As far as VCU is concerned, the Rams’ Atlantic 10 regular-season crown might as well be a program running in the background on the computer.

They need to concentrate on what’s on the screen. That will be a game at George Washington in the teams’ first meeting on Saturday and trying to finish out the regular-season with a victory.

VCU (23-7, 14-3) wrapped up its first regular-season title since 2018-19 with Tuesday’s 79-67 victory over Saint Louis.

“We have to have the mindset of come to win the game,” Rams sophomore forward Jalen DeLoach said. “They’re a good team, so we can’t just be like, ‘Oh, yeah, we won the A-10 regular season.’ That’s over with. We’ve got to lock in, practice … how we’ve been doing all season and prepare the same [way] we’ve been doing all year.”

Said point guard Ace Baldwin: “We’ve got to lock in. Let’s get this one and stay focused.”

VCU has plenty on the line. The Rams, who have won five straight and 18 of 21 games, need to keep winning to augment a borderline-at-best résumé for at-large consideration to the NCAA tournament.

VCU has won five straight in the series and 13 of the past 15, but GW (16-14, 10-7) presents an interesting matchup, no matter its record. The Colonials, under first-year coach Chris Caputo, are 11-5 at the cozy Smith Center and own a four-game winning streak.

A former assistant at Miami, Caputo has assembled the top-scoring offense in the A-10 at 76.6 points – and the worst scoring defense at 76.5.

GW has beaten Dayton (76-69) at home. It generally wins when it gets in high-scoring games – 92-91 over Saint Joseph’s in overtime, 107-105 over Richmond in two overtimes, 83-81 over St. Bonaventure in OT and 89-80 over Rhode Island in OT – because it has a pair of scoring machines in the backcourt who can light up an opponent.

Senior guard James Bishop is averaging 21.7 points; graduate guard Brendan Adams is averaging 17.6.

The 6-foot-2 Bishop ranks 11th nationally in scoring. He’s put up a 44-point game (tied for the seventh-highest in Division I this season) and a 40-point game (tied for 27th) and has two other 30-plus games.

He has scored at least 25 points in the past four games. In 10 games this season, Bishop has scored at least 25 points and had 5 assists, the top mark in the NCAA.

The 6-4 Adams had a 35-point game against Rhode Island, hitting 9 3-pointers. He has hoisted 184 treys and is shooting 39.1% behind the arc. Bishop has launched 200 treys and is shooting 30%.

Guard Maximus Edwards, averaging 10.8 points and 6.6 rebounds, is the top-scoring freshman in the conference.

The Colonials are not deep, something the Rams will try to exploit with their pressure defense. Caputo used seven players against Davidson on Wednesday, with the five starters playing 39, 39, 38, 33 and 32 minutes.

The Rams have been good on the road, where they'll be trying to extend a streak of seven straight wins. VCU coach Mike Rhoades said his team’s focus away from home “is a little more narrowed.”

“We don’t play to the crowd as much when we’re on the road quite honestly,” he said. “We love our crowd [at the Siegel Center], but sometimes as a coach I go a little crazy because we play to the crowd a little too much at home, especially when we get a lead. I think when we’re on the road we have a locked-in focus, especially when we get a lead to finish it.”

