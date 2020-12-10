VCU adds new ‘United As One’ patch to jerseys

On Wednesday, VCU was sporting a new addition to its jerseys.
On the left-hand shoulder of the Rams’ uniforms was a new, square patch that read “United As One.”
After the game, coach Mike Rhoades said the patch was devised by the VCU Student-Athlete Advisory Committee — the Rams' athlete leadership group. Rhoades said the SAAC met and talked about it.
“They wanted to show that everybody in our athletic department, all our athletes — where there's a lot of diversity — is together, to fight social injustice and racism,” Rhoades said. “And that's the patch they wanted to use, to be united.”
New addition to the #VCU jerseys tonight, a “United as One” patch on the shoulder.📷: @meglizleemedia pic.twitter.com/3NdVMKe0oA— Noah Fleischman (@fleischman_noah) December 10, 2020
VCU joins many teams across the sport in adding insignias to its jerseys. For instance, all Big East teams are wearing Black Lives Matter patches on their jerseys. Also, Louisville is wearing a “United As One” patch as well.
“All of us, where we come from, all different parts of the world — our VCU athletes are from all over the place. And they're united as one to move forward in our society,” Rhoades said. “And we got some great leaders in SAAC, and it's an impressive group of young student-athletes."
