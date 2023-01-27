VCU fans donning mustaches in honor of Rams sharpshooter David Shriver

VCU’s cheerleading squad donned mustaches for one of its on-court routines during Wednesday’s game against George Mason.

Such is the growing craze for Rams transfer guard David Shriver, whose 3-point shooting and mustache have sparked a mustache movement among VCU fans.

Some have been sporting mustaches at recent games. More will have them Saturday when the school plans to hand out 500 stick-on 'staches to students and 500 to other fans for St. Bonaventure’s visit to the Siegel Center.

VCU also is encouraging fans to bring -- or grow -- their own.

“It’s awesome,” Shriver said. “I dig it.”

VCU fans obviously are digging Shriver. After a slow shooting start to the season, he has become a favorite of jam-packed, thundering crowds with his accuracy and deep range. He has made 24 of 41 (58.5%) of his treys in A-10 play.

Coming off the bench, he’s been VCU’s top scorer in two of the past four games. He scored 13 points in a 72-52 victory over Mason (3 of 5 on 3s, 4 of 5 at the foul line) and 18 against Dayton, including a crucial 3-pointer after a steal when the Rams came back from 4 down in the final 28 seconds for a 63-62 win.

Hardly recruited out of high school in his small hometown of Philippi, West Virginia, Shriver went to nearby Division II Alderson Broaddus and established his bona fides as a marksman. He made 215 3-pointers in three seasons (40.3%).

He transferred to Division I Hartford last season, just before the school’s Board of Regents announced it was transitioning its athletic programs from Division I to Division III by September 2025. Shriver led the America East Conference with 88 made 3-pointers, shooting 41.3% behind the arc while averaging 10.7 points.

With an extra COVID year granted by the NCAA, he transferred to VCU. The 6-foot-6 220-pounder has made 41 of 100 treys and is averaging 7.5 points.

“It’s something I never dreamed of, playing D-II for my first couple years of college basketball and then coming to a place like this,” Shriver said.

“It’s the best fans I’ve ever been around. And then just to be able to play in atmospheres like this and just see everything that’s happening around me is just kind of hard to believe.”

Former Rams radio analyst Mike Litos has dubbed Shriver “#Threebird,” a reference to Lynyrd Skynyrd’s classic anthem “Free Bird.”

“I love it,” VCU coach Mike Rhoades said. “He probably has no clue [what] ‘Free Bird’ is, but we do.

“No. 1, his parents gave us a great kid to coach and be around. He’s a fun kid to be around. I’ll have a relationship with him and his family forever. They’re super people. …

“I don’t care what anyone says, he’s a great shooter, we’re all seeing that, but he’s a good basketball player. … He doesn’t look like some of our other guys where they’re on their toes, running up and jumping and flying up and down the court, but he knows how to play basketball. And he competes. Not afraid to throw his body around, and then he has a skill set. He has a good feel on offense, and just the way he’s shooting the basketball, unbelievable confidence. His teammates have unbelievable confidence in him.”

The crowd has it, too. There’s an anticipatory roar at the Siegel Center when Shriver shoots a trey – and a crescendo when the ball goes in.

“He shoots the same shot every time," Rhoades said. "Miss or make it looks really good. He’s playing with great confidence, but I think he’s doing so many other things to help us win.”

Rhoades appreciates the growing mustache craze. But he won’t be joining it.

“It would take me a long time to grow a mustache,” he said. “Sorry, no chance. No chance.”

Note: VCU is putting on a block party from 4-5:30 p.m. on Harrison Street outside the Siegel Center before the Rams (16-5, 7-1 in A-10) take on St. Bonaventure (10-11, 4-4) at 6. Admission is free.

Photos from the VCU men's basketball season