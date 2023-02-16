VCU has a new baseball coach, new faces and gobs of sophomores and freshmen.
The turnover, though, hasn’t altered the expectations for a team that has won back-to-back Atlantic 10 tournament titles, been to the NCAA tournament 11 times since 1998, been to a super regional in 2015 and came within a win of making it there last season.
“We’re going to win the league again,” graduate catcher Jacob Selden said. “That’s the expectation every year. It may come off as a little bit overconfident, but that’s the way we feel. I think anything less would be kind of a failure to ourselves.”
Junior left-hander Campbell Ellis went further for a team picked to finish second in the A-10 behind Davidson.
“Winning the league for the third time in a row would be the standard for us, but also getting over that regional hump and winning that last game that we couldn’t last year,” he said. “You make it to a super regional and anything can happen, and Omaha [and the College World Series] is just right there.”
VCU went 42-20 last season and beat Georgia and No. 10 seed North Carolina in the regional last year before falling twice to UNC in the final.
Longtime Clemson assistant Bradley LeCroy takes over for Shawn Stiffler, who took the job at Notre Dame. Stiffler was 340-198 in 10 seasons with the Rams.
“I think anytime a coach takes over, he’s going to change a few things,” LeCroy said. “… Obviously I’m taking over a job that the program has been very successful. You evaluate what they’ve done in the past that’s worked to be so successful.
“We didn’t change a ton. … It wasn’t a total revamp of the system. We are fortunate. We’ve got a lot of experienced players back … who have won a lot, and you don’t want to mess a good thing up.”
The Rams’ most significant loss was redshirt sophomore first baseman Tyler Locklear, who was drafted in the second round by Seattle. The two-time All-American hit .402 with 20 homers and 78 RBIs.
Eleven players transferred, and LeCroy brought in 11 transfers. He has 26 sophomores and freshmen on the roster.
“From day one, this team has jelled unbelievably,” he said. “They’ve done a great job. And a lot of it comes from these guys [Ellis and Selden], their leadership inside that locker room.
"We’ve done things to set it up in practice from a competitive standpoint to make it that way. It’s been a great group to coach. They’re highly motivated, and we’ve been making a lot of good strides lately.”
The Rams are replacing the infield. Junior Will Bean, a transfer from Richard Bland who began his career at West Virginia, will be the shortstop.
“Defensively he’s as good as it gets,” LeCroy said.
LeCroy has versatility in the infield with Harrison Long (sophomore transfer from State College of Florida) and Brandon Eike (a sophomore transfer from North Carolina who played at Powhatan). Freshman Ethan Brooks (Glen Allen) or redshirt sophomore Griffin Boone will take a spot.
Redshirt junior Cooper Benzin (Glen Allen), redshirt senior A.J. Mathis and redshirt senior Logan Amiss (Powhatan) are back in the outfield. Redshirt junior Will Carlone was the second-team all-Atlantic 10 DH (.326-8-47), and Selden leads a catching corps that includes freshman Austin Younce.
Ellis (5-4, 3.27 ERA) is the only returning starter on the mound. He is scheduled to start Friday against Middle Tennessee when VCU opens at the Baseball at the Beach tournament at Coastal Carolina. He’ll be followed by junior lefty Christian Gordon (transfer from State College of Florida) and redshirt junior righty Mason Delane (2-1, 4.56 in 49 1/3 innings).
“Going into it right now I would say our strengths are our pitching and our defense,” LeCroy said. “I’m not too concerned about our offense because we’ve got some really talented players, and they’ve done it in the past at this level.”
Photos from the VCU men's basketball season
Richmond's Jason Nelson looked to pass while VCU's Ace Baldwin applied pressure during the Rams' 72-64 win at the sold-out Robins Center Friday night.
