VCU fans donning mustaches in honor of Rams sharpshooter David Shriver

VCU’s cheerleading squad donned mustaches for one of its on-court routines during Wednesday’s game against George Mason.
Such is the growing craze for Rams transfer guard David Shriver, whose 3-point shooting and mustache have sparked a mustache movement among VCU fans.
Some have been sporting mustaches at recent games. More will have them Saturday when the school plans to hand out 500 stick-on 'staches to students and 500 to other fans for St. Bonaventure’s visit to the Siegel Center.
VCU also is encouraging fans to bring -- or grow -- their own.
“It’s awesome,” Shriver said. “I dig it.”
VCU fans obviously are digging Shriver. After a slow shooting start to the season, he has become a favorite of jam-packed, thundering crowds with his accuracy and deep range. He has made 24 of 41 (58.5%) of his treys in A-10 play.
Coming off the bench, he’s been VCU’s top scorer in two of the past four games. He scored 13 points in a 72-52 victory over Mason (3 of 5 on 3s, 4 of 5 at the foul line) and 18 against Dayton, including a crucial 3-pointer after a steal when the Rams came back from 4 down in the final 28 seconds for a 63-62 win.
Hardly recruited out of high school in his small hometown of Philippi, West Virginia, Shriver went to nearby Division II Alderson Broaddus and established his bona fides as a marksman. He made 215 3-pointers in three seasons (40.3%).
He transferred to Division I Hartford last season, just before the school’s Board of Regents announced it was transitioning its athletic programs from Division I to Division III by September 2025. Shriver led the America East Conference with 88 made 3-pointers, shooting 41.3% behind the arc while averaging 10.7 points.
With an extra COVID year granted by the NCAA, he transferred to VCU. The 6-foot-6 220-pounder has made 41 of 100 treys and is averaging 7.5 points.
“It’s something I never dreamed of, playing D-II for my first couple years of college basketball and then coming to a place like this,” Shriver said.
“It’s the best fans I’ve ever been around. And then just to be able to play in atmospheres like this and just see everything that’s happening around me is just kind of hard to believe.”
Former Rams radio analyst Mike Litos has dubbed Shriver “#Threebird,” a reference to Lynyrd Skynyrd’s classic anthem “Free Bird.”
“I love it,” VCU coach Mike Rhoades said. “He probably has no clue [what] ‘Free Bird’ is, but we do.
“No. 1, his parents gave us a great kid to coach and be around. He’s a fun kid to be around. I’ll have a relationship with him and his family forever. They’re super people. …
“I don’t care what anyone says, he’s a great shooter, we’re all seeing that, but he’s a good basketball player. … He doesn’t look like some of our other guys where they’re on their toes, running up and jumping and flying up and down the court, but he knows how to play basketball. And he competes. Not afraid to throw his body around, and then he has a skill set. He has a good feel on offense, and just the way he’s shooting the basketball, unbelievable confidence. His teammates have unbelievable confidence in him.”
The crowd has it, too. There’s an anticipatory roar at the Siegel Center when Shriver shoots a trey – and a crescendo when the ball goes in.
“He shoots the same shot every time," Rhoades said. "Miss or make it looks really good. He’s playing with great confidence, but I think he’s doing so many other things to help us win.”
Rhoades appreciates the growing mustache craze. But he won’t be joining it.
“It would take me a long time to grow a mustache,” he said. “Sorry, no chance. No chance.”
Note: VCU is putting on a block party from 4-5:30 p.m. on Harrison Street outside the Siegel Center before the Rams (16-5, 7-1 in A-10) take on St. Bonaventure (10-11, 4-4) at 6. Admission is free.
Photos from the VCU men's basketball season
Richmond's Jason Nelson looked to pass while VCU's Ace Baldwin applied pressure during the Rams' 72-64 win at the sold-out Robins Center Friday night.
DANIEL SANGJIB MIN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Richmond’s Jason Nelson looked to pass while VCU’s Ace Baldwin applied pressure during the Rams’ 72-64 win at the Robins Center Friday night. Baldwin had 14 points, 5 assists, 4 rebounds, 2 steals and 2 turnovers in 33 minutes.
