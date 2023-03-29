Mike Rhoades led the VCU men’s basketball program for six seasons, matching the longest tenure among the Rams’ last half-dozen head coaches. Such turnover usually equates to instability and suboptimal results, but not on Broad Street.

VCU has enjoyed 23 consecutive winning seasons, a stretch that includes 13 NCAA tournaments, the 2011 Final Four and a move from the Colonial Athletic Association to the Atlantic 10. The streak began with Mack McCarthy’s final two years as coach, followed by Jeff Capel, Anthony Grant, Shaka Smart, Will Wade and Rhoades.

Each of those latter five took the Rams to at least one NCAA tournament before accepting Power Five opportunities: Capel at Oklahoma, Grant at Florida, Smart at Texas, Wade at LSU and now Rhoades at Penn State.

The answer starts at the top with former university president Eugene Trani and his successor, Michael Rao. They empowered athletic directors Richard Sander, Norwood Teague and Ed McLaughlin, who in turn uplifted the program with infrastructure advances — the Siegel Center and adjacent practice complex are the most visible — and sage coaching hires that energized an already rabid fan base.

Not coincidentally, since treading water from 1986-2002 under Mike Pollio, Sonny Smith and McCarthy, VCU has thrived, never winning fewer than 18 games in a season.

Sander, Teague and McLaughlin took varying degrees of risk with those hires.

In 2002, Sander made the 27-year-old Capel Division I’s youngest big whistle. Capel played at Duke for Hall of Famer Mike Krzyzewski but had only two years of coaching experience, one under his father at Old Dominion and one with McCarthy at VCU.

Grant and Smart were more traditional choices, established assistants with major-conference chops, Grant under Billy Donovan at Florida, Smart with Oliver Purnell at Clemson and Donovan at Florida. Teague’s appointment of Smart proved especially inspired as Smart engineered not only the Final Four run but also four subsequent NCAA bids in as many seasons.

Wade (Chattanooga) and Rhoades (Randolph-Macon and Rice) had head-coaching experience when McLaughlin hired them. Moreover, both had worked at VCU for Smart.

Rhoades felt more like a long-term fit. He’s 50, and between Randolph-Macon and VCU, has spent most of his adult life in these parts.

But Pennsylvania is home, too, where he was born and played college ball for Lebanon Valley, and where his late father served as a state senator.

With five NCAA tournament appearances in the last 50-plus years, Penn State doesn’t approach VCU’s basketball heritage, and Micah Shrewsberry just left Happy Valley after two seasons for Notre Dame. But the Nittany Lions are awash in Big Ten football television revenue and, if so inclined, are positioned to finance the program at levels VCU can’t match.

Plus, Penn State was among eight Big Ten teams to make the NCAA field this year. The Rams were the A-10’s lone representative, and without their conference tournament championship would have been relegated to the National Invitation Tournament.

Indeed, while VCU was a No. 12 regional seed, Penn State, which tied for ninth place in the Big Ten before advancing to the league tournament final, was a No. 10.

Coaches crave access to the NCAA bracket, and the Big Ten offers that to its programs, though the impending additions of UCLA and Southern California will narrow everyone’s margin for error.

McLaughlin could follow the Wade-Rhoades path with the Rams’ next coach. Mike Morrell was on Smart’s staff when VCU reached the Final Four, and this season he guided UNC Asheville to the Big South regular-season and tournament championships.

But the strong suspicion is that McLaughlin will land on Ryan Odom, whom he’s known since both worked at American University in the early 2000s. Odom’s 2016 Lenoir-Rhyne squad reached the Division II Sweet 16, and two years later he coached Maryland-Baltimore County to its epic NCAA tournament upset of top-seeded Virginia.

Odom spent five seasons at UMBC before heading to Utah State in 2021. This season the Aggies lost to eventual Final Four surprise San Diego State in the Mountain West tournament final, earned an at-large NCAA bid and fell to Missouri in the first round.

The son of former East Carolina, Wake Forest and South Carolina coach Dave Odom, Ryan Odom grew up riding his bicycle to Virginia practices when his dad was an assistant to Terry Holland in the 1980s.

Odom has the credentials to boost a program that Rhoades sustained and this season elevated as VCU became the first team since Saint Louis in 2013 to win the A-10 regular season outright and the conference tournament.

Fans will lament that Rhoades’ Rams did not advance in an NCAA tournament. But the 2019 club was compromised by all-league guard Marcus Evans’ late-season injury, and in ’21 a COVID outbreak led to VCU’s dismissal from the field before playing a game.

The 30,000-foot view is far more encouraging and reveals a substantial foundation that Mike Rhoades reinforced.

