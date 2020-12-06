VCU compiled multiple defensive season highs vs. Mount St. Mary's, but a type of play not countable in stats was important too

As Mount St. Mary’s Damian Chong Qui initiated a drive to the basket midway through the first half against VCU Saturday afternoon, he found Levi Stockard III in his path.
The 6-8, 245-pound Stockard planted himself slightly inside the restricted area, the half circle that forms a 4-foot radius in front of the basket. Then the 5-8, 155-pound Chong Qui elevated to attempt a running floater, and Stockard elevated to contest.
The ball landed off the mark, to the right of the hoop. Bones Hyland secured the rebound, and Mikeal Brown-Jones went on to hit a midrange jump shot, the first basket in what became a 17-0 run as the Ram’s surged ahead for good.
VCU put together a mostly complete defensive performance Saturday in its 60-42 win. The 42 points allowed was a season best, as were the final totals of 22 forced turnovers, 17 steals and eight blocks.
The defense in the paint helped VCU garner a 30-18 scoring advantage inside. And even though the Rams set a new season block tally, Rhoades was just as pleased with the type of defensive sequences that Stockard displayed on his contest of Chong Qui.
Rhoades terms them “vertical square-ups” — jumping straight up in the air in the restricted area, forcing the miss, then grabbing the rebound. And without fouling, of course
“I think they're just as valuable, at times more valuable [than blocks],” Rhoades said. “And I thought we had a lot of those. And, to me, that's just defensive discipline. Which we've really been emphasizing with a younger team.
“Corey [Douglas] is super at that. He's one of the best guys I've ever coached in vertical square-ups. Levi's getting better at it. And, of course, Hason [Ward] can block shots. But he had a couple.”
Douglas said afterward that the Rams knew they were going to have a size advantage Saturday, so the goal was to dominate the paint.
Rhoades said he thought all of VCU’s forwards did a great job defending the rim.
The block total was the most the Rams recorded since they had eight against Florida Gulf Coast last November. Douglas had three blocks Saturday, and Ward two. They’re now tied for the team lead with nine apiece, a total that also has them tied for 15th in the nation in the category.
Also, VCU’s 17 steals Saturday were the team’s most in five years, since it had 18 against Buffalo in December 2015. Tre Clark had four steals, tying the career high he set vs. Utah State in the season opener. He leads VCU with 11 total steals this year.
Freshman Ace Baldwin, who had two steals Saturday, is right behind him with 10 total.
“On the defensive end have five guys flying around, can guard anybody,” Rhoades said. “And we showed that.”
