ALBANY, N.Y. – VCU couldn’t consistently crack Saint Mary’s physical defense in the first round of the NCAA tournament on Friday.

That, foul trouble and an injury to leader Ace Baldwin ended the 12th-seeded Rams’ trip with a 63-51 loss to the No. 5 Gaels.

VCU (27-8) shot just 37%.

VCU got into its pressure style at times, forcing some 10-second backcourt and shot-clock violations. But Saint Mary’s kept the game in its more preferred grind-it-out pace.

Trailing 29-28 at halftime, VCU made only 2 of 9 shots, threw away some passes, managed only 6 points in the first 7½ minutes of the second half and fell behind 41-34.

With big men Brandon Johns Jr. and Jalen DeLoach in foul trouble and the Rams going to a smaller lineup at times, plus trying to help on drives, Gaels center Mitchell Saxen took advantage.

The 6-foot-10 242-pounder was 8 of 11 and scored 17 points.

Things got dire when Baldwin limped off the court in pain with an ankle injury with 14:16 remaining. The Atlantic 10’s player of the year landed on a defender’s foot after shooting a jumper and was down for several minutes before getting up.

Then Johns committed his fourth foul with 11:52 remaining and went to the bench.

Ahead 45-39, Saint Mary’s opened a 50-39 lead with five unanswered points with 8:54 remaining. Rhoades, upset with a no-call after Jayden Nunn drew contact on a drive, was slapped with a technical during the stretch.

Baldwin, who had been riding a bike near the bench, returned with 9:03 left and nailed a jumper to get the Rams within 9. Nunn followed up his miss to make it 50-43.

But Saint Mary’s pushed the lead back to 11, and Baldwin went back to the bench. VCU got within 7 before the Gaels surged ahead 59-47.

Baldwin was only double-figures scorer for the Rams with 13 points.

Neither team led by more than four in the first half.

The Gaels were only 11 of 30 from the floor and 1 of 11 on 3-pointers but was able to counter some of that with second and third shots. They had a 20-10 rebounding advantage, with nine coming on the offensive end, and turned that into seven second-chance points.

VCU did a good job of limiting Logan Johnson and Aidan Mahaney, Saint Mary’s two leading scorers. Johnson had 4 points (1 of 3) and Mahaney had

The Rams weren’t able to get the ball in the low post much against the Gaels’ pack-line defense. But as the first half went on, they started scoring with drives from the perimeter.

Baldwin was 5 of 7 and had 11 points at the break. Johns had 7 points, and Nick Kern Jr. had 5.

With DeLoach playing less than 6 ½ minutes after picking up his second foul, VCU got a lift from freshmen Tobi Lawal and Christian Fermin. Neither scored, but Fermin had 2 blocks.

Photos from the VCU men's basketball season