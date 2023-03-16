VCU-Saint Mary’s a clash of styles

Which team can impose its style?

As much as anything, that may decide No. 12 VCU’s matchup with No. 5 Saint Mary’s in the first round of the NCAA tournament on Friday in Albany, New York.

The Rams prefer a fast pace, using their pressure defense in full-court and half-court to speed up opponents, wear them down and create turnovers.

Saint Mary is more deliberate on offense and uses a pack-line-style defense that reminds VCU coach Mike Rhoades of Virginia.

“It's definitely a clash of styles for sure,” Rhoades said. “We're going to be us because that's what got us here. But they're going to be them. …

“We want the game to be higher possessions, and we want to be able to cause problems the way we play. So something's got to give.”

The Gaels rank 359th in adjusted tempo (61.7 possessions per 40 minutes). The Rams are 147th with 68.

“Pressure the ball handler the full game,” VCU guard Jayden Nunn said. “Try to get the tempo of the game to where we want to play at.”

Saint Mary’s, behind West Coast Conference defensive player of the year Logan Johnson, yields 60.1 points per game. It averages 71.4.

VCU allows 62.9 and averages 71.4.

The Rams, who have ranked in the top 10 nationally in defensive turnover percentage in each of the five seasons, are generating 16.5 turnovers per game. The Gaels are averaging 10.7

Saint Mary’s shoots 37.2% behind the arc. Freshman guard Aidan Mahaney and senior forward Alex Ducas shoot 41.2 and 41.8% on treys, respectively.

Johnson, a fifth-year guard, has scored 27, 29, 27, 10 and 20 points in the past five games. He averages 14.7.

“We have a lot of rough-and-tough teams in our conference as well that want to get up and down,” said Johnson, whose team has gone 1-2 against Gonzaga this season, “and we like to slow down the pace.”

Shriver relishes chance to play in tourney

Few players are more appreciative of the opportunity to play in the NCAA tournament than VCU senior wing David Shriver.

Shriver had no Division I opportunities coming out of high school in Philippi, West Virginia. He spent three seasons in Division II before transferring to Division I Hartford, which announced shortly after he got there it would transition to Division III by 2025. Shriver led the American East Conference with 88 3-pointers (41.3%), but Hartford went 12-20.

With an extra year of eligibility for COVID, Shriver transferred to VCU, where the 6-foot-6 220-pounder has been a feared shooter coming off the bench. He averages 6.5 points and shoots 40.4% behind the arc.

“To have … a chance to play in the Big Dance, the atmosphere, it’s kind of something you can’t put into words, especially the path that I took,” he said. “It’s been a lifelong dream since I was a little kid, and it feels good to finally come true.”

Saint Mary’s uses short roster

While Saint Mary’s has more players, only 10 play.

Coach Randy Bennett said that's by design.

“You've really got to think about how you're going to manage your program now, and with the ability for kids to put their name in the portal and be eligible the next year, it's changed,” he said.

“I went with 10 because you're going to want to play those guys. All those guys are good players for us. … I wanted to be able to play those guys heavy minutes. When you have 13 or 14 guys that are eligible, you've got to try to get them all in, and I don't know if you can keep any of them happy.”

Bennett said “you do need to catch a little good luck and not have any serious injuries, and we were able to …”

“It's a good way to keep your guys happy and to develop your players eight, nine, and 10,” he said, “because you're going to get them some minutes in games. If you had to split it between seven guys instead of three or four guys, it wouldn't go as well in my opinion.”

Photos from the VCU men's basketball season