DANIEL SANGJIB MIN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Richmond's Jason Nelson looked to pass while dealing with pressure applied by VCU's Ace Baldwin in the Rams' 74-62 win at the Robins Center Friday night.
DANIEL SANGJIB MIN/TIMES-DISPATCH
VCU’s Jamir Watkins, center, shoots against Richmond’s Neal Quinn, left, and Andre Gustavson, right, during the second half of the NCAA men’s basketball game at University of Richmond, Richmond, Va., on Friday, January 20, 2023.
Daniel Sangjib Min/TIMES-DISPATCH
Richmond’s Matt Grace (left) and VCU’s Brandon Johns Jr. battle for control of the ball in the second half. Johns scored 12 points for the victorious Rams, who have won 10 of their past 11 games.
Daniel Sangjib Min, TIMES-DISPATCH
VCU's Jamir Watkins, right, looks on his shot as Richmond's Tyler Burton works on defense during the second half of the NCAA men's basketball game at University of Richmond, Richmond, Va., on Friday, January 20, 2023.
Daniel Sangjib Min/TIMES-DISPATCH
VCU's Jamir Watkins, right, tries to control a ball against Richmond's Tyler Burton works on defense during the second half of the NCAA men's basketball game at University of Richmond, Richmond, Va., on Friday, January 20, 2023.
Daniel Sangjib Min/TIMES-DISPATCH
VCU's players celebrate a three-point shot and team's lead against Richmond during the second half of the NCAA men's basketball game at University of Richmond, Richmond, Va., on Friday, January 20, 2023.
Daniel Sangjib Min/TIMES-DISPATCH
VCU's fans cheer for the team against Richmond during the second half of the NCAA men's basketball game at University of Richmond, Richmond, Va., on Friday, January 20, 2023.
Daniel Sangjib Min/TIMES-DISPATCH
Richmond's Neal Quinn, left, passes by VCU's Jalen DeLoach during the first half of the NCAA men's basketball game at University of Richmond, Richmond, Va., on Friday, January 20, 2023.
Daniel Sangjib Min/TIMES-DISPATCH
Richmond’s Jason Nelson is harrassed by VCU’s Ace Baldwin in the first half of the Rams’ Atlantic 10 victory at the Robins Center. Nelson, a freshman getting his first taste of the UR-VCU rivalry, scored 5 points. Baldwin finished with 14.
DANIEL SANGJIB MIN, TIMES-DISPATCH
Richmond's Matt Grace shoots over VCU's Jalen DeLoach in the first half. Grace scored 13 points, while DeLoach, coming off a 19-point, 12-rebound outing in a win over UMass, scored just 2.
DANIEL SANGJIB MIN, TIMES-DISPATCH
VCU forward Brandon Johns Jr. (30) dunks over UMass forward Dyondre Dominguez (45) during an NCAA basketball game between UMass and VCU on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023 at the Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
UMass forward Gianni Thompson (13) shoots two as VCU guard Nick Kern Jr. (24) and guard Jayden Nunn (23) defend during a NCAA basketball game between UMass and VCU on Tuesday, January 17, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
VCU forward Brandon Johns Jr. (30) dunks over UMass forward Dyondre Dominguez (45) during a NCAA basketball game between UMass and VCU on Tuesday, January 17, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
VCU guard Nick Kern Jr. (24) dunks during a NCAA basketball game between UMass and VCU on Tuesday, January 17, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
VCU guard Zeb Jackson (2) shoots over UMass forward Isaac Kante (10) during a NCAA basketball game between UMass and VCU on Tuesday, January 17, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
VCU guard Nick Kern Jr. (24) dunks during a NCAA basketball game between UMass and VCU on Tuesday, January 17, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
VCU guard Zeb Jackson (2) shoots over UMass forward Isaac Kante (10) during a NCAA basketball game between UMass and VCU on Tuesday, January 17, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
VCU guard Josh Banks (33) celebrates his three point during a NCAA basketball game between UMass and VCU on Tuesday, January 17, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
VCU guard Nick Kern Jr. (24) dunks over UMass guard Rahsool Diggins (3) during a NCAA basketball game between UMass and VCU on Tuesday, January 17, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
VCU guard Nick Kern Jr. (24) dunks over UMass guard Rahsool Diggins (3) during a NCAA basketball game between UMass and VCU on Tuesday, January 17, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
