With an eight-day break before VCU plays again, Rams basketball coach Mike Rhoades gave his team some time the past few days to reset physically and mentally.

The Rams had Wednesday off and a light shooting session Thursday. They were set for two days of practice, another day off on Sunday, and then two days of practice and preparation for Wednesday’s game at Rhode Island.

The back-to-work part was on the mind of graduate transfer forward Brandon Johns Jr. after VCU’s 62-58 loss to Dayton on Tuesday.

“Yep, work,” he said.

Two-thirds of the way through the Atlantic 10 schedule, VCU (18-7, 9-3) arrives at its break tied for first in the loss column with Saint Louis (16-8, 8-3 going into Friday’s game at Dayton) but dissatisfied with its performance in several areas in the home loss to the Flyers.

The Rams misfired at the free throw line and on 3-pointers, were up and down defensively, and took some challenging shots while driving into the teeth of Dayton’s lengthy defenders.

Rhoades thought his team played flustered and mad.

"I said, 'No more of that for the rest of the year,'" he said on his radio show on Thursday. "I said, 'You can be mad at a mistake, but you’ve got to move on. You’ve got to be about the next thing.'

"I like this team a lot. They are fun to coach. But they are frustrating to me at times because they play frustrated. [I said,] ‘When you guys move that ball and how hard you play on defense, just continue that. Stick to that.’ And we didn’t do that. And we still had a chance to win. That’s the bummer of it all. But you’ve got to learn from it."

VCU has gotten to the top of the league by improving many of its early-season issues – turnovers, overall shooting percentage and slow starts – but a few more have shown up from time to time.

The double-trouble Tuesday was at the foul line and the 3-point line.

Getting to the foul line has been part of VCU’s identity and advantage this season. The Rams are 20th nationally in free throws per game (22.6, 563 total) and 29th in makes (15.8).

They’ve generally been solid at the foul line – they’re shooting 70.3% -- and have had games where they went 17-18, 10-11 and 25-30.

VCU is 12-3 at home, and the mystifying thing is free throws have been a problem in all three home losses, as well as one at Duquesne. They were 10 of 20 against Dayton, including missing the front end of three one-and-ones in the first half and another late in the second. They were 10-18 in a home loss to St. Bonaventure, and 19-29 in a home loss to Jacksonville.

In a loss at Duquesne, the Rams were 15-23.

The misses against Dayton came after VCU was 15-18 at Saint Louis in a 73-65 victory.

DeLoach, a 6-foot-9 sophomore, draws a lot of fouls and has taken the second-most free throws (93) but is not a great foul shooter (58.1%). He was 3 of 7. He missed the front end of a one-and-one with VCU down 60-55 with 43 seconds left.

Sophomore guard Jayden Nunn, at 71.6%, was 3 of 5. He made two free throws at 0:34 to get VCU within 60-57 and could have gotten the Rams within one after being fouled on a steal 2 seconds later. He missed the first foul shot but made the second.

“Three for 7, you’ve got to be better than that,” DeLoach said. “It’s not Coach. … He makes sure we make a lot of free throws in practice every day. We’ve just got to come to the line and knock them down.”

Shooting, of course, comes and goes during a season. VCU went through a torrid six-game conference streak where it shot no lower than 45% and made 47.5% of its 3-pointers.

In the past four games, though, the Rams are 10-61 (16.4%) behind the arc. They were 4 of 19 against Dayton, 0-9 in the second half.

VCU falls 62-58 to Dayton