VCU did a pretty good job defensively for the second straight time on Dayton star forward DaRon Holmes II on Tuesday.
But for the second straight time, it had no answer for Flyers forward Toumani Camara.
Camara scored 26 points and had 15 rebounds – five offensive — and made shot after shot in crunch time as the Flyers beat the Rams 62-58 at the Siegel Center.
With a chance to put some distance between itself and most of the A-10 field, the gap instead narrowed as VCU stalled at the free throw line and on 3-pointers and let Camara get loose again.
The loss left VCU (18-7, 9-3) tied in the loss column with Saint Louis (15-8, 7-3) and a game ahead of Dayton (16-9, 8-4), St. Bonaventure (7-4) and Fordham (6-4). Saint Louis played Rhode Island later Tuesday.
VCU has a week off before playing at Rhode Island next Wednesday.
Holmes had 13 points and 6 rebounds in the first game, which VCU won 63-62 at Dayton on Jan. 13 with a last-minute comeback. This time he had 11 points and 13 rebounds before fouling out.
Camara exploded for 27 points and 11 rebounds (nine turnovers) in the first game. He did his damage in the rematch by going 9 of 12 from the floor.
He averages 13.4 points and 9 rebounds.
Camara took over with 9:12 left. His 3-point play put Dayton ahead 49-47, and then he scored on a drive late in the shot clock to make it 51-47.
His hook shot and an inside basket by Holmes on a pick-and-roll gave the Flyers a 55-47 lead.
VCU got within 6. But Camara plucked an offensive rebound, was fouled and made the second of two free throws.
He followed that by scoring inside to give the Flyers a 60-51 lead with 3:39 left.
That set up another frantic comeback try by the Rams. They got within 60-57 on Jayden Nunn’s two free throws with 34 seconds remaining. Nunn got a steal in the press and was fouled but made only one shot, leaving it 60-58.
Kobe Elvis made a free throw at 0:19 to give Dayton a 3-point margin, but Ace Baldwin missed a jumper on the Ram’s possession.
Camara was fouled and made the second of two free throws with 8 seconds remaining to give Dayton a 62-58 lead.
VCU hurt itself immensely at the foul line, going just 10 of 20 and missing the front end of several 1-and-1s.
The Rams also were just 4 of 19 3-pointers – 0 for 9 in the second half — continuing a recent trend. They were just 6 for 42 (14.3%) on 3-pointers in the past three games.
Baldwin, coming off a 37-point game, had 14 points but was just 6 of 21 from the field and 0 for 7 behind the arc.
Jalen DeLoach had 11 points and 9 rebounds, and Nunn had 10 points.
Dayton was just 10 of 25 from the field in the first half but had seven plays where it scored three points, either on 3-pointers or a basket and a foul.
The Flyers were without their starting backcourt of point guard Malachi Smith (ankle) and Elvis (knee) in the initial matchup with injuries. Smith, a second-team all-conference preseason pick, had returned after missing 11 games, but he was out again Tuesday.
Photos from the VCU men's basketball season
Richmond's Jason Nelson looked to pass while VCU's Ace Baldwin applied pressure during the Rams' 72-64 win at the sold-out Robins Center Friday night.
DANIEL SANGJIB MIN/TIMES-DISPATCH
DANIEL SANGJIB MIN/TIMES-DISPATCH
DANIEL SANGJIB MIN/TIMES-DISPATCH
VCU’s Jamir Watkins, center, shoots against Richmond’s Neal Quinn, left, and Andre Gustavson, right, during the second half of the NCAA men’s basketball game at University of Richmond, Richmond, Va., on Friday, January 20, 2023.
Daniel Sangjib Min/TIMES-DISPATCH
Richmond’s Matt Grace (left) and VCU’s Brandon Johns Jr. battle for control of the ball in the second half. Johns scored 12 points for the victorious Rams, who have won 10 of their past 11 games.
Daniel Sangjib Min, TIMES-DISPATCH
VCU's Jamir Watkins, right, looks on his shot as Richmond's Tyler Burton works on defense during the second half of the NCAA men's basketball game at University of Richmond, Richmond, Va., on Friday, January 20, 2023.
Daniel Sangjib Min/TIMES-DISPATCH
VCU's Jamir Watkins, right, tries to control a ball against Richmond's Tyler Burton works on defense during the second half of the NCAA men's basketball game at University of Richmond, Richmond, Va., on Friday, January 20, 2023.
Daniel Sangjib Min/TIMES-DISPATCH
VCU's players celebrate a three-point shot and team's lead against Richmond during the second half of the NCAA men's basketball game at University of Richmond, Richmond, Va., on Friday, January 20, 2023.