VCU forward Jalen DeLoach (4) drives to the basket as UMass forward Wildens Leveque (0) defends during a NCAA basketball game between UMass and VCU on Tuesday, January 17, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
VCU forward David Shriver (35) celebrates his three points during a NCAA basketball game between UMass and VCU on Tuesday, January 17, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
UMass guard Keon Thompson (22) drives to the basket as VCU guard Ace Baldwin (1) tries to steal the ball during a NCAA basketball game between UMass and VCU on Tuesday, January 17, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
VCU guard Nick Kern Jr. (24) dunks over UMass guard Rahsool Diggins (3) during a NCAA basketball game between UMass and VCU on Tuesday, January 17, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
VCU forward Jalen DeLoach (4) celebrates his two points during a NCAA basketball game between UMass and VCU on Tuesday, January 17, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
VCU guard Nick Kern Jr. (24) dunks over UMass guard Rahsool Diggins (3) during a NCAA basketball game between UMass and VCU on Tuesday, January 17, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
VCU guard Nick Kern Jr. (24) dunks over UMass guard Rahsool Diggins (3) during a NCAA basketball game between UMass and VCU on Tuesday, January 17, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
VCU’s Jalen DeLoach reacts after scoring 2 of his 19 points in Tuesday’s home rout of Atlantic 10 foe Massachusetts.
SHABAN ATHUMAN, TIMES-DISPATCH
VCU guard Nick Kern Jr. (24) dunks on UMass forward Wildens Leveque (0) during a NCAA basketball game between UMass and VCU on Tuesday, January 17, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
VCU's Jayden Nunn gets off a shot past Massachusetts' Brandon Martin (right) and Matt Cross. Nunn scored 13 points, one of five Rams to finish in double figures.
SHABAN ATHUMAN, TIMES-DISPATCH
VCU forward Jamir Watkins (0) shoots over UMass guard T.J. Weeks Jr. (23) during a NCAA basketball game between UMass and VCU on Tuesday, January 17, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
VCU forward Jamir Watkins (0) celebrates his three points during a NCAA basketball game between UMass and VCU on Tuesday, January 17, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
VCU's Zeb Jackson, a transfer from Michigan who has provided an offensive spark, scored 2 of his 12 points off the bench the easy way in the Rams' win over Massachusetts on Tuesday.
SHABAN ATHUMAN, TIMES-DISPATCH
VCU guard Ace Baldwin runs into resistance from Massachusetts’ Dyondre Dominguez as the Minutemen’s Isaac Kante looks on during the Rams’ Atlantic 10 victory at the Siegel Center. Despite Baldwin scoring just 2 points, the Rams won for the ninth time in their past 10 games.
SHABAN ATHUMAN, TIMES-DISPATCH
VCU guard Nick Kern Jr. (24) shoots over UMass forward Wildens Leveque (0) during a NCAA basketball game between UMass and VCU on Tuesday, January 17, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
VCU forward Jalen DeLoach (4) talks to head coach Mike Rhoades during a NCAA basketball game between UMass and VCU on Tuesday, January 17, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
VCU forward Jalen DeLoach (4) shoots as UMass forward Matt Cross (33) and forward Brandon Martin (1) helps during a NCAA basketball game between UMass and VCU on Tuesday, January 17, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
VCU guard Nick Kern Jr. (24) celebrates his dunk with forward Jalen DeLoach (4) during a NCAA basketball game between UMass and VCU on Tuesday, January 17, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
UMass forward Matt Cross (33) shoots two over VCU forward Jamir Watkins (0) during a NCAA basketball game between UMass and VCU on Tuesday, January 17, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
UMass guard T.J. Weeks Jr. (23) gets his ball stolen by VCU guard Ace Baldwin (1) as guard Jayden Nunn (23) helps during a NCAA basketball game between UMass and VCU on Tuesday, January 17, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
VCU's David Shriver has made 15 of 19 3-pointers in the past three games, elevating his 3-point shooting percentage to 39.5 and his average to 7.2 points in 18.7 minutes.
