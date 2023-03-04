VCU coach Mike Rhoades said his team was locked in during practice on Friday, which for the most part carried over to Saturday’s game at George Washington.

“You could tell this morning when we got up, they wanted to play,” he said. “It wasn’t like we’re just going to get through this game and get to Brooklyn.”

A letdown would have been understandable. Earlier in the week, the Rams locked up the Atlantic 10 regular-season title and the top seed in next week’s conference tournament at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y.

That didn’t happen for the first 34 minutes as VCU used aggressive defense and offensive balance from Brandon Johns Jr., David Shriver, Jalen DeLoach and Jamir Watkins to build a 16-point lead before things got interesting down the stretch. The Colonials whittled the deficit to 3 before the Rams got flotation from a big dunk by Johns and took a 74-68 victory.

VCU (24-7, 15-3 in A-10) will play Thursday in the quarterfinals at 11:30 a.m. against the winner of No. 8 Davidson and No. 9 St. Bonaventure.

VCU, which could ill afford a loss with a NET ranking of 68, won its eighth straight road game and 20th in 25 in the past three seasons. The Rams won the league by three games. The only time that’s happened since VCU joined the league in 2012-13 was 2019-20, when Dayton went 18-0 and claimed the crown by four games.

“This is what I challenged them on: going on the road and winning another one, and winning the regular season in the A-10 by three games,” Rhoades said on VCU’s postgame radio broadcast. “Think of that. It’s rare. For these guys to do it with the growth from the beginning of the year when people counted us out, so super proud of them.”

Johns had 17 points and 10 rebounds. Shriver had 12 points, DeLoach added 11 and 7 rebounds, and Watkins scored 11.

Ahead 68-52 with 5:55 left, the Rams surrendered 13 unanswered points to make it 68-65 with 50 seconds left. Johns ended the drought by taking a pass in the corner from Watkins and driving to the basket for a dunk with 25 seconds remaining. VCU got four free throws from Zeb Jackson and Ace Baldwin to seal it.

The Rams went inside to Johns against GW’s zone frequently. The 6-foot-8 graduate transfer from Michigan was 6 of 12 from the floor (but only 4 of 8 from the foul line) while posting his first career double-double.

“He hit a triple-double because he drew about 13 fouls,” Rhoades said. “He just played so hard and so aggressive. I thought some of his defensive rebounds were huge today, just cleaning the glass. … That’s great momentum for him going forward.”

Shriver went on one of his 3-point binges in the second half. He made four treys in a little more than 3 minutes that pushed the Rams ahead 66-49 with a little more than 7 minutes left.

“Shooting the ball that well is a definitely a confidence booster,” said Shriver, who was 4 of 7 behind the arc. “We’re playing great basketball right now. … It’s a huge confidence booster for us going into the A-10 tournament to get another trophy.”

Baldwin, VCU’s point guard, went 0 for 9 from the field and scored 6 points. But he made an impact by finding the hot hand (7 assists), drawing fouls (6 of 8) and perhaps most importantly with his defense on GW guard James Bishop.

Bishop, the No. 11 scorer in the nation at 21.7 points per game, scored 14 but hoisted some tough shots and finished 5 of 14 from the floor. He had scored at least 25 points in the past four games and had 44- and 40-point games earlier this season.

“Winning to [Ace] is more important than anything else,” Rhoades said. “He would take zeroes across the stat line to win the game. But now he can do all that other stuff. He fills it up. And then he wants to guard the other team’s best player.

“You win the league by three [games], and the impact he’s had on both ends of the court against the best players we’ve played, if he’s not the MVP, I don’t know.”

Similar to Baldwin, guard Jayden Nunn’s impact came with defense on Brendan Adams. Averaging 17.6 points, Adams had 14 of 5-of-13 shooting.

Now VCU will carry that defense and a six-game winning streak into the tournament.

“Everybody knows and understands what’s at stake,” Rhoades said. “We want to go win another trophy. But fresh minds, fresh legs are most important. We’ve got to win three games in four days. I told these guys in March it’s hunt or be hunted. It’s that simple.”

Photos from the VCU men's basketball season