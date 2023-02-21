PHOTOS: VCU beats Fordham 80-61

PHILADELPHIA – VCU guard Jayden Nunn hadn’t made many shots in the previous six games.

He barely missed Tuesday at Saint Joseph’s.

Nunn poured in a career-high 31 points – 23 in a massive first half – as VCU cruised past the Hawks with an 88-63 victory.

VCU’s (21-7, 12-3), with its seventh consecutive road win, maintained control of first place in the Atlantic 10 with three regular-season games remaining.

With one more win, VCU can lock up one of the top four seeds and a double-bye in the conference tournament. The Rams take on Richmond at the Siegel Center on Friday, then they play host to Saint Louis on Tuesday and finish at George Washington on March 4.

Forward Jalen DeLoach was 9 for 11 and matched his career high with 19 points as VCU hit the 80-point mark for the second consecutive game.

In the previous six games, Nunn was 10 for 41 overall and 2 for 19 on 3-pointers.

He was 12 of 13 from the field and 7 of 7 on 3-pointers in 26 minutes against Saint Joe’s, setting a school record for highest 3-point percentage (based on more than five shots).

The only thing that interrupted Nunn was foul trouble. With 31 points, he picked up his fourth foul with 10:10 remaining and went to the bench for a spell before re-entering.

Nunn is the second Ram to go over 30 points this season. Ace Baldwin had 37 against Saint Louis.

Nunn was 9 for 9 from the field and 5 for 5 on 3-pointers in the first half.

Aggressive from the start, the 6-foot-4 sophomore guard scored on a drive less than a minute into the game. He followed that with back-to-back 3-pointers to give the Rams an 8-0 start.

Then he picked up a loose ball and scored on another drive for VCU’s first 10 points.

Nunn had 15 points a little more than six minutes into the game. He was 5 for 5 from the field and 3 for 3 behind the arc by the time he sat down with 13:02 remaining in the first half.

He didn’t cool off when he re-entered. Another 3-pointer, an 8-foot jumper and another trey pushed his points total to 23 with 6:27 left.

He finally missed something – the front end of a one-and-one at the line – with 58 seconds remaining.

VCU had a 30-12 lead with a little more than 8 minutes remaining. Saint Joseph’s went to a zone, and the Rams got 3-point happy, launching some ill-advised shots.

That, and Erik Reynolds II’s hot hand, helped the Hawks get back into the game. Reynolds had 16 points, including a 3-pointer with 2 seconds left to cut the Rams’ lead to 40-30 at the break.

VCU started attacking the zone inside in the second half, getting the 6-9 DeLoach going. He scored 7 of the Rams’ first 8 points.

Saint Joe’s, though, stayed within 10 with 3-pointers.

VCU took control after Baldwin drove through the zone for a layup. Nunn followed his miss with a basket, and Nick Kern Jr. made his first career 3-pointer to push VCU ahead 55-38 at the 13:41.

Kern, a sophomore guard, was 0 for 4 this season and 0 for 11 for his career behind the arc before drilling one from the corner, bringing VCU’s bench up.

After a timeout, the Rams forced a turnover. Nunn came down on the break, measured a defender, stepped back behind the arc and applied the backbreaker by drilling another 3-pointer to give VCU a 20-point bulge.