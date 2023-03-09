NEW YORK — VCU jumped on Davidson early and kept the Wildcats under wraps, claiming a 71-53 victory in the quarterfinals of the Atlantic 10 tournament at the Barclays Center on Thursday.
VCU, which has won seven straight games, improved to 25-7, tying for the most wins (25-8 in 2018-19) under coach Mike Rhoades, who took over in 2017-18.
Friday is a day off for all teams still participating. The Rams will play the winner of No. 4 Saint Louis and No. 5 George Mason in Saturday’s semifinals at 1 p.m.
Top-seeded VCU had a 6-0 lead less than 2 minutes in and had No. 8 Davidson playing catch-up the rest of the way.
Jamir Watkins, despite foul trouble, had 11 points for the Rams, who shot 57%. Ace Baldwin and David Shriver each had 11 points, and Jayden Nunn had 10.
Davidson shot 37%. The Rams crowded high-scoring guard Foster Loyer when he caught the ball, limiting him to 8 points on 2-of-7 shooting.
- Poll: Youngkin