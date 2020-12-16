Persistent green light for VCU's Bones Hyland? 'What do you think?'

After Tuesday night’s game against Western Carolina, VCU coach Mike Rhoades was asked if Bones Hyland has the green light to shoot anywhere on the court essentially any time he wants.
Rhoades’ initial answer?
“What do you think?” he asked.
That was to say, “Yeah.”
The question came after another lights-out shooting display from Hyland. Two games after he made a career-high 7 of 12 3-point attempts for 30 points against North Carolina A&T, the sophomore made 6 of 11 3s for a new career-high 31 points in the Rams’ 93-68 victory over the Catamounts Tuesday.
Hyland continues to demonstrate his ability to be a dangerous shooter, that he displayed last season when he led VCU (6-2) in 3s as a freshman.
This season, Hyland has hit a team-high 28 3-pointers, at a 40.2% clip (28 of 69). He often shoots shots that are at a high degree of difficulty, too — from longer range than most would dare.
But Rhoades added that with Hyland’s freedom to launch comes responsibility: the work behind the scenes.
“He does have a green light,” Rhoades said. “But you guys know, I respect guys that work really hard. That's how they earn that."
To Rhoades, earning that means spending much time in the gym not just shooting shots, but shooting them at “game speed” and “game distance” — replicating the situations likely to be found in competition.
Anyone can go put 200 shots up, Rhoades said, but it’s also about being appropriately prepared.
“It's easy to shoot 200 shots before practice when you slept all day and had a good meal,” Rhoades said. “But after a hard practice and you're a little fatigued, can you shoot game shots? Game shot, game speed, after practice and make them. And [Hyland] does that.”
Perhaps the most memorable 3 Hyland hit Tuesday was one on the left wing late in the first half when he stepped back and connected while heavily defended by Western Carolina’s Travion McCray.
Hyland’s step-back 3-point maneuver can bring to mind the king of step-backs: the Houston Rockets’ James Harden, who attempts step-back 3s at such a high rate that he’s become synonymous with them.
Hyland said his own step-back move is something worked on for a while, not inspired by Harden. But he did cite Kyrie Irving and Kobe Bryant as two players whose games he’s drawn inspiration from.
“With the angles [Irving] picks,” Hyland said. “Kobe Bryant, the motivational and the angles he also picked. And the demeanor he had toward the game.”
Hyland, of course, is more than just a shooter. Rhoades mentioned Tuesday that he feels the way Hyland sees the floor and passes the ball is just as much of a threat and strength as him shooting a deep 3.
“But he can shoot the ball at a high rate, so we're glad he's on our team, right?” Rhoades went on to say.
And the green light continues to glow brightly.
