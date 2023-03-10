NEW YORK – VCU’s Jamir Watkins, who’s 6-foot-7, tracked Davidson’s Reed Bailey, who’s 6-11, on Bailey’s drive to the rim and produced a high-flying rejection in Thursday’s Atlantic 10 quarterfinals.

Hard to tell Watkins still operates on about 1 and 9/10ths legs these days.

A little more than 17 months removed from right knee surgery for a torn ACL, the redshirt sophomore wing says when he jumps off both legs everything seems pretty normal when it comes to explosiveness.

If he jumps off only the repaired leg, though, “I would say I’m still getting confidence back.”

“It’s definitely around the 90s [percent-wise],” he said. “As far as playing, it’s definitely good.”

Coming off the bench after starting earlier in the season, Watkins has helped elevate the Rams in recent games. Navigating foul trouble that limited his playing time Thursday, he had 11 points, 6 rebounds, 2 assists and 3 blocks in front of some of his family in the 71-53 victory over Davidson.

He’ll carry averages of 9.3 points and 5.3 rebounds into Saturday’s semifinals as top-seeded VCU (25-7) takes on No. 4 Saint Louis (21-11) at 1 p.m. at the Barclays Center.

Watkins has scored in double figures in four straight games and five of the past six while making 14 of 21 shots. He’s grabbed 39 rebounds in that span, displaying plenty of spring.

“He’s one of the best rebounding guards, I wouldn’t say just in the conference, one of the best rebounding guards in the country, the way he crashes,” Rams wing David Shriver said.

“Having a guy off the bench like that provides so much spark and energy to everybody else around him.”

Watkins sustained the tear at the beginning of practice last season and missed the year. After a year-long rehab process, he was cleared to go full-bore in October.

He didn’t have the same quick first step to which he was accustomed, so he had to find new ways “to understand the game, get back to scoring, rebounding and just playing off the ball.”

Watkins started the first 17 games before VCU coach Mike Rhoades, seeking more defense, replaced him with 6-6 sophomore wing Nick Kern Jr.

Watkins said the switch “kind of got to me at first.”

“I had to understand whatever the coaches see is for the better,” he said. “I understood that … we needed a spark coming off the bench. I took it on and had to embrace the role. Whatever we need to win, I’m all about it.”

Watkins still plays almost as many minutes as he did when he was starting. He has the gifts of length, 3-point shooting ability and long strides that enable him to charge into the lane quickly from the perimeter.

He’s still strengthening both knees, he said, and the driving and jumping ability seem to be coming back more and more along with more consistent production.

The recent spree has raised his overall shooting percentage to 41.3 and his 3-point percentage up to 32.3.

“It’s been a roller coaster season,” he said. “I’m recovering from the injury, and I’ve been keeping a clear mind and just focusing on the next game. Whether I have a good or bad game, I have a good fallback [plan] for the next game, knowing that everything is not going to go as I planned it to go because of the knee injury.”

VCU recruited Watkins out of Trenton, New Jersey, which is about 60 miles from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. Everybody in his immediate family wasn’t able to make it Thursday, but his mom, sister, cousin, aunt and uncle were present.

Some of his family members get to Richmond now and then to see him play.

“Every time I get to come closer,” Watkins said, “I just want to put on a show for them.”

