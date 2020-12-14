‘Perfect position’ defense paid off for VCU’s Bones Hyland Saturday

On three steals, the ball was essentially thrown right to him. And, on another, it rolled to him.

“He had a bunch of steals, but it wasn't steals that he just made an unbelievable play,” Rhoades said after Saturday’s game. “It's because he was in the right position — as we call it, be in perfect position. On the flight of the ball, every time the ball moves you move to be in perfect position.”

Teammate Vince Williams has witnessed both a body and mindset change in Hyland compared to last year, contributing to Hyland’s defensive growth. Hyland is listed at 173 this year, up from 165 last year.

Williams has seen in Hyland this year an ability to stay in front of quicker and stronger opponents.

“Overall, he's just been doing good,” Williams said. “And we emphasize that as leaders to keep playing defense. Because, obviously, it's going to reward us on offense. And in transition."

Hyland, after Saturday’s outing, now has 15 steals this year, which is tied with freshman Ace Baldwin for the team lead.