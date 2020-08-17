Ram recruits 2021: Tracking VCU's appearance on players' final lists

The recruiting cycle this spring and summer has been unlike any other. A ban on in-person recruiting, that first went into effect in March as the coronavirus shut down the sports world, has since been extended five times and now runs through Sept. 30.

That means coaches haven’t been able to hit the road for the myriad recruiting events they typically attend, and recruits haven’t been able to make on-campus visits as they ponder where to take their talents next.

But, though the methods have been limited, recruiting doesn’t stop. Schools have continued to extend scholarship offers, and players have continued to whittle down their lists and choose schools.

At VCU, after a hefty 2020 recruiting class — necessitated by the departures of seniors Malik Crowfield, Marcus Evans, De’Riante Jenkins, Mike’L Simms and Issac Vann, and the transfer of Marcus Santos-Silva — a small 2021 class is expected.