Options aplenty for VCU's 2020-21 backcourt

The 6-4 Hyland will both be on the ball as the traditional point guard and off the ball like a shooting guard this season. But the off-the-ball role is one that he feels can open up his game a lot. It could allow his shooting prowess to shine even more.

“When you have a player that can dribble, shoot and pass at a high level, but you have some other guys that can do that and help him with that, that makes [it] harder to guard him. And the defense has to do different things,” Rhoades said. “Because Bones isn't always on the ball, he's off the ball, too. Now he can do a couple different things away from the ball. I just think it adds to our complexity, which I think will help us as we move along in the year and mature."

Clark, though he didn’t get close to the level of playing time Hyland got last season, received more down the stretch last season. He averaged 12.3 minutes in VCU’s final seven games compared to 7.2 overall. And he showed that he’s a strong ball handler, and valuable defender.

And Baldwin is a player his high school coach at St. Frances Academy in Baltimore, Nick Myles, said is a throwback type of point guard who looks to get teammates involved. He averaged eight assists as a St. Francis senior.