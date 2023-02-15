Zeb Jackson’s 19-footer at the buzzer gave VCU a 55-54 victory at Rhode Island on Wednesday that rescued the Rams from an ugly loss.

But they may have an issue going forward with the health of starting forward Jalen DeLoach, who went up for a rebound and came down awkwardly with 3:25 left in the first half. He went to the floor holding his left knee, had to be helped off the court, unable to bear weight on his leg, and did not return.

VCU coach Mike Rhoades said on the Rams' postgame radio broadcast that DeLoach had a sprained knee. A VCU spokesman said DeLoach will undergo an MRI when the Rams return home.

The 6-foot-9 sophomore averages 9.7 points and 7.3 rebounds and gives VCU an active presence on both ends inside.

Trailing throughout the game and by 10 with 10:21 remaining, VCU started getting defensive stops and turnovers and finally found a rhythm offensively behind Jackson.

A 16-4 run put VCU ahead 51-49 with 2:43 left before Jalen Carey made a 3-pointer over Brandon Johns Jr. to put Rhody back ahead.

Jamir Watkins missed a drive and a quick 3-point try. VCU, though, got a turnover at 0:40. Jackson couldn’t connect on a baseline drive, but Watkins plucked the rebound and scored to make it 53-52.

Unable to contain Ishmael Leggett, the Rams couldn’t do it again in the final seconds. He was fouled on a drive with 4 seconds remaining and made both free throws to put URI (8-17, 4-9) in front.

Jackson took the inbounds pass from David Shriver and dribbled down court, pulling up just inside the 3-point line for the game-winner that somehow gave VCU its sixth straight road win and allowed the first-place Rams (19-7,10-3) to maintain a slim lead atop the Atlantic 10.

“Sometimes you’ve just to scrap one out, and that’s what exactly what we did today,” Rhoades said. “Credit to Rhode Island. For 39 ½ minutes they beat us up. They played great. I’m just glad our guys hung in there enough.”

Jackson was 4 of 5 and finished with 9 points. Johns was 6 of 8 and scored 17.

Until about 10½ minutes remained, VCU did not play like a team trying to stay in first place. The Rams took ill-advised shots as their shooting woes persisted, and they were careless with the ball at times. They made just 20 of 48 shots -- a total that grew after they made eight straight shots down stretch -- were 1 of 13 on 3-pointers and made just 14 of 23 free throws.

Point guard Ace Baldwin was out of sync. He missed all 10 of his shots, scored 2 points and had 4 turnovers. Shriver was 0 for 4 on 3-pointers and 0 for 5 overall. Jayden Nunn was 0 for 3 -- all 3-pointers -- and did not score.

Leggett was 10 of 11 and had 21 points. Carey scored 13.

Still, VCU found a way to win by getting contributions from Jackson, Watkins (8 points), Nick Kern (4-4, 9 points) and Josh Banks (4 points) and creating turnovers down the stretch. Rhode Island had 17 turnovers, 6 in the final 8 minutes.