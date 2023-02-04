VCU point guard Ace Baldwin says he heard chatter about Saint Louis’ Yuri Collins being the best point guard in the A-10 and one of the best in the country.

In case there was any doubt, Baldwin sent a reminder he should be part of those conversations.

In a dominating performance in front of a national audience on ESPN, the 6-foot-1 junior was efficient and unstoppable while propelling the Rams to a 73-65 victory over the Billikens that left VCU (18-6, 9-2) alone in first place in the A-10. Saint Louis (15-8, 7-3), Dayton (15-8, 7-3) and Fordham (18-4, 6-3) went into Saturday a game back in the loss column.

Baldwin’s career-high 37 points came on 12 of 15 shooting. He was 4 of 5 on 3-pointers and 9 of 9 at the foul line, and he had 4 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals and 1 turnover in 37 minutes.

Baldwin was particularly lethal down the stretch. In a back-and-forth game where runs were prominent, he put VCU in command by scoring 12 points in the final 5:41.

VCU coach Mike Rhoades, who used to watch the Rams when he guided nearby Randolph-Macon, said he and his wife Jodie “saw a lot of games of [Rams legend Eric] Maynor when we were fans, so that was Maynor-esque without a doubt.”

“Ace Baldwin’s a bad man tonight,” Rhoades said on the Rams postgame radio show. “The points I get; he just made plays. But his composure and just in the moment … He pulled the guys together throughout the game. They made a couple of runs and we had some timeouts, and he was like, ‘We’re good. We’re good.’ When he says that the guys follow him. He was the pied piper today, that’s for sure.”

Baldwin was averaging 12.2 points. While he can take over the scoring when needed – he had 28 points earlier this season -- he’s more about the overall package of running the show, setting up teammates, playing defense and scoring.

He was eighth nationally at 6.1 assists per game. Collins, a 6-foot junior, came in leading the country with 10.1 assists per game while scoring 11.5.

He took just one shot and had 4 assists and 2 turnovers in the first half before he emerged for a while after the break.

Rams guard Jayden Nunn helped keep him mostly under wraps from the midpoint on of the half. Collins finished with 11 assists, 4 points, 4 rebounds and 3 steals. He also had 4 turnovers.

“Everybody in the A-10 is talking about Yuri, best point guard,” Baldwin said. “He’s a great player, don’t get me wrong. Also they beat us last year [69-65], so I feel like we just came in, and me also, and had a chip on our shoulder.”

Baldwin’s impact extended to the defensive end. With Richmond native Gibson Jimerson (24 points) consistently hurting the Rams, Baldwin asked to guard him late the first half.

Jimerson was 4 of 5 from behind the arc and 5 of 6 overall with 14 points at halftime. He was 3 of 6 but 1 of 4 on treys with 10 points in the second half.

For VCU, forward Brandon Johns Jr. had 15 points on 7 of 10 shooting, and forward Jalen DeLoach had 13 points, 11 rebounds and some key free throws.

DeLoach didn’t start in the previous game against Davidson because of some technical fouls. Rhoades has been happy with DeLoach’s response.

“As we all know, he’s so emotional because he’s so competitive,” Rhoades said. “We love him because he’s so into it and he cares so much. … He’s learning you’ve got to get better all the time [with] emotional maturity. He’s open to learning and getting better at it. He was really good at it today. He didn’t let anything bother him that took him out of the game.”

Rhoades was pleased that others made timely plays offensively and defensively. This, though, was Baldwin’s showcase. The last VCU player to score 37 was Justin Tillman against Dayton on Feb. 10, 2018.

“Overtime [win]. I was there,” Baldwin said.

The total is tied for the eighth most points in a game by a Ram. Chris Cheeks also had 37. Charles Wilkins holds the record with 45 against West Liberty State in 1968.

The most points in a game this season belongs to UNC Asheville’s Drew Pember with 48, according to basketball.realgm.com. Former VCU player Marcus Tsohonis, now at Long Beach State, is tied for second with 46.

Baldwin is the first Division I player this season to score at least 37 points on just 15 field goal attempts, according to the realgm website.

“This is why I came to VCU,” Baldwin said, “… to play games like this and go against one of the best point guards in the A-10.”

He added: “And I still could be better. I’m still progressing like every day.”