Daniel Sangjib Min/TIMES-DISPATCH
VCU's fans cheer for the team against Richmond during the second half of the NCAA men's basketball game at University of Richmond, Richmond, Va., on Friday, January 20, 2023.
Daniel Sangjib Min/TIMES-DISPATCH
Richmond's Neal Quinn, left, passes by VCU's Jalen DeLoach during the first half of the NCAA men's basketball game at University of Richmond, Richmond, Va., on Friday, January 20, 2023.
Daniel Sangjib Min/TIMES-DISPATCH
Richmond’s Jason Nelson is harrassed by VCU’s Ace Baldwin in the first half of the Rams’ Atlantic 10 victory at the Robins Center. Nelson, a freshman getting his first taste of the UR-VCU rivalry, scored 5 points. Baldwin finished with 14.
DANIEL SANGJIB MIN, TIMES-DISPATCH
Richmond's Matt Grace shoots over VCU's Jalen DeLoach in the first half. Grace scored 13 points, while DeLoach, coming off a 19-point, 12-rebound outing in a win over UMass, scored just 2.
DANIEL SANGJIB MIN, TIMES-DISPATCH
VCU forward Brandon Johns Jr. (30) dunks over UMass forward Dyondre Dominguez (45) during an NCAA basketball game between UMass and VCU on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023 at the Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
UMass forward Gianni Thompson (13) shoots two as VCU guard Nick Kern Jr. (24) and guard Jayden Nunn (23) defend during a NCAA basketball game between UMass and VCU on Tuesday, January 17, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
VCU guard Nick Kern Jr. (24) dunks during a NCAA basketball game between UMass and VCU on Tuesday, January 17, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
VCU guard Josh Banks (33) celebrates his three point during a NCAA basketball game between UMass and VCU on Tuesday, January 17, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
VCU guard Nick Kern Jr. dunks over UMass guard Rahsool Diggins during a game at the Siegel Center in Richmond on Jan. 17.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
VCU forward Jalen DeLoach (4) drives to the basket as UMass forward Wildens Leveque (0) defends during a NCAA basketball game between UMass and VCU on Tuesday, January 17, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
VCU forward David Shriver (35) celebrates his three points during a NCAA basketball game between UMass and VCU on Tuesday, January 17, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
UMass guard Keon Thompson (22) drives to the basket as VCU guard Ace Baldwin (1) tries to steal the ball during a NCAA basketball game between UMass and VCU on Tuesday, January 17, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
VCU forward Jalen DeLoach (4) celebrates his two points during a NCAA basketball game between UMass and VCU on Tuesday, January 17, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
VCU’s Jalen DeLoach reacts after scoring 2 of his 19 points in a home rout of Atlantic 10 foe Massachusetts.
SHABAN ATHUMAN, TIMES-DISPATCH
VCU guard Nick Kern Jr. (24) dunks on UMass forward Wildens Leveque (0) during a NCAA basketball game between UMass and VCU on Tuesday, January 17, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
VCU's Jayden Nunn gets off a shot past Massachusetts' Brandon Martin (right) and Matt Cross. Nunn scored 13 points, one of five Rams to finish in double figures.
SHABAN ATHUMAN, TIMES-DISPATCH
VCU forward Jamir Watkins (0) shoots over UMass guard T.J. Weeks Jr. (23) during a NCAA basketball game between UMass and VCU on Tuesday, January 17, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
VCU forward Jamir Watkins (0) celebrates his three points during a NCAA basketball game between UMass and VCU on Tuesday, January 17, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
VCU's Zeb Jackson, a transfer from Michigan who has provided an offensive spark, scored 2 of his 12 points off the bench the easy way in the Rams' win over Massachusetts on Tuesday.
SHABAN ATHUMAN, TIMES-DISPATCH
VCU guard Ace Baldwin runs into resistance from Massachusetts’ Dyondre Dominguez as the Minutemen’s Isaac Kante looks on during the Rams’ Atlantic 10 victory at the Siegel Center. Despite Baldwin scoring just 2 points, the Rams won for the ninth time in their past 10 games.
SHABAN ATHUMAN, TIMES-DISPATCH
VCU guard Nick Kern Jr. (24) shoots over UMass forward Wildens Leveque (0) during a NCAA basketball game between UMass and VCU on Tuesday, January 17, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
VCU forward Jalen DeLoach (4) talks to head coach Mike Rhoades during a NCAA basketball game between UMass and VCU on Tuesday, January 17, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
VCU forward Jalen DeLoach (4) shoots as UMass forward Matt Cross (33) and forward Brandon Martin (1) helps during a NCAA basketball game between UMass and VCU on Tuesday, January 17, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
VCU guard Nick Kern Jr., left, celebrates his dunk with forward Jalen DeLoach during a game against UMass at the Siegel Center in Richmond on Jan. 17.
