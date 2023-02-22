VCU guard Jayden Nunn didn’t think anything special was in the offing as he warmed up Tuesday night at Saint Joseph’s.

“I never think that,” he said. “Whatever happens, happens. I just keep playing hard. But I did not think I was going to have a good night.”

Three minutes into the game, that thinking changed.

Nunn drove to the basket and scored on his first shot, then nailed back-to-back 3-pointers. And then it became Nunn-too-much as VCU whipped Saint Joe’s 88-63.

After scoring 23 points in the first half – one shy of his career high — Nunn finished with 31, matching his total during a shooting slump in the previous six games. That helped keep the Rams (21-7, 12-3) in first place in the A-10 going into Friday’s game against Richmond at the Siegel Center.

“It really just became easy after the first two 3s,” he said. “They kept leaving me open, so I just kept shooting the ball.

“It just felt like everything was going in. I felt like I couldn’t miss.”

He almost didn’t. In a little more than 25½ minutes of playing time, the 6-foot-4, 190-pound sophomore guard was 12 of 13 from the floor, 7 of 7 behind the arc and 0 of 1 at the foul line.

Combined, Nunn and 6-9 sophomore forward Jalen DeLoach were 21 of 24 and scored 50 points.

DeLoach did a lot of his damage inside in the second half after Saint Joe’s tried a zone. He made 9 of 11 shots and matched his career high with 19 points — 13 after the break — as VCU continued to emerge from a recent shooting cocoon by going 31 of 59 (52.9%), 11 of 19 on 3-pointers and 15 of 18 at the foul line.

Nunn’s effort obviously set a school record for highest 3-point percentage in a game (at least 7 shots). Chris Brower (1992) and Terrence Gibson (1994) each made 7 of 8.

The only thing that kept him from joining Greg McCray (1980, 10 of 10) and Mike Schlegel (1985, 10 of 10) in the record book as Rams who were perfect from the field on at least 10 attempts was an 8-footer he missed in the lane in the second half.

Nunn still scored on the possession: He grabbed the rebound and banked in a short follow shot.

“They were all good shots,” VCU coach Mike Rhoades said. “I really liked how he attacked the rim, just the different ways he scored. But he wasn’t selfish at all. He was just playing in the scheme of the game.”

Nunn raised expectations as a freshman by averaging 8.6 points. He’s had some big games this season – 24 points against Kennesaw State – but has been up and down scoring.

He was just 10 for 41 and 2 for 19 on 3-pointers in the previous six games.

That was frustrating, he said, but he’s tried to stay consistent with his routine and approach.

“I take pride in shooting,” said Nunn, who pushed his average to 9.3 points with the big night. “I’ve got a routine where I shoot the day before a game, make like 150 3s. After practice I make like 100 shots, some middies with Coach.”

Rhoades talks to Nunn frequently about staying aggressive. He has been happy Nunn hasn’t let subpar shooting games affect other areas.

“I thought his defense last game [against Fordham] was unbelievable,” Rhoades said. “I just appreciated that because he’s just playing to help his team win. So he deserved a night like this. I’m so proud of him.

“He just played the right way. He was nice and aggressive.”

Nunn had a game as a senior in high school where he scored 42 points. He was 9 of 14 from the floor and 6 of 9 on 3-pointers, he said – and his team lost.

Not this time. To round out his near-perfect shooting night Tuesday, Nunn added 4 rebounds, 3 assists and did not have a turnover.

“If you have a bad game, you’re going to have a good game,” Nunn said. “You’ve got to think of the future, let the past be in the past.”

