Rams honor McLeod and other former players

A good contingent of former VCU basketball players got a big ovation from the sold-out Siegel Center crowd when they walked on the floor during a timeout in the second half of Saturday’s victory over Fordham.

Among them on homecoming was Charles McLeod, the first African-American player at RPI, according to a 2020 article from the school.

McLeod enrolled at Richmond Professional Institute in 1966. In 1968 RPI merged with the Medical College of Virginia to become VCU.

The article said McLeod “was also known during his undergraduate days as a co-founder of VCU’s first African-American student organization and a member of a small group of students who challenged the new university to embrace its identity as an urban institution. The group advocated for the creation of an African-American studies department and an increased emphasis on recruiting more black students and faculty.”

VCU’s players honored him by wearing warm-up shirts with the inscription “We are here thanks to Charles McLeod.”

“I tell our guys show your appreciation and honor those that came before you by how hard you work and what type of teammates you are,” VCU coach Mike Rhoades said. “And our guys did that. I thought they played really hard [in an 80-61 victory], and they knew who was in the building.

“[Friday] Eric Maynor comes to our practice. And then I got to spend 45 minutes with Vince Williams. … Then Mo Alie-Cox texts me and says, ‘Coach, what time is shoot-around? I’ll be there.’ He’s at shoot-around and he met some of the guys for the first time.

“After the game, there’s a lot of other guys I saw, and then after the game I get a hug by Dr. McLeod, the first African-American to play at VCU that set the trail for so many guys. Don’t tell me it’s just about basketball. It’s more than basketball, and that’s what special about here.”

DeLoach hails trainer for getting him ready quickly after injury

Forward Jalen DeLoach praised VCU athletic trainer Josh Wall for helping him get back quickly after a knee injury.

“J. Wall is probably the best trainer in America,” DeLoach said. “He got me right and I was ready.”

The 6-foot-9 sophomore was injured in Wednesday’s victory at Rhode Island when he went up for a rebound and landed funny. He had to be helped off the court, unable to bear weight on his leg.

An MRI Thursday night showed no damage.

Working with Wall, DeLoach was able to practice some Friday. He spent “all morning” in the training room Saturday and said his knee felt pretty good by the time the game started at 2:30 p.m.

“It still hurt a little bit, but when you got like [five regular-season] games left ... ” he said.

DeLoach came off the bench and played almost 25 minutes, scoring 11 points, grabbing 8 rebounds and blocking 2 shots.

“You know J, he brings that energy, like he’s all rowdy, and we be needing that,” VCU point guard Ace Baldwin said. “It was great having him back.”

Short shots

With six steals Saturday, Baldwin tied Doug Brooks for eighth on the school’s career list with 170. Lamar Taylor is seventh with 193. Briante Weber holds the top spot with 374. Baldwin, a junior, currently is second behind Weber (2.9) in steals per game for a career at 2.36.

Baldwin tied a career high with 10 assists Saturday. He’s done that three times. He’s currently tied with Maynor and Edmund Sherod for fourth in assists per game for a career with 5.2.

VCU has won at least 20 games in 14 of the past 16 seasons, excluding the COVID year.

PHOTOS: VCU beats Fordham 80-61