ALBANY, N.Y. – Brandon Johns Jr.’s VCU teammates scattered after watching their NCAA tournament pairing in a large conference room at their hotel in New York last week.

Johns, though, found a piano in a corner of the hallway outside the room, sat down and started entertaining a few onlookers.

The 6-foot-8 graduate student, with a sociology degree from Michigan and working on his master’s in criminal justice at VCU, has diverse talents and interests.

That parallels his game on the court, where his versatility has been a key addition to the Rams’ success. He’ll likely need to play a big role if VCU (27-7), the 12th seed in the West Regional, is to knock off No. 5 Saint Mary’s (26-7) in the first round on Friday at 2 p.m. at MVP Arena.

While the Gaels are led by guards Logan Johnson and Aidan Mahaney, they are big and physical with Mitchell Saxen (6-10, 242), Kyle Bowen (6-8, 222), Alex Ducas (6-7, 220) and Harry Wessels (7-1, 255).

Saint Mary’s ranks ninth nationally in rebound margin (plus 7.2). It averages 10.8 on offense.

“Keep them off of the glass especially,” Johns said. “They’re a good offensive rebounding team, and we want to limit those second-chance opportunities as much as possible.”

Johns, who transferred after four seasons at Michigan, was a missing piece for the Rams. His versatility at the four spot enables him to form a double low-post threat with 6-9 sophomore Jalen DeLoach or venture out to the perimeter, where teams have to respect this 3-point shooting (29.5%).

He’s averaging 11.8 points and 5.3 rebounds while shooting 51.9%.

“He’s an old soul,” VCU coach Mike Rhoades said. “We got better because that position, we didn’t have that versatility there the past two years until we put Vince [Williams] there.

“Here’s a kid who plays basketball at a high level, but he brings so much to us. He plays so hard and plays to exhaustion almost every time he’s out there. He’s physical. He can finish. He can put the ball on the floor. He can shoot it. On defense, because of his experience, he can guard anything. He’s not afraid to put his body on the line, and he’s sure not afraid to go rebound in a crowd.”

Johns was a top 60 prospect coming out of high school in Lansing, Michigan. He played in 117 games at Michigan and made 25 starts in four seasons while going to three NCAA tournaments, but he was unable to secure a consistently bigger role with the Wolverines.

With the extra year of eligibility granted by the NCAA because of COVID, Johns went into the transfer portal seeking another opportunity to showcase his skills.

“I think it’s very important to be versatile on the court, to be able to do multiple things,” he said. “If you’re a one-way player, it’s not really going to help the team out as much as possible.”

Johns never took piano lessons. He started messing around with it as a freshman at Michigan, figuring out songs as he heard them.

“He had his little keyboard and he’d be playing all the time,” said Rams guard Zeb Jackson, another transfer who lived with Johns at Michigan. “He’s really good. If he sees a piano, he’s going to sit down and play it.”

Johns found a piano in one of the lobbies at VCU’s hotel here. He jammed for about 30-45 minutes with some members of The Peppas, the Rams’ pep band – until a hotel employee “came down and said, ‘We’re getting complaints about the piano,’” he said with a smile.

“I always had a thing about learning new things and being able to do multiple things,” said Johns, who was a big bowler when he was younger. “I don’t want to be a one-way person, and that goes with everything, whether it’s life or basketball. I definitely try to expand my horizons a little bit and get to learn as much as I possibly can.”

Johns is grateful for have more of a featured role this season and to get another shot at the NCAA tournament. He’s fit right in with the Rams, whom he said welcomed him with open arms.

“At first I was nervous,” he said. “I don’t know how I’m going to get along with these guys.

“At the same time I know I’m a very relatable guy. I’m like a chameleon in a way where I can blend into a lot of different environments. Getting with these guys, it was so easy to accommodate myself here. Love these guys, man.”

