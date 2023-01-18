Jalen DeLoach has a big first half, VCU has a big second half and pulls away from UMass

VCU basketball coach Mike Rhoades calls sophomore forward Jalen DeLoach “a young cat.”

He’s still maturing, Rhoades said, when it comes to staying away from sometimes silly fouls.

DeLoach stayed away for the most part Tuesday and gave the Rams a big lift in the first half. VCU had a big second half overall and stayed away from a letdown with an 83-55 victory over Massachusetts at The Siegel Center.

The Rams (14-5, 5-1 Atlantic 10), coming off a stirring, last-minute 63-62 comeback win at Dayton, won for the ninth time in 10 games. UMass dropped to 11-7, 2-4.

DeLoach, at 6-foot-9, 215 pounds, is highly athletic and highly active, and he’s a big part of the Rams’ attack offensively and defensively.

Taking on a bigger role this season, he’s been prone to trying to swipe at shots around the basket instead of walling up and keeping his hands up. He’s fouled out of four games, including back-to-back games against Duquesne and Davidson.

He stayed away from fouls the previous two games. He had 16 points against Loyola Chicago, and while he only had 3 against Dayton, he was instrumental defensively in containing Flyers star big man DaRon Holmes II.

DeLoach scored 12 points and had 7 rebounds in the first half Tuesday. He finished with a career-high 19 points, 12 rebounds, 3 blocks and 2 steals while being on the floor for a little over 30 minutes.

DeLoach was 7 for 11 from the floor and 5 of 8 at the foul line. VCU outscored UMass 46-28 in the paint.

“He’s maturing,” Rhoades said earlier in this week. “He’s an emotional, immature player, and I’m not saying that as a fault. I’m saying that most young guys are.

“He’s so competitive, and his competitiveness sometimes gets him in foul trouble or gets him out of position because he thinks he can make a play all the time. He’s learning with experience. Some of that experience is positive, and some of it is getting in foul trouble. He’s holding himself accountable of, man, I’ve got to improve on that to help the team win.”

After closing with a 9-0 run to take a 40-33 lead into halftime, the Rams opened it up on both ends in the second half.

Getting contributions from Brandon Johns Jr., Jayden Nunn, Nick Kern Jr. and Zeb Jackson, VCU pushed the lead to 29.

Johns had 10 points. Nunn had 13, Kern had 12 – including some huge dunks — and Jackson had 12. The Rams have had five players score in double figures three times this season.

VCU also locked down defensively after the break. After generating five turnovers in the first half, the Rams came up with 11 after the break.

They outscored the Minutemen 43-22 in the second half. UMass launched 25 3-pointers overall, making just four.

“I just thought in the second half we did a good job of guarding and turning them over a little bit, and it just led to us getting more of a lead, but we were playing the right way,” Rhoades said after the game. “I just thought this was one of the best games of us sharing the ball. We had 31 baskets, but 19 were assisted. That means you’re playing the right way.”

VCU shot 53% (31 of 59) and made 8 of 16 3-pointers. Nunn was 3 of 3 behind the arc, and David Shriver and Jamir Watkins were 2 of 4 and 2 of 5, respectively.

“Great team effort,” Rhoades said. “Really appreciate the guys ... focus the last two days, especially after such an emotional win Friday night at Dayton. I really appreciate their approach getting ready for this game.

“Somebody said on the radio, they asked me, ‘Were you worried about a trap game?’ I’ve never used that term. No, it’s the next one. I told these guys, 'We’re 18 games in. These seniors only have a few left together. Don’t waste it.' I thought they did a great job of not wasting it.”