Sharpshooting Bones Hyland had night unlike any other in VCU career Wednesday

Just under five minutes into the second half of VCU’s game against North Carolina A&T Wednesday night, Bones Hyland corralled a long inbounds pass from Tre Clark just past the midcourt line.
He took just three dribbles closer to the rim. With no Aggies defender engaging him yet, Hyland began to gather with his left heel over the edge of the VCU midcourt logo. Blake Harris rushed to close out, but it was too late. Hyland launched and sank the 3-pointer, just his second of the game. He was 2 of 7 at that point.
But that shot must’ve lit a fire.
Hyland’s 3-point shooting acumen is certainly no secret. He’s demonstrated the ability to ignite before — he hit five 3s in a game on five different occasions entering Wednesday’s game.
Against N.C. A&T, though, Hyland went on a barrage unlike any other during his time at VCU. That first 3 he hit in the second half was the first of six straight makes from deep.
He finished 7 of 12 on 3-point attempts, setting a new career high for makes. He compiled a game-high 30 points in VCU’s blowout, 95-59 victory.
“Obviously in the first half, shot wasn't falling,” said Hyland, a sophomore. “But, I mean, just sticking to myself. And my teammates definitely always encourage me every time I have like a little slow start.
“Just them giving me the confidence and staying with me through the moments where I'm missing, it helps me to keep going."
Hyland’s 30 points were the most by a VCU player since Issac Vann scored 30 in an overtime loss to St. John’s as part of the Legends Classic in November 2018. It was the most points by a VCU player in regulation since JeQuan Lewis scored 34 against Saint Joseph’s in February 2017. Justin Tillman had 37 points in an overtime win over Dayton in February 2018.
In addition to his teammates’ encouragement, Hyland — after a stretch like he had shooting the ball in the first half — said he talks to himself and brings himself up, too.
He knows the shots are going to fall eventually, he said.
“I know I can make them shots. I practice them every day. I'm in the gym every day,” Hyland said. “So I feel as though, even when I go through them moments, I'm like, 'Yeah.' Like, you work for this. Like, it's going to drop. Like ain't no way you're going to keep shooting, keep missing.’”
Not long after he hit his first one, Hyland made three more in a span of 1:26, from the 13:48 mark to the 12:22 mark. The exclamation point was the third in that sequence, when he made one from from a step farther back than his first one of the half, feet not on, but beside the midcourt logo.
“Once I'm hot, it ain't no stopping me,” Hyland said.
In this early portion of the season, Hyland’s outing Wednesday bumped his season 3-point percentage up more than 6 points, to 38.8%. The 6-3, 173-pounder from Wilmington, Del., has now hit a team-high 19 3s.
“It's just normal to me, honestly,” Hyland said. “Just, live in the gym. I mean, credit to my teammates, obviously. They help me. And with the confidence part, I mean, just believing in me. And just knowing I can do it, honestly.
“So, I mean, want to keep it going forward.”
