Persistent green light for VCU's Bones Hyland? 'What do you think?'

To Rhoades, earning that means spending much time in the gym not just shooting shots, but shooting them at “game speed” and “game distance” — replicating the situations likely to be found in competition.

Anyone can go put 200 shots up, Rhoades said, but it’s also about being appropriately prepared.

“It's easy to shoot 200 shots before practice when you slept all day and had a good meal,” Rhoades said. “But after a hard practice and you're a little fatigued, can you shoot game shots? Game shot, game speed, after practice and make them. And [Hyland] does that.”

Perhaps the most memorable 3 Hyland hit Tuesday was one on the left wing late in the first half when he stepped back and connected while heavily defended by Western Carolina’s Travion McCray.

Hyland’s step-back 3-point maneuver can bring to mind the king of step-backs: the Houston Rockets’ James Harden, who attempts step-back 3s at such a high rate that he’s become synonymous with them.

Hyland said his own step-back move is something worked on for a while, not inspired by Harden. But he did cite Kyrie Irving and Kobe Bryant as two players whose games he’s drawn inspiration from.