Jamal Brunt spent 10 seasons as an assistant coach under Chris Mooney at Richmond.

So when he joined Mike Rhoades’ staff at VCU five seasons ago, he said he “probably wasn’t in the greatest graces with some Richmond Spiders fans.”

“When we used to go over there, I’d get a ribbing a little bit,” he said. “It’s part of the rivalry.”

Brunt has the perspective of both sides while being mentored by Rhoades (twice) and Mooney.

While absorbing different aspects of coaching and the different styles each program uses, the common thread is wanting to “beat ‘em for 40 minutes,” though afterward it’s about carrying on the relationships and bonds that tie coaches together.

“I think both teams have great respect for one another,” he said. “When that game comes, you want to win. You’re dealing with very competitive people on both sides who want to win and want to win that game for what it means in the city.”

Regardless, Brunt, Rhoades and Mooney are friends, which made last week’s announcement that Mooney needed heart surgery and was stepping down for the rest of the season “definitely hard to hear,” Brunt said.

His absence on the sideline will be felt on both benches when A-10 leader VCU (21-7, 12-3) and UR (14-14, 7-8) square off for the second time this season, this one in the cauldron of the sold-out Siegel Center on Friday at 7 p.m. (ESPN2).

“He knows we’re all here for him,” Rhoades said.

Rhoades has been there for Brunt since Brunt played for Rhoades at Randolph-Macon from 1999 to 2003. Rhoades was the one who suggested Brunt think about coaching.

“My first response was, ‘No, I don’t want to coach because I don’t want my players sitting around talking about me like we do you,’” he said with a chuckle. “He kind of would just pick his spots talking to me about it.”

Brunt got a look at what coaches do while working in the athletic department, and it eventually piqued his interest. In need of an assistant after Brunt’s senior year, Rhoades hired him. He spent two seasons there before joining Mooney’s first staff at UR as director of operations.

He was elevated to an assistant coach in 2007 and associate head coach in 2013.

From Mooney, Brunt learned about the profession at the Division I level, “how hard you needed to work and recruiting. It was a great time for me.”

“My perspective was just Division III basketball,” he said. “I learned a lot during my time with Coach, just being a more big-picture thinker. But also him being very open about things he was learning.”

On the VCU sideline for some of those years was Rhoades, who left Randolph-Macon in 2009 and joined Shaka Smart’s staff with the Rams until becoming the head coach at Rice in 2014.

Brunt, meanwhile, moved to Jim Larranaga’s staff at Miami from 2015 to 2018. VCU hired Rhoades as its head man in 2017, and Brunt reunited with his former coach a year later. He’s now the associate head coach.

“The second time around I think because I was able to move along and have some success in the profession, instead of being viewed as Jamal the player, he valued my opinion a little bit more as a coach,” Brunt said.

From Rhoades, Brunt has learned “how much you invest daily in the relationships with the people within your program, and how that greatly impacts not only the growth and development and success for the guys on the floor but how much you impact their lives off it as well.”

Rhoades says it’s past time for Brunt to become a head coach. He describes Brunt as “super detailed” and an excellent communicator and motivator.

Brunt has had the scouting assignment for games against Richmond since he joined the Rams, including VCU’s 74-62 win earlier this season at UR. Now it entails what the Spiders are doing under another former colleague, interim head coach Peter Thomas, who played for UR when Brunt was coaching there and later was on the same staff as director of operations.

“I’ve been very fortunate to learn and work alongside some tremendous head coaches, Coach Mooney, Coach Rhoades, Coach Larranaga, guys who have been successful at a number of places,” Brunt said. “A lot of different styles and different ways to go about coaching and winning. I feel like that’s helped me for sure.

“I do hope one day to get the opportunity to [become a head coach] and kind of see what it’s like to sit in that next seat over, like Peter Thomas had the opportunity the other night.”