The mystery of what happened to Charles “Jabo” Wilkins’ retired jersey at VCU has not been solved, but one finally will be hanging in the Siegel Center rafters.

VCU announced it will “re-retire” Wilkins’ No. 40 jersey during its game against Saint Louis Tuesday night. A VCU Athletics Hall of Famer (1996), the former Maggie Walker standout is all over the school’s record book and holds marks for career scoring average (23.8) and career rebounding average (13.5).

“We can’t wait,” said Wilkins’ son, Jermaine, who plans to be at the ceremony with his three brothers and two sisters, along with Wilkins’ sister and brother and a lot of family members.

“Of course he can’t see it … The fact we can say, along with [everybody who] helped to see it come to fruition, it’ll be up there in perpetuity where it belongs … that’s huge for us.”

The original jersey retirement had been forgotten until after Wilkins’ death in 2018, when Fred Jeter, a former Richmond News Leader/Richmond Times-Dispatch reporter who writes for the Richmond Free Press, notified the school the jersey was retired by former Rams coach Chuck Noe in 1971 and displayed in a case in Franklin Street Gym.

Also giving a strong push to get the jersey in the rafters were members of the Maggie Walker Class of 1966 and former VCU star Gerald Henderson, Jermaine Wilkins said, as well as the Free Press.

Henderson’s No. 22 jersey hangs in the Siegel Center, along with Eric Maynor’s No. 3, Calvin Duncan’s No. 5, Bradford Burgess’ No. 20, Treveon Graham’s No. 21 and Kendrick Warren’s No. 23.

Jeter was a VCU student at the time. There was no sports information director, he said, so he did the role and kept statistics.

He was at the game against Virginia Union at Franklin Street on Feb. 22, 1971, when Noe announced the jersey retirement during Wilkins’ final home game. Wilkins’ had 40 points in that game in an 81-70 victory. He is the only VCU player with multiple 40-point games. His 45 against West Liberty State on Dec. 20, 1968, is the Rams’ single-game record.

Jeter remembers the framed jersey with a picture of Wilkins and biographical information being in a display case in Franklin Street Gym. Everything disappeared at some point and was forgotten.

He found articles chronicling the retirement in stories in the Times-Dispatch and News Leader, as well as in the student newspaper, The Commonwealth Times.

The headline in The Times-Dispatch account of Wilkins’ game against Virginia Union read, “Rams Repulse Panthers; Wilkins Equals Number.” The first paragraph noted that, before the game, “it was announced that VCU would retire Jabo Wilkins’ No. 40 at the end of the season.”

“Through an exhaustive amount of research and conversations with former student-athletes, former employees and long-time supporters, we determined that Jabo not only had his jersey retired already but deserved to have a rightful place in the Siegel Center rafters,” VCU vice president and director of athletics Ed McLaughlin said in a statement. “We look forward to welcoming his family back to VCU and celebrating this day with them.”

Jermaine Wilkins said he did not remember his father talking about the original event.

“He was pretty modest about that particular piece of it. … He wasn’t the kind of person who would beat the drum to say, ‘Hey you’ve got to honor me.’ … But he would always reference the fact he put VCU on the map, so he wasn’t modest about that piece,” he said with a laugh.

A 6-foot-3 guard and forward, Wilkins went to Fayetteville State out of Maggie Walker. He transferred to VCU in 1968, when the school was formed from the merger of Richmond Professional Institute and the Medical College of Virginia, and played there under Benny Dees and Noe until 1971.

Wilkins ranks fourth in scoring with 1,716 points in just three seasons. He owns three of the top nine single-season scoring averages — No. 1 at 27.5, No. 2 at 24 and No. 9 at 20.2 — and is the only VCU player to average more than 20 points in three consecutive seasons.

He is also at the top of the list in rebounding average in a season (16.6). He was selected to the school’s 50th anniversary team in 2018.

VCU beats Richmond 73-58