VCU ATHLETICS
VCU’s Nick Kern Jr. (24) drives past Davidson’s David Skogman (42) during the first half of Saturday’s game at the Siegel Center in Richmond, Va., on January 7, 2023.
Eva Russo, Richmond Times-Dispatch
Michigan transfer Brandon Johns Jr. is shooting 79.5% from the free throw line for VCU, which is finding considerable success at the charity stripe this season.
Eva RUSSO, Times-Dispatch
VCU’s Nick Kern, Jr. (No. 23) celebrates with his teammates during the second half of Saturday’s game at the Siegel Center in Richmond, VA on January 7, 2023. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH
Eva Russo
VCU's head coach Mike Rhoades reacts during Saturday's game against Davidson at Siegel Center in Richmond, VA on January 7, 2023. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH
Eva Russo
VCU's Nick Kern, Jr. (No. 24) drives past Davidson's David Skogman (No. 42) during the first half of Saturday's game at the Siegel Center in Richmond, VA on January 7, 2023. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH
Eva Russo
VCU's Brandon Johns, Jr. (No. 30) tries to work around Davidson's Reed Bailey (No. 1) during the first half of Saturday's game at the Siegel Center in Richmond, VA on January 7, 2023. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH
Eva Russo
VCU's Zeb Jackson (No. 2) drives around Davidson's Connor Kochera (No. 23) during the first half of Saturday's game at the Siegel Center in Richmond, VA on January 7, 2023. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH
Eva Russo
The crowd reacts after a VCU basket during the first half of Saturday's game against Davidson at the Siegel Center in Richmond, VA on January 7, 2023. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH
Eva Russo
VCU's Nick Kern, Jr. (No. 23) celebrates with his teammates during the second half of Saturday's game at the Siegel Center in Richmond, VA on January 7, 2023. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH
Eva Russo
VCU’s David Shriver (No. 35) shoots over Davidson’s David Skogman (No. 42) during the first half of Saturday’s game at the Siegel Center in Richmond, VA on January 7, 2023. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH
Eva Russo
Davidson's head coach Matt McKillop motions to his team from the sideline during the first half of Saturday's game against VCU at the Siegel Center in Richmond, VA on January 7, 2023. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH
Eva Russo
VCU's Adrian "Ace" Baldwin, Jr. (No. 1) shoots over Davidson's Foster Loyer (No. 0) during the first half of Saturday's game at the Siegel Center in Richmond, VA on January 7, 2023. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH
Eva Russo
VCU's Brandon Johns, Jr. (No. 30) and David Shriver (No. 35) struggle with Davidson's Sean Logan (No. 15) over the ball during the first half of Saturday's game at the Siegel Center in Richmond, VA on January 7, 2023. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH
Eva Russo
VCU's Brandon Johns, Jr. (No. 30) celebrates after dunking during the second half of Saturday's game against Davidson at the Siegel Center in Richmond, VA on January 7, 2023. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH
Eva Russo
VCU's Nick Kern, Jr. (no. 24) jumps to block a shot by Davidson's Foster Loyer(No. 0) during the first half of Saturday's game at the Siegel Center in Richmond, VA on January 7, 2023. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH
Eva Russo
VCU's Brandon Johns, Jr. (No. 30) dunks during the second half of Saturday's game against Davidson at the Siegel Center in Richmond, VA on January 7, 2023. VCU won the game 89-72. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH
Eva Russo
VCU's Toibu "Tobi" Lawal (No. 10) rises above Davidson's Connor Kochera (No. 23) and Reed Bailey (No. 1) during the second half of Saturday's game at the Siegel Center in Richmond, VA on January 7, 2023. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH
Eva Russo
Davidson's Foster Loyer (No. 0) struggles to get past VCU's Adrian "Ace" Baldwin, Jr. (No. 1) and David Shriver (No. 35) during the first half of Saturday's game at the Siegel Center in Richmond, VA on January 7, 2023. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH
Eva Russo