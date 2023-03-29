A changing of the guard appears to be afoot on Broad Street, and with it may come a new era of VCU basketball under a leader with history in the commonwealth.

Amid widespread reports that Pennsylvania native Mike Rhoades is set to accept an offer in excess of $3 million annually from Penn State, Utah State coach and former Hampden-Sydney captain and Virginia Tech assistant Ryan Odom has emerged as his likely replacement.

College basketball fans around the state may remember Odom well.

The former Maryland-Baltimore County coach led the Retrievers to a historic, 74-54 upset win over Virginia in the first round of the 2018 NCAA tournament. UMBC became the first No. 16 seed to take town a No. 1 seed.

HISTORIC UPSET: UVA becomes the first No. 1 seed ever to lose to a No. 16 seed Virginia, which was previously on the losing end of the worst upset in college basketball history, now has the top 2 after falling to UMBC.

Though Odom has extensive history in the state, he would also represent the first departure from the Shaka Smart coaching tree since former assistants Will Wade and Rhoades followed in Smart's footsteps.

That staff led VCU on its legendary 2011 Final Four run, a watershed moment in Rams lore that sent the program on its current trajectory.

Odom would have hopes of continuing and perhaps building on that course.

The 48-year-old Durham, N.C., native graduated from Richard J. Reynolds High in Winston-Salem, N.C., before starting at point guard for all four of his years at Hampden-Sydney under coach Tony Shaver. Odom graduated from H-SC with a degree in economics as the school's all-time leader in 3-pointers and was fourth in assists.

He's currently Hampden-Sydney's 29th all-time leading scorer with 1,162 points and holds the school records for 3s in a season with 82 (1994-95) and consecutive games with a made 3 (24, 95-96).

Current Steward boys basketball coach T.J. Grimes passed Odom as the Tigers' all-time leader in 3s by hitting 262 from 1996 to 2000. Odom is seventh all-time in career assists with 336.

Upon graduation, Odom immediately went into the coaching profession, and spent time as an assistant at South Florida, Furman, UNC Asheville, Virginia Tech (2003-2010 under Seth Greenberg) and Charlotte before becoming the 49ers' interim head coach in 2015.

His first head coaching gig was at Lenoir-Rhyne (2015-16) before moving on to UMBC (2016-21) and Utah State (2021-present). Odom's career record is 158-100 (.612).

His UMBC teams won the America East tournament title in 2018 and regular-season championship in 2021. Odom was honored with the Hugh Durham Award as the nation's top mid-major coach in 2018 and was named the America East coach of the year in 2021.

Odom became the head coach at Utah State on April 5, 2021. In his first season, the Aggies went 18-16, finished seventh in the Mountain West and lost in the first round of the NIT.

His second season brought drastic improvement, as Utah State in 2022-23 went 26-9, finished tied for second in the Mountain West and earned an at-large bid and No. 10 seed in the NCAA tournament.

The Aggies concluded the year with losses to eventual Final Four participant San Diego State (62-57) in the Mountain West title game and to No. 7-seed Missouri (76-65) in the NCAA Round of 64. Utah State finished the season No. 18 in the country in the NCAA's NET ranking.

Odom is the son of former East Carolina, Wake Forest and South Carolina coach Dave Odom, who also was an assistant at Virginia under Terry Holland. He's married and has two children. His son, Connor, plays at Utah State and this past season was one of the recipients of the United States Basketball Writers Association's Perry Wallace Most Courageous Award.

Connor Odom received the award for his advocacy on mental health issues after going public with his own struggles with anxiety and obsessive-compulsive disorder after a teenage bout with Lyme disease.

