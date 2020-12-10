Sharpshooting Bones Hyland had night unlike any other in VCU career Wednesday

“Just them giving me the confidence and staying with me through the moments where I'm missing, it helps me to keep going."

Hyland’s 30 points were the most by a VCU player since Issac Vann scored 30 in an overtime loss to St. John’s as part of the Legends Classic in November 2018. It was the most points by a VCU player in regulation since JeQuan Lewis scored 34 against Saint Joseph’s in February 2017. Justin Tillman had 37 points in an overtime win over Dayton in February 2018.

In addition to his teammates’ encouragement, Hyland — after a stretch like he had shooting the ball in the first half — said he talks to himself and brings himself up, too.

He knows the shots are going to fall eventually, he said.

“I know I can make them shots. I practice them every day. I'm in the gym every day,” Hyland said. “So I feel as though, even when I go through them moments, I'm like, 'Yeah.' Like, you work for this. Like, it's going to drop. Like ain't no way you're going to keep shooting, keep missing.’”