As far as VCU is concerned, the Rams’ Atlantic 10 regular-season crown might as well be a program running in the background on the computer.
They need to concentrate on what’s on the screen. That will be a game at George Washington in the teams’ first meeting on Saturday and trying to finish out the regular-season with a victory.
VCU (23-7, 14-3) wrapped up its first regular-season title since 2018-19 with Tuesday’s 79-67 victory over Saint Louis.
“We have to have the mindset of come to win the game,” Rams sophomore forward Jalen DeLoach said. “They’re a good team, so we can’t just be like, ‘Oh, yeah, we won the A-10 regular season.’ That’s over with. We’ve got to lock in, practice … how we’ve been doing all season and prepare the same [way] we’ve been doing all year.”
Said point guard Ace Baldwin: “We’ve got to lock in. Let’s get this one and stay focused.”
VCU has plenty on the line. The Rams, who have won five straight and 18 of 21 games, need to keep winning to augment a borderline-at-best résumé for at-large consideration to the NCAA tournament.
VCU has won five straight in the series and 13 of the past 15, but GW (16-14, 10-7) presents an interesting matchup, no matter its record. The Colonials, under first-year coach Chris Caputo, are 11-5 at the cozy Smith Center and own a four-game winning streak.
A former assistant at Miami, Caputo has assembled the top-scoring offense in the A-10 at 76.6 points – and the worst scoring defense at 76.5.
GW has beaten Dayton (76-69) at home. It generally wins when it gets in high-scoring games – 92-91 over Saint Joseph’s in overtime, 107-105 over Richmond in two overtimes, 83-81 over St. Bonaventure in OT and 89-80 over Rhode Island in OT – because it has a pair of scoring machines in the backcourt who can light up an opponent.
Senior guard James Bishop is averaging 21.7 points; graduate guard Brendan Adams is averaging 17.6.
The 6-foot-2 Bishop ranks 11th nationally in scoring. He’s put up a 44-point game (tied for the seventh-highest in Division I this season) and a 40-point game (tied for 27th) and has two other 30-plus games.
He has scored at least 25 points in the past four games. In 10 games this season, Bishop has scored at least 25 points and had 5 assists, the top mark in the NCAA.
The 6-4 Adams had a 35-point game against Rhode Island, hitting 9 3-pointers. He has hoisted 184 treys and is shooting 39.1% behind the arc. Bishop has launched 200 treys and is shooting 30%.
Guard Maximus Edwards, averaging 10.8 points and 6.6 rebounds, is the top-scoring freshman in the conference.
The Colonials are not deep, something the Rams will try to exploit with their pressure defense. Caputo used seven players against Davidson on Wednesday, with the five starters playing 39, 39, 38, 33 and 32 minutes.
The Rams have been good on the road, where they'll be trying to extend a streak of seven straight wins. VCU coach Mike Rhoades said his team’s focus away from home “is a little more narrowed.”
“We don’t play to the crowd as much when we’re on the road quite honestly,” he said. “We love our crowd [at the Siegel Center], but sometimes as a coach I go a little crazy because we play to the crowd a little too much at home, especially when we get a lead. I think when we’re on the road we have a locked-in focus, especially when we get a lead to finish it.”
PHOTOS: VCU beats St. Louis 79-67 and claiming the A-10 regular-season tittle
VCU guard Jayden Nunn (23) goes up for two as Saint Louis guard Javon Pickett (4) defends during a NCAA basketball game between VCU and Saint Louis on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
VCU forward Brandon Johns Jr. (30) goes up for two as Saint Louis player Javonte Perkins (3) defends during a NCAA basketball game between VCU and Saint Louis on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
VCU forward Brandon Johns Jr. (30) goes up for two as Saint Louis player Javonte Perkins (3) defends during a NCAA basketball game between VCU and Saint Louis on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
VCU forward David Shriver (35) and Saint Louis center Mouhamadou Cissé (35) go for a rebound during a NCAA basketball game between VCU and Saint Louis on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
VCU forward Jamir Watkins (0) goes up for two as Saint Louis guard Yuri Collins (1) defends during a NCAA basketball game between VCU and Saint Louis on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
VCU forward Jalen DeLoach (4) goes up for two as Saint Louis forward Jake Forrester (10) defends during a NCAA basketball game between VCU and Saint Louis on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
VCU guard Ace Baldwin (1) goes up for two during a NCAA basketball game between VCU and Saint Louis on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
VCU guard Nick Kern Jr. (24) dunks during a NCAA basketball game between VCU and Saint Louis on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
VCU guard Nick Kern Jr. (24) dunks over Saint Louis forward Jake Forrester (10) during a NCAA basketball game between VCU and Saint Louis on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
VCU forward Brandon Johns Jr. (30) goes up for two as Saint Louis player Javonte Perkins (3) defends during a NCAA basketball game between VCU and Saint Louis on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
Saint Louis forward Jake Forrester (10) goes up for two as VCU forward Jalen DeLoach (4) defends during a NCAA basketball game between VCU and Saint Louis on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
VCU guard Jayden Nunn (23) goes up for two as Saint Louis guard Javon Pickett (4) defends during a NCAA basketball game between VCU and Saint Louis on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
VCU guard Nick Kern Jr. (24) dunks over Saint Louis forward Jake Forrester (10) during a NCAA basketball game between VCU and Saint Louis on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
VCU guard Nick Kern Jr. (24) dunks over Saint Louis forward Jake Forrester (10) during a NCAA basketball game between VCU and Saint Louis on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
VCU guard Zeb Jackson (2) goes up for two as Saint Louis forward Jake Forrester (10) defends during a NCAA basketball game between VCU and Saint Louis on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
Saint Louis guard Larry Hughes Jr. (2) grabs a rebound during a NCAA basketball game between VCU and Saint Louis on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
Saint Louis guard Yuri Collins (1) goes up for two as VCU forward David Shriver (35) defends during a NCAA basketball game between VCU Rams and St. Louis Billikens on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
VCU guard Jayden Nunn celebrates during Rams' A-10 clinching victory over Saint Louis. He was among six double-figure scorers for VCU.
VCU forward Jalen DeLoach (4) dunks during a NCAA basketball game between VCU Rams and St. Louis Billikens on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
Saint Louis guard Yuri Collins (1) makes a pass as VCU guard Jayden Nunn (23) and forward Brandon Johns Jr. (30) defend during a NCAA basketball game between VCU Rams and St. Louis Billikens on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
VCU forward Jalen DeLoach (4) celebrates his dunk during a NCAA basketball game between VCU Rams and St. Louis Billikens on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
VCU guard Ace Baldwin (1) celebrates with forward Jamir Watkins (0) after beating St. Louis Billikens on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
VCU player hoist the A-10 trophy after beating St. Louis Billikens on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
VCU guard Ace Baldwin (1) celebrates with one of his coaches after beating St. Louis Billikens in an NCAA basketball game on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
VCU forward Jalen DeLoach (4) celebrates his dunk during a NCAA basketball game between VCU Rams and St. Louis Billikens on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
VCU forward Jalen DeLoach (4) dunks during a NCAA basketball game between VCU Rams and St. Louis Billikens on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
VCU forward David Shriver (35) blocks a Saint Louis forward Terrence Hargrove Jr. (22) shot during a NCAA basketball game between VCU Rams and St. Louis Billikens on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
VCU guard Ace Baldwin (1) celebrates after beating St. Louis Billikens in an NCAA basketball game on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
VCU player celebrates with fans after beating St. Louis Billikens in an NCAA basketball game on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
VCU forward Jamir Watkins (0) celebrates after dunking during a NCAA basketball game between VCU Rams and St. Louis Billikens on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
VCU forward Jalen DeLoach (4) celebrates after beating St. Louis Billikens in an NCAA basketball game on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
VCU guard Jayden Nunn (23) celebrates after beating St. Louis Billikens in an NCAA basketball game on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
VCU guard Nick Kern Jr. (24) celebrates after beating St. Louis Billikens in an NCAA basketball game on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
VCU guard Nick Kern Jr. (24) celebrates with VCU guard Josh Banks (33) after beating St. Louis Billikens on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
VCU forward David Shriver (35) celebrates his three points during a NCAA basketball game between VCU Rams and St. Louis Billikens on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
Saint Louis forward Jake Forrester (10) goes up for two as VCU forward Brandon Johns Jr. (30) defends during a NCAA basketball game between VCU Rams and St. Louis Billikens on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
VCU forward Brandon Johns Jr. (30) goes up for two past Saint Louis forward Jake Forrester (10) during a NCAA basketball game between VCU Rams and St. Louis Billikens on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
VCU player hoist the A-10 trophy after beating St. Louis Billikens on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
VCU guard Ace Baldwin (1) celebrates with forward Jamir Watkins (0) after beating St. Louis Billikens on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
VCU players, including Ace Baldwin (center) and Jamir Watkins (0), celebrate after beating Saint Louis at the Siegel Center to win the Atlantic 10 regular-season championship. It’s the Rams’ first A-10 regular-season title since 2018-19.
