starting to unfold. Prone to overexuberant fouls and emotional displays early in the year, DeLoach’s growth has somewhat mirrored VCU’s this season.

He and his game still are maturing, but he’s become a more consistent, highly active force inside offensively and defensively for the 12th-seeded Rams (27-7), who will play fifth-seeded Saint Mary’s (26-7) on Friday at 2 p.m. in the first round of the NCAA tournament West Regional in Albany, New York.

DeLoach is averaging 10 points and 7 rebounds and shooting 56.7%. Often battling bulkier interior players, he’s blocked 46 shots. He’s scored in double figures in 10 of the past 13 games, with a high of 19 points and three double-doubles.

DeLoach scored 10 points – 6 in the final 11 minutes -- and had 10 rebounds (5 offensive) in VCU’s 68-56 victory over Dayton in the Atlantic 10 championship game.

“I don’t think he’s even close to his ceiling,” VCU coach Mike Rhoades said. “He has so much potential. And I think the biggest thing, what I love most about him, is he’s so darn competitive and he has, I like to say, that VCU edge. He hates to lose.”

The Rams like big men who can move, are athletic and can guard multiple positions – “We just don’t want a plodder,” Rhoades said -- for their up-tempo offense and pressure defenses. DeLoach fit that bill as they watched him when he was younger and during a postgraduate year at The Skill Factory in Atlanta.

“We just loved his versatility, so we recruited him really hard and built a cool relationship with his family,” Rhoades said.

DeLoach’s father, Rob, has played a big part in molding his son’s competitiveness – and plenty of others as well.

He and Sam Carter run “The Factory,” a weight-lifting outfit for elite athletes in Savannah, Georgia. Based in the back of a youth center, it’s as much about developing life skills as bodies.

“They call him the Jerry Jones of Savannah,” Jalen said.

Rob DeLoach, an Air Force veteran, says on his Twitter site that The Factory “Ain’t For Everybody.” His son concurs.

“It’s probably the hardest training you’ll probably ever do in your life, but it’s like bigger than weights,” Jalen said. “It’s like a family there. … Coach [Carter] and my dad help build character, build toughness and things like that, all based on weights.”

His father, he said, has a lot of connections with college coaches and helps kids with the recruiting process.

Rob was the one who told Jalen, who was 17 coming out of high school and being recruited by Georgia, Mississippi, South Carolina and Kansas State, among others, that he wasn’t ready and needed a year at The Skill Factory to develop more.

DeLoach was more into track and didn’t get serious about basketball until he grew seven inches – to 6-7 – between his freshman and sophomore years in high school. He was cut from a higher-level travel team and started to transition from a guard to a big man.

DeLoach averaged 4.1 points and 3.7 rebounds in 13.4 minutes for VCU last year, when he said he was getting used to the speed of the college game. During the offseason, he got up at 7 a.m. almost every day and worked on his strength, conditioning and ball handling. At times, he said he had to be told to vacate VCU’s Basketball Development Center.

DeLoach said he wants to get to about 230 pounds this offseason and expand his shooting range. Rhoades said his challenge to DeLoach will be learning to channel his edge -- Rhoades took him out of the starting lineup one game because he had picked up some technical fouls in previous games -- and “can you do even more because he took a huge step.”

“I’d rather have guys emotional and we work on that and smooth it out with maturity,” Rhoades said. “As we’re moving forward in your career, that turns into a weapon. …

“He does get frustrated at times with a foul or something doesn’t go our way. He’s gotten better at it, but to become … one of the best players in the league that’s the next step for him as he continues to work on his game and he continues to mature and we spend a lot of time with him. The sky’s the limit for that kid.”

