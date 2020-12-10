VCU adds new ‘United As One’ patch to jerseys

On Wednesday, VCU was sporting a new addition to its jerseys.

On the left-hand shoulder of the Rams’ uniforms was a new, square patch that read “United As One.”

After the game, coach Mike Rhoades said the patch was devised by the VCU Student-Athlete Advisory Committee — the Rams' athlete leadership group. Rhoades said the SAAC met and talked about it.

“They wanted to show that everybody in our athletic department, all our athletes — where there's a lot of diversity — is together, to fight social injustice and racism,” Rhoades said. “And that's the patch they wanted to use, to be united.”

New addition to the #VCU jerseys tonight, a “United as One” patch on the shoulder.📷: @meglizleemedia pic.twitter.com/3NdVMKe0oA — Noah Fleischman (@fleischman_noah) December 10, 2020