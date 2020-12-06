VCU compiled multiple defensive season highs vs. Mount St. Mary's, but a type of play not countable in stats was important too

“I think they're just as valuable, at times more valuable [than blocks],” Rhoades said. “And I thought we had a lot of those. And, to me, that's just defensive discipline. Which we've really been emphasizing with a younger team.

“Corey [Douglas] is super at that. He's one of the best guys I've ever coached in vertical square-ups. Levi's getting better at it. And, of course, Hason [Ward] can block shots. But he had a couple.”

Douglas said afterward that the Rams knew they were going to have a size advantage Saturday, so the goal was to dominate the paint.

Rhoades said he thought all of VCU’s forwards did a great job defending the rim.

The block total was the most the Rams recorded since they had eight against Florida Gulf Coast last November. Douglas had three blocks Saturday, and Ward two. They’re now tied for the team lead with nine apiece, a total that also has them tied for 15th in the nation in the category.

Also, VCU’s 17 steals Saturday were the team’s most in five years, since it had 18 against Buffalo in December 2015. Tre Clark had four steals, tying the career high he set vs. Utah State in the season opener. He leads VCU with 11 total steals this year.