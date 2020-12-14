‘Perfect position’ defense paid off for VCU’s Bones Hyland Saturday

Heading into this season, the No. 1 item on coach Mike Rhoades’ list for Bones Hyland was for him to become a better defensive player.
Hyland’s offensive acumen speaks for itself. The 6-3, 173-pounder from Wilmington, Del., made a team-high 63 3-pointers last year, and made them at a team-high 43.4% clip.
The Rams shifted him to the shooting guard spot this year to take even greater advantage of his offensive talents. And Hyland has led VCU with 16.9 points per game and 22 3s at a rate of 37.9% this year.
Rhoades said Hyland has an innate ability to make plays and see the court from an offensive perspective. Subsequently, Rhoades and his staff have been on Hyland to take his high basketball IQ and expand.
“Seeing things a step, two steps, sometimes three steps ahead of others,” Rhoades said last month. “Why can't you have that on defense as well?”
Sometimes the defensive impact comes easier than other times. Saturday’s game against Old Dominion was a prime example.
For Rhoades, with Hyland, it starts with being in great position on defense — “perfect position.” And then letting his innate ability help him.
Hyland, against the Monarchs, registered a career-high six steals as the Rams’ defense helped key a 77-54 victory. But he didn’t always have to work particularly hard to come up with the ball. Rather, most were a result of him being in the right position.
On three steals, the ball was essentially thrown right to him. And, on another, it rolled to him.
“He had a bunch of steals, but it wasn't steals that he just made an unbelievable play,” Rhoades said after Saturday’s game. “It's because he was in the right position — as we call it, be in perfect position. On the flight of the ball, every time the ball moves you move to be in perfect position.”
Teammate Vince Williams has witnessed both a body and mindset change in Hyland compared to last year, contributing to Hyland’s defensive growth. Hyland is listed at 173 this year, up from 165 last year.
Williams has seen in Hyland this year an ability to stay in front of quicker and stronger opponents.
“Overall, he's just been doing good,” Williams said. “And we emphasize that as leaders to keep playing defense. Because, obviously, it's going to reward us on offense. And in transition."
Hyland, after Saturday’s outing, now has 15 steals this year, which is tied with freshman Ace Baldwin for the team lead.
Besides the four steals on which Hyland saw the ball come to him, he also picked the pocket of Alfis Pilavios on a takeaway late in the first half, and used his length to extend and intercept a pass midway through the second half.
Rhoades said earlier this season that he’s been on Hyland, coaching him hard and telling him when he’s not playing defense hard enough or not playing it the right way.
But Hyland wants the coaching, Rhoades said. And, on Saturday, Hyland showed that he can rack up big numbers on not just the offensive end, but the defensive end, too.
“For us to be better, for him to be better — for him to have such a bright future ahead of him — become a better defensive player each week,” Rhoades said. “And it's going to help all of us. And I'm really proud of him.”
(804) 649-6442
Twitter: @wayneeppsjr