Rhoades enjoys moment as son signs

VCU basketball coach Mike Rhoades has been on the coaching side of many signings.

He got to experience it as a parent on Feb. 1 when his son, Logan, a receiver/quarterback at Mills Godwin, signed with Colgate to play football, then again Thursday when Godwin held a signing ceremony for its athletes.

“Really cool,” Rhoades said on his radio show Thursday night. “Great moment. For 28 years, I’ve done that, the other side of it, recruit guys so they have that experience. Then to be a parent and see it …

“As much as I love basketball, Logan loves football. He gets to pursue his dream in college. Got a scholarship to play Division I football at a great school. He’s super excited. For [wife] Jodie and I, just proud parents.”

Logan Rhoades plays football and basketball, but his father said he’s loved football since he was young. He started this season as a receiver at Godwin. After a 2-4 start, the Eagles switched to a run-heavy offense with Rhoades at quarterback and won their final four regular-season games.

Colgate, a member of the FCS Patriot League, lists the 6-foot-2, 185-pound Rhoades as an athlete.

“He loves basketball,” his father said. “If he didn’t get a football scholarship, he would have went to play Division III and play both sports. He went and visited schools to play both sports. … He said, ‘If I can pursue a football scholarship, dad, I want to do it.’ He had some opportunities, a couple different places. This place is just a great fit for him.”

Muscle spasms affecting Jackson

Rhoades said Rams guard Zeb Jackson has been dealing with muscle spasms “between his shoulder blades into his neck.”

Jackson, who averages 5.5 points and 1.4 rebounds off the bench, had 3 points in 7 minutes in Tuesday’s 62-58 loss to Dayton.

“He did a great job at Saint Louis [the previous game] fighting through it and really helped us,” Rhoades said. “He’s been struggling the last couple of days. He feels a little bit better.

“He was really hurting Tuesday night just trying to get the kink out of it. Hopefully he’ll be good for Wednesday [against Rhode Island]. He’s going to take some time off in the next couple of days and [see if we] get him right.”

Turnovers coming down

VCU has made major strides in turnovers after some major issues in that department early in the season.

The Rams averaged 16.5 turnovers in the first 11 games. They had 24 against Morgan State and 25 against Radford.

That number has come down to 12.6 in the past 14 games. In the past four games, VCU has had 12, 6, 10 and 9 turnovers.

Rhoades said earlier in the week the Rams have been making better decisions and are “playing more under control, playing off of two feet, really emphasizing not fighting the defense, meaning putting your head down and trying to big-boy people or muscle through the defense.”

“Sometimes you just get a second guy or a third guy or a collapsing defense on you, you sit down and let the other guy have a chance,” he said. “I think that’s registered more in the last month than all year long. It comes with experience.

“And I think the game’s slowed down for some of our younger guys. The execution of plays or the emphasis for a game has improved. I just think experience-wise, lots of reps, guys taking pride in emphasizing what we need to do in offensive possessions.”

Quoting …

Rhoades, on 6-foot-8, 220-pound Dayton junior forward Toumani Camara, who has torched VCU for 53 points and 26 rebounds in two games this season: “He has a chance in the NBA. Guy that’s 6-8½ with long arms that can shoot it, finish it, make plays, there’s a spot for them on rosters.”

