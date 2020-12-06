Reduced Siegel Center capacity different, but appreciated for VCU

VCU coach Mike Rhoades admitted that the atmosphere at the Siegel Center Saturday, with just 250 spectators permitted in, was weird.

At the same time, the Rams were appreciative to even have that.

"Just in this building it's a lot of love, a lot of excitement,” senior forward Corey Douglas said after the Rams’ 60-42 win over Mount St. Mary’s. “Havoc is going crazy. So, not having that, you definitely notice it. But, just, at least having somebody in there and a little bit of noise definitely does calm you down a little bit."

The 250 number is the maximum permitted under the current Virginia guidance for sports venues like the Siegel Center.

The number didn’t include the teams, team staffs, media, etc. There were 175 tickets for season ticket holders at the Scholarship Society giving level ($24,000+ per year), 50 for guests of VCU players and 25 for students.

Rhoades said the Rams have to make their own energy, or “juice.” That’ll likely have to be the directive no matter where they play this season, home or away.

VCU has been using the term this year, “If you’re juiceless, you’re useless.”