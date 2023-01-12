VCU coming around in time for A-10 showdown at Dayton

Buoyed by two of its best efforts of the season, the VCU basketball team seems to be headed toward the jump every coach is looking for sooner or later.

It’s been a little later coming for the Rams, but it’s good timing with Friday’s Atlantic 10 showdown at Dayton looming.

The two traditional A-10 heavyweights, picked first (Dayton) and third (VCU) in the preseason, seem to be coming around after early struggles. VCU (12-5, 3-1) has won seven of eight. Dayton (12-5, 4-0) has won seven straight.

“These are great games,” VCU coach Mike Rhoades said. “Friday night, 9 o’clock, national television [ESPN2], we’re going to play in front of a sold-out crowd … We have that same atmosphere at our place. That’s what it’s all about. I tell the guys, ‘That’s why you come to VCU, to play in cool games like this.’”

This is part of an unrelenting conference schedule for the Rams, who have two games against Dayton (return game Feb. 7 at the Siegel Center), Saint Louis, Davidson and Richmond. Saint Louis was picked to finish second.

VCU goes against Dayton having turned in two of its more complete games with victories at home over Davidson (89-72) and on the road at A-10 newcomer Loyola Chicago (78-64).

“We have our hands full with the schedule we have, but we’re improving,” Rhoades said. “Throughout the year you have your ups and downs, but we’re improving as an overall team. That means they’re doing things the right way.

“We’re not turning the ball over as much, No. 1. We’re doing really good sharing the ball, No. 2. I just think No. 3 our defensive intensity has really picked up.

“I just think some of our newer guys and younger guys [VCU has seven newcomers, plus four sophomores and four freshmen], they’re just getting more comfortable understanding their roles. … Guys who had different roles from last year are doing better. A lot of different guys are contributing in different ways.”

Keeping that going against Dayton will be a tall task in several ways. The Flyers are 9-0 at UD Arena, which holds 13,435.

Dayton coach Anthony Grant, who was 76-25 with two NCAA tournament appearances with VCU from 2006-09, has assembled a starting lineup that goes 6-6, 6-8, 6-8, 6-9 and 6-10, led by 6-10, 231-pound sophomore DaRon Holmes II.

Dayton, which had some early-season injuries, has nine sophomores and three freshmen on the roster. It leads the league in scoring defense (58.4 points). VCU, which had some early injuries as well, starts three sophomores. It is second in scoring defense (64.9).

Dayton has won its past seven games by 23, 17, 42, 12, 14, 20 and 24 points. Holmes has averaged 25.7 points and is shooting 71% during that span. He gets fouled frequently, ranking sixth nationally with 123 free throw attempts. He's averaging 19.8 points and 8.3 rebounds while leading the country in dunks (48).

“He’s such a talented player with great length and athleticism,” Rhoades said. “He’s going to block a shot. He’s going to get a big rebound. He’s going to make a great play.

“He’s just so much more versatile than he was a year ago. He makes 3s, he can turn around and shoot midrange, and he can shoot with either hand. He has great footwork, and then he pursues the basketball. He pursues the basketball on the rim, he pursues the basketball in transition running. He’s just a very, very talented player.

“We’ve just got to make it hard for him. We’ve got to put different guys on him. He’s going to make some plays. He and [6-8 junior Toumani Camara, 11.6 points, 9.2 rebounds] are very, very good.”

Rhoades said the Rams have "to get off to a great start, which hasn’t been one of our weapons this year."

“That’s at the front of my mind right now, setting the tone to start the game," he said. " … You don’t want to dig yourself a hole against a team that plays very, very well at home.”

Notes: VCU freshman guard Fats Billups (Varina) still is probably a ways away from returning from a fracture in his right hand. He hasn’t played since Dec. 11 against Howard. The original prognosis was he’d miss 4-6 weeks. “He’s got another week before another X-ray, so we’ll see,” Rhoades said. “It’s improving, but it’s still hurting him. We’ve still got some time with it.” ... The Rams are 8-4 against Dayton since Grant took over in 2017-18.

