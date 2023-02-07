VCU did a pretty good job defensively for the second straight time on Dayton star forward DaRon Holmes II on Tuesday.

But for the second straight time, it had no answer for Flyers forward Toumani Camara.

Camara scored 26 points and had 15 rebounds – five offensive — and made shot after shot in crunch time as the Flyers beat the Rams 62-58 at the Siegel Center.

With a chance to put some distance between itself and most of the A-10 field, the gap instead narrowed as VCU stalled at the free throw line and on 3-pointers and let Camara get loose again.

The loss left VCU (18-7, 9-3) tied in the loss column with Saint Louis (15-8, 7-3) and a game ahead of Dayton (16-9, 8-4), St. Bonaventure (7-4) and Fordham (6-4). Saint Louis played Rhode Island later Tuesday.

VCU has a week off before playing at Rhode Island next Wednesday.

Holmes had 13 points and 6 rebounds in the first game, which VCU won 63-62 at Dayton on Jan. 13 with a last-minute comeback. This time he had 11 points and 13 rebounds before fouling out.

Camara exploded for 27 points and 11 rebounds (nine turnovers) in the first game. He did his damage in the rematch by going 9 of 12 from the floor.

He averages 13.4 points and 9 rebounds.

Camara took over with 9:12 left. His 3-point play put Dayton ahead 49-47, and then he scored on a drive late in the shot clock to make it 51-47.

His hook shot and an inside basket by Holmes on a pick-and-roll gave the Flyers a 55-47 lead.

VCU got within 6. But Camara plucked an offensive rebound, was fouled and made the second of two free throws.

He followed that by scoring inside to give the Flyers a 60-51 lead with 3:39 left.

That set up another frantic comeback try by the Rams. They got within 60-57 on Jayden Nunn’s two free throws with 34 seconds remaining. Nunn got a steal in the press and was fouled but made only one shot, leaving it 60-58.

Kobe Elvis made a free throw at 0:19 to give Dayton a 3-point margin, but Ace Baldwin missed a jumper on the Ram’s possession.

Camara was fouled and made the second of two free throws with 8 seconds remaining to give Dayton a 62-58 lead.

VCU hurt itself immensely at the foul line, going just 10 of 20 and missing the front end of several 1-and-1s.

The Rams also were just 4 of 19 3-pointers – 0 for 9 in the second half — continuing a recent trend. They were just 6 for 42 (14.3%) on 3-pointers in the past three games.

Baldwin, coming off a 37-point game, had 14 points but was just 6 of 21 from the field and 0 for 7 behind the arc.

Jalen DeLoach had 11 points and 9 rebounds, and Nunn had 10 points.

Dayton was just 10 of 25 from the field in the first half but had seven plays where it scored three points, either on 3-pointers or a basket and a foul.

The Flyers were without their starting backcourt of point guard Malachi Smith (ankle) and Elvis (knee) in the initial matchup with injuries. Smith, a second-team all-conference preseason pick, had returned after missing 11 games, but he was out again Tuesday.

Photos from the VCU men's basketball season