Ram recruits 2021: Tracking VCU's appearance on players' final lists

The recruiting cycle this spring and summer has been unlike any other. A ban on in-person recruiting, that first went into effect in March as the coronavirus shut down the sports world, has since been extended five times and now runs through Sept. 30.
That means coaches haven’t been able to hit the road for the myriad recruiting events they typically attend, and recruits haven’t been able to make on-campus visits as they ponder where to take their talents next.
But, though the methods have been limited, recruiting doesn’t stop. Schools have continued to extend scholarship offers, and players have continued to whittle down their lists and choose schools.
At VCU, after a hefty 2020 recruiting class — necessitated by the departures of seniors Malik Crowfield, Marcus Evans, De’Riante Jenkins, Mike’L Simms and Issac Vann, and the transfer of Marcus Santos-Silva — a small 2021 class is expected.
The Rams may have just one spot available, when they lose senior Corey Douglas. But Levi Stockard III, who VCU added as a transfer from Kansas State in May, is a senior who is seeking a waiver for immediate eligibility. If he obtains it and plays this year, VCU will have two spots to fill for 2021.
VCU has landed in multiple players’ final lists. Here’s a glance at each. This list will be updated as more players announce lists, and as they commit.
Erik Reynolds, CG
Reynolds revealed a list of five top schools on July 28. Four of the five schools are in the Atlantic 10, with VCU joining Richmond, George Mason and Saint Joseph’s. Xavier is the fifth school.
Reynolds is a 6-2, 170-pound combo guard at The Bullis School in Potomac, Md. He has a three-star composite rating from 247Sports. The site has him ranked No. 70 overall in the 2021 class. According to MaxPreps, Reynolds averaged 16 points in 25 games as a junior in 2019-20.
VCU offered Reynolds this past December. He told ESPN Richmond early last month that he doesn’t have a target date on a final decision.
My final 5 list of schools..I’m truly blessed and humbled💯🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/cYhgLhoDpU— Erik (@YOO_duece) July 29, 2020
Nisine Poplar, CG
AKA “Wooga,” Poplar announced trimmed his list to 10 schools at the beginning of August. In addition to VCU, the lineup includes Miami, Auburn, LSU, Penn State, Temple, Maryland, Georgia, St. John’s and Seton Hall.
As The Philadelphia Inquirer detailed in February, Poplar is an interesting case in that he’s only played organized basketball for two years, but has exploded as one of the top players in the nation. At the Mathematics, Civics and Sciences Charter School in Philadelphia, Poplar averaged 22 points, five rebounds and three assists as a junior this past year, according to Rivals.
The 6-4, 180-pounder helped his school make history in February, winning its first Philadelphia Public League title. Poplar was named Class 2A state player of the year.
Rivals ranks Poplar 105th overall among 2021 recruits. VCU extended an offer to him in February.
2021 Mathematics,Civics & Sciences/K-Low Elite (PA) SG Nisine “Wooga” Poplar releases his Top 10. pic.twitter.com/TUFaA1WBDq— THE MILLER REPORT ™️ (@Miller_Report) August 3, 2020
Sean Durugordon, SF
Durugordon, a 6-7, 216-pound wing, trimmed his list to eight on Aug. 16: VCU, Seton Hall, Arizona State, Auburn, DePaul, Georgia, Missouri and Hofstra. The Queens, N.Y., native transferred to Putnam Science Academy (Putnam, Conn.) from Canterbury School (New Milford, Conn.) this spring.
As a junior at Canterbury this past year, Durugordon averaged 23 points and 11.5 rebounds, according to a Putnam story announcing his arrival. He shot 44% from deep. Canterbury won the New England Preparatory School Athletic Council Class B title.
Durugordon is a tad older — according to Putnam, he reclassified previously and is 19. He has a three-star rating from 247Sports. Rivals has him ranked as the No. 40 small forward in the class of 2021.
VCU offered Durugordon on May 26.