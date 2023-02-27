How high can 6-foot-8 VCU freshman forward Tobi Lawal go to get a pass?
“Shot clock [above the backboard]. He’ll go get it,” Rams teammate Jalen DeLoach said.
That’s a reach, but Lawal has a 45" vertical jump and can play well above the rim. He went way up to get a crowd-igniting alley-oop dunk against UR and gave the Rams a lift with 4 points in less than 3 minutes after DeLoach picked up two fouls in the first half.
“He’s a vertical player,” Rhoades said. “We used to say that about [former Rams standout] Larry Sanders, where there’s certain plays that are vertical that you and I have no chance of even competing on it. That’s Tobi.
“So when you throw it up there and he can go it … getting a rebound at its highest point, but then rolling and becoming a threat vertically, it’s a threat we’re going to have down the road. He’s just got to keep getting better and keep working.”
Lawal still is raw on both ends of the floor. Rhoades said Lawal, from London, was a soccer player who’s “only played basketball like 3 ½, 4 years.”
He’s worked with assistant coach Brent Scott while getting spot minutes. In 21 games, Lawal is averaging 1.5 points and 1.3 rebounds in 6.1 minutes.
“He’s still learning the game,” Rhoades said. “But he and Christian Fermin, two freshmen big guys that are going against [DeLoach and Brandon Johns Jr.] every day in practice, they’re getting better and better. You guys are going to see that here. They’re the future of our program. They’re coachable. They work really hard.”
VCU beats Richmond 73-58
VCU guard Ace Baldwin (1) celebrates his three points during a NCAA basketball game between Richmond Spiders and VCU Rams on Friday, February 24, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
VCU forward Jalen DeLoach (4) gets help from guard Nick Kern Jr. (24) blocking a shot from Richmond forward Matt Grace (15) during a NCAA basketball game between Richmond Spiders and VCU Rams on Friday, February 24, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
VCU guard Ace Baldwin (1) reacts after hitting a 3-pointer against Richmond on Friday. He scored a team-high 18 points in Rams' 73-58 victory.
VCU fans celebrate after a Jamir Watkins (0) three pointer during a NCAA basketball game between Richmond Spiders and VCU Rams on Friday, February 24, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
VCU forward Jamir Watkins (0) celebrates with guard Nick Kern Jr. (24) after hitting a three pointer during a NCAA basketball game between Richmond Spiders and VCU Rams on Friday, February 24, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
Richmond's Dji Bailey and VCU's Jayden Nunn dive for a loose ball in the first half of the Rams' Atlantic 10 victory.
VCU coach Mike Rhoades celebrates fans dressed as superheroes after the Rams beat Richmond at the Siegel Center.
VCU’s Ace Baldwin celebrates during the Rams’ Atlantic 10 victory over visiting Richmond. Baldwin finished with 18 points, 8 rebounds and 5 assists. VCU maintained its hold on first place in the A-10.
VCU's Jayden Nunn collides with Richmond's Jason Nelson during the Rams' win. Nunn finished with 7 points, one game after scoring a career-high 31.
Richmond’s Andre Gustavson rejects a shot attempt by VCU’s Ace Baldwin in the first half of the Rams’ Atlantic 10 victory at the Siegel Center.
VCU fans react after their team scored during a NCAA basketball game between Richmond Spiders and VCU Rams on Friday, February 24, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
VCU guard Ace Baldwin (1) shoots over Richmond guard Andre Gustavson (22) during a NCAA basketball game between Richmond Spiders and VCU Rams on Friday, February 24, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
VCU fans cheer after a Ace Baldwin score during a NCAA basketball game between Richmond Spiders and VCU Rams on Friday, February 24, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
VCU head coach Mike Rhoades reacts to a call during a NCAA basketball game between Richmond Spiders and VCU Rams on Friday, February 24, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
Richmond center Neal Quinn (32) and VCU forward Brandon Johns Jr. (30) fight for a rebound during a NCAA basketball game between Richmond Spiders and VCU Rams on Friday, February 24, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
Richmond guard Marcus Randolph (2) shoots three as VCU guard Ace Baldwin (1) defends during a NCAA basketball game between Richmond Spiders and VCU Rams on Friday, February 24, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
VCU guard Ace Baldwin, center, shoots a free throw during the Rams’ game against the rival Richmond Spiders at the Siegel Center on Friday night. VCU rolled to a 73-58 victory. (Details, Page B1).
WATCH: Check out the Richmond Times-Dispatch’s pregame and postgame show from the Siegel Center. Aim your smartphone camera at this code and tap the link.
VCU cheerleaders perform during a NCAA basketball game between Richmond Spiders and VCU Rams on Friday, February 24, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
VCU is introduced before a NCAA basketball game between Richmond Spiders and VCU Rams on Friday, February 24, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
VCU guard Nick Kern Jr. (24) dunks over Richmond forward Tyler Burton (3) during a NCAA basketball game between Richmond Spiders and VCU Rams on Friday, February 24, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
VCU guard Ace Baldwin (1) puts up two points during a NCAA basketball game between Richmond Spiders and VCU Rams on Friday, February 24, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
Richmond guard Jason Nelson (1) shoots for two during a NCAA basketball game between Richmond Spiders and VCU Rams on Friday, February 24, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
VCU forward Jalen DeLoach (4) shoots over Richmond forwards Tyler Burton (3) and Matt Grace (15)during a NCAA basketball game between Richmond Spiders and VCU Rams on Friday, February 24, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
Richmond forward Isaiah Bigelow (24) dunks during a NCAA basketball game between Richmond Spiders and VCU Rams on Friday, February 24, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
VCU forward Tobi Lawal (10) dunks over Richmond forward Isaiah Bigelow (24) during a NCAA basketball game between Richmond Spiders and VCU Rams on Friday, February 24, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
VCU guard Zeb Jackson (2) gets his shot blocked by Richmond guard Andre Gustavson (22) during a NCAA basketball game between Richmond Spiders and VCU Rams on Friday, February 24, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
Nick Kern and the Rams are one game away from the regular-season Atlantic 10 title, but are vowing to keep their focus with a feisty Saint Louis team headed to town.
