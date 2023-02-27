How high can 6-foot-8 VCU freshman forward Tobi Lawal go to get a pass?

“Shot clock [above the backboard]. He’ll go get it,” Rams teammate Jalen DeLoach said.

That’s a reach, but Lawal has a 45" vertical jump and can play well above the rim. He went way up to get a crowd-igniting alley-oop dunk against UR and gave the Rams a lift with 4 points in less than 3 minutes after DeLoach picked up two fouls in the first half.

“He’s a vertical player,” Rhoades said. “We used to say that about [former Rams standout] Larry Sanders, where there’s certain plays that are vertical that you and I have no chance of even competing on it. That’s Tobi.

“So when you throw it up there and he can go it … getting a rebound at its highest point, but then rolling and becoming a threat vertically, it’s a threat we’re going to have down the road. He’s just got to keep getting better and keep working.”

Lawal still is raw on both ends of the floor. Rhoades said Lawal, from London, was a soccer player who’s “only played basketball like 3 ½, 4 years.”

He’s worked with assistant coach Brent Scott while getting spot minutes. In 21 games, Lawal is averaging 1.5 points and 1.3 rebounds in 6.1 minutes.

“He’s still learning the game,” Rhoades said. “But he and Christian Fermin, two freshmen big guys that are going against [DeLoach and Brandon Johns Jr.] every day in practice, they’re getting better and better. You guys are going to see that here. They’re the future of our program. They’re coachable. They work really hard.”

VCU beats Richmond 73-58