A local soccer coach, VCU graduate and Cameroonian immigrant is using the game he loves to share his story of resilience with young athletes.
Rolain Prosper Kamgang — who goes by his two first names — arrived in Richmond with his father in Dec. 2008 as a teenager.
Now 24, Prosper, who attended Thomas Jefferson High School and graduated from VCU in December 2019 with a degree in international studies, runs a burgeoning youth soccer training program named after a phrase that has provided him solace in times of hardship — Trust The Prosper Futbol.
The motto was inspired by a slogan made famous by Prosper’s favorite athlete and fellow Cameroonian, the Philadelphia 76ers’ Joel Embiid — Trust the Process. It means, roughly, “Things may look bad now, but we have a plan in place to make it better.”
In moments of adversity, Prosper’s friends would always tell him to trust in his name, in the vision of prosperity his parents had when they gave it to him.
“If you don’t believe in yourself, nobody else will. Always believe in whatever you’re doing, invest in yourself, invest in what you believe is best for you,” he said.
“And trust the prosper. That’s all I’ve been doing my whole life, and it’s gotten me where I am now.”
The fortitude found in the mantra has been essential to Prosper’s journey, for there were many instances in which he considered giving up.
There was the time his father went to jail after what was ruled a hit-and-run, leaving Prosper, 15 at the time and far away from his mother and siblings back in Cameroon, to live with a local family.
His mother and father urged him to return to Cameroon. But Prosper decided to stay and pursue a “better life” in the United States.
Then there was the time he said he was a victim of racial profiling. It was the Fourth of July in 2014 and Prosper was enjoying the James River for the first time in his life. He was sitting out on the rocks waiting for the fireworks to begin when he said police accosted and handcuffed him and his friends for no apparent reason.
After running their IDs, the police took them off the river before releasing them. Prosper and his friends asked for an explanation, but were not given one, he said.
Only recently, under the backdrop of the George Floyd protests and increased awareness surrounding police brutality against people of color, has Prosper felt comfortable discussing the interaction. Some people, he said, didn’t believe him when he told the story. So Prosper posted a video of the interaction on Facebook.
A Richmond Police spokesman said via e-mail that the department is not permitted to release criminal histories, but added: “I can say that the Richmond Police Department does not racially profile.”
Prosper said the experience “changed his world” and “traumatized” him. He was afraid to return to the river for years. But Prosper eventually moved on.
At one point, he even had to let go of soccer, which had been instrumental in his transition to the U.S. Prosper played two seasons for Louisburg College in North Carolina, but was unable to finish his schooling there due to financial hardship.
He returned to Richmond, where he decided to leave his soccer dreams behind and focus on his education and full-time work.
“The fact that I had to give up playing soccer to do all this was one of the hardest decisions I ever made in my life,” he said. “I was happy I did that but at the same time it was hard because I love playing. But in life sometimes we have to make hard decisions.”
Prosper was already familiar with working hard to make ends meet — by his senior year at Thomas Jefferson, he was managing a full-time job with his father still in jail.
After high school, he was set on attending college, perceiving higher education as the typical American route to a prosperous life. But he didn’t fully understand the college application process, and soon realized that without a green card, he couldn’t take the next step in his education.
So he worked for a time, saving money to apply for a green card. With help from friends and mentors, he ended up at Louisburg, a junior college where he could play soccer. During his time there, the Hurricanes won the NJCAA Division I national championship in 2015.
But without a cosigner, Prosper couldn’t qualify for student loans, and his savings ran out before he could finish his degree. He dropped out of school and returned home to Richmond, where he began working and saving again.
He eventually attended VCU while working full time to pay both the university and his rent, with his father still incarcerated. Emblazoned on his cap at his graduation this past year were the words that had aided him throughout his journey — Trust the Prosper.
“Once I graduated, that’s when I decided I wanted to help kids,” he said. Prosper’s program is made up of athletes ages 6 to 17, though he’s worked with college players as well.
He chose to go into coaching immediately because he wanted to mentor kids facing similar challenges to the ones he overcame. Without soccer, Prosper is not sure he ever would have prospered.
Though he tries to send $200 to $300 home to his mother in Cameroon every two weeks, the work is not about the money, he said. He routinely drives players who don’t have rides to training and works with families facing financial hardship to make the program economically feasible.
“Most of the kids I work with, it’s not about me teaching them how to play or how to be technical. I teach them how to be strong minded too, how to fight through the odds, how to always have faith and not to give up,” he said.
“I’m not just a soccer coach, I’m kind of like a mentor to them.”
Trust The Prosper has been quite successful during the pandemic, Prosper said. With youth clubs like the Richmond Kickers and Strikers — both of which Prosper has worked with in the past — inactive, parents have jumped at his individualized training as an opportunity to get their kids out of the house.
Kate Thompson’s son Charlie has trained with Prosper for two years. She said her son loves to work with him because he gives the utmost attention to each player — Prosper routinely stays back to talk with Charlie after practice.
“He just gives so much time to it, goes above and beyond working with them, always pushing them, knowing that they can do better,” Thompson said.
Nancy Eldin said her children, Mustafa and Layla, always come home from practice with big smiles. They say training sessions go by too fast because they were having so much fun. Eldin added that she’s seen “great improvements” in her children’s games since they started working with Prosper.
“The thing I love about what he does is he really builds their confidence and it shows on the field,” Eldin said. “He’s kind of like a big brother to them, not just a coach.”
Prosper has been wrapped up with his coaching recently, but hopes to find a full-time job soon. He wants to save up to visit his mother, brothers and sister in Cameroon — he hasn’t seen them in almost 11 years.
And yet, ever the optimist, Prosper isn’t worried about what the future holds — he hasn’t considered giving up in quite some time.
“I’m positive that something will happen soon and in the next one or two years I’ll be able to see her [his mother] and get a great feeling,” he said with unwavering enthusiasm.
For now, his soccer program is all Prosper needs. Despite everything life has thrown at him, he will continue to do as he always has — trust the prosper.