VCU guard Nick Kern Jr. (24) celebrates with teammates after beating St. Louis Billikens on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
VCU's Jalen DeLoach scores 2 of his 14 points during the first half. DeLoach 5 rebounds, 3 steals and 2 blocks.
VCU’s Brandon Johns Jr. (right) steals the ball from Saint Louis’ Javonte Perkins. Johns finished with 11 points, one of six VCU players to score in double figures. He also had 3 of the Rams’ 14 steals.
VCU's Jayden Nunn steals the ball from Saint Louis' Larry Hughes Jr. Nunn scored 12 points.
VCU guard Josh Banks (33) fouls Saint Louis guard Yuri Collins (1) as he tries for two during a NCAA basketball game between VCU Rams and St. Louis Billikens on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
VCU forward Brandon Johns Jr. (30) gets trapped by the Saint Louis defense during a NCAA basketball game between VCU Rams and St. Louis Billikens on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
VCU guard Ace Baldwin (1) shoots over Saint Louis guard Larry Hughes Jr. (2) during a NCAA basketball game between VCU Rams and St. Louis Billikens on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
VCU guard Ace Baldwin (1) is introduced before a NCAA basketball game between VCU Rams and St. Louis Billikens on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
Saint Louis forward Jake Forrester (10) blocks a VCU guard Jayden Nunn (23) two point attempt during a NCAA basketball game between VCU Rams and St. Louis Billikens on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
Saint Louis guard Yuri Collins (1) shoots as VCU guard Nick Kern Jr. (24) defends with help from forward Jalen DeLoach (4) during a NCAA basketball game between VCU Rams and St. Louis Billikens on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
VCU guard Nick Kern Jr. (24) waits to be introduced before a NCAA basketball game between VCU Rams and St. Louis Billikens on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
VCU forward Brandon Johns Jr. (30) steals the ball from Saint Louis player Javonte Perkins (3) during a NCAA basketball game between VCU Rams and St. Louis Billikens on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
VCU forward Brandon Johns Jr. (30) goes up for two as Saint Louis center Mouhamadou Cissé (35) defends during a NCAA basketball game between VCU Rams and St. Louis Billikens on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
VCU forward Jalen DeLoach (4) dunks during a NCAA basketball game between VCU Rams and St. Louis Billikens on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
VCU guard Jayden Nunn (23) steals the ball from Saint Louis guard Larry Hughes Jr. (2) during a NCAA basketball game between VCU Rams and St. Louis Billikens on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
VCU guard Nick Kern Jr. (24) shoots over Saint Louis player Javonte Perkins (3) during a NCAA basketball game between VCU Rams and St. Louis Billikens on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
Saint Louis head coach Travis Ford walks to his bench during a NCAA basketball game between VCU Rams and St. Louis Billikens on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
Saint Louis forward Jake Forrester (10) blocks a VCU guard Jayden Nunn (23) two point attempt during a NCAA basketball game between VCU Rams and St. Louis Billikens on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
VCU forward Jamir Watkins (0) fouls Saint Louis guard Yuri Collins (1) as he tries to go for two during a NCAA basketball game between VCU Rams and St. Louis Billikens on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
Saint Louis forward Jake Forrester (10) geos up for two as VCU forward Jalen DeLoach (4) defends during a NCAA basketball game between VCU Rams and St. Louis Billikens on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
Fans watch as VCU is introduced before a NCAA basketball game between VCU Rams and St. Louis Billikens on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
Saint Louis guard Larry Hughes Jr. (2) loses the ball as VCU guard Jayden Nunn (23) defends during a NCAA basketball game between VCU Rams and St. Louis Billikens on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
VCU forward Jalen DeLoach (4) dunks during a NCAA basketball game between VCU Rams and St. Louis Billikens on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
VCU guard Ace Baldwin (1) goes up for two as Saint Louis forward Terrence Hargrove Jr. (22) defends during a NCAA basketball game between VCU Rams and St. Louis Billikens on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
VCU guard Ace Baldwin (1) shoots over Saint Louis forward Jake Forrester (10) during a NCAA basketball game between VCU Rams and St. Louis Billikens on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