SHABAN ATHUMAN, TIMES-DISPATCH
UMass forward Matt Cross (33) shoots two over VCU forward Jamir Watkins (0) during a NCAA basketball game between UMass and VCU on Tuesday, January 17, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
UMass guard T.J. Weeks Jr. (23) gets his ball stolen by VCU guard Ace Baldwin (1) as guard Jayden Nunn (23) helps during a NCAA basketball game between UMass and VCU on Tuesday, January 17, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
VCU's David Shriver has made 15 of 19 3-pointers in the past three games, elevating his 3-point shooting percentage to 39.5 and his average to 7.2 points in 18.7 minutes.
VCU ATHLETICS
VCU’s Nick Kern Jr. (24) drives past Davidson’s David Skogman (42) during the first half of Saturday’s game at the Siegel Center in Richmond, Va., on January 7, 2023.
Eva Russo, Richmond Times-Dispatch
Michigan transfer Brandon Johns Jr. is shooting 79.5% from the free throw line for VCU, which is finding considerable success at the charity stripe this season.
Eva RUSSO, Times-Dispatch
VCU’s Nick Kern, Jr. (No. 23) celebrates with his teammates during the second half of Saturday’s game at the Siegel Center in Richmond, VA on January 7, 2023. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH
Eva Russo
VCU's head coach Mike Rhoades reacts during Saturday's game against Davidson at Siegel Center in Richmond, VA on January 7, 2023. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH
Eva Russo
VCU's Nick Kern, Jr. (No. 24) drives past Davidson's David Skogman (No. 42) during the first half of Saturday's game at the Siegel Center in Richmond, VA on January 7, 2023. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH
Eva Russo
VCU's Brandon Johns, Jr. (No. 30) tries to work around Davidson's Reed Bailey (No. 1) during the first half of Saturday's game at the Siegel Center in Richmond, VA on January 7, 2023. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH
Eva Russo
VCU's Zeb Jackson (No. 2) drives around Davidson's Connor Kochera (No. 23) during the first half of Saturday's game at the Siegel Center in Richmond, VA on January 7, 2023. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH
Eva Russo
The crowd reacts after a VCU basket during the first half of Saturday's game against Davidson at the Siegel Center in Richmond, VA on January 7, 2023. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH
Eva Russo
VCU's Nick Kern, Jr. (No. 23) celebrates with his teammates during the second half of Saturday's game at the Siegel Center in Richmond, VA on January 7, 2023. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH
Eva Russo
VCU’s David Shriver (No. 35) shoots over Davidson’s David Skogman (No. 42) during the first half of Saturday’s game at the Siegel Center in Richmond, VA on January 7, 2023. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH
Eva Russo
Davidson's head coach Matt McKillop motions to his team from the sideline during the first half of Saturday's game against VCU at the Siegel Center in Richmond, VA on January 7, 2023. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH
Eva Russo
VCU's Adrian "Ace" Baldwin, Jr. (No. 1) shoots over Davidson's Foster Loyer (No. 0) during the first half of Saturday's game at the Siegel Center in Richmond, VA on January 7, 2023. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH
Eva Russo
VCU's Brandon Johns, Jr. (No. 30) and David Shriver (No. 35) struggle with Davidson's Sean Logan (No. 15) over the ball during the first half of Saturday's game at the Siegel Center in Richmond, VA on January 7, 2023. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH
Eva Russo
VCU's Brandon Johns, Jr. (No. 30) celebrates after dunking during the second half of Saturday's game against Davidson at the Siegel Center in Richmond, VA on January 7, 2023. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH
Eva Russo
VCU's Nick Kern, Jr. (no. 24) jumps to block a shot by Davidson's Foster Loyer(No. 0) during the first half of Saturday's game at the Siegel Center in Richmond, VA on January 7, 2023. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH
Eva Russo
VCU's Brandon Johns, Jr. (No. 30) dunks during the second half of Saturday's game against Davidson at the Siegel Center in Richmond, VA on January 7, 2023. VCU won the game 89-72. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH
Eva Russo
VCU's Toibu "Tobi" Lawal (No. 10) rises above Davidson's Connor Kochera (No. 23) and Reed Bailey (No. 1) during the second half of Saturday's game at the Siegel Center in Richmond, VA on January 7, 2023. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH
Eva Russo
Davidson's Foster Loyer (No. 0) struggles to get past VCU's Adrian "Ace" Baldwin, Jr. (No. 1) and David Shriver (No. 35) during the first half of Saturday's game at the Siegel Center in Richmond, VA on January 7, 2023. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH
Eva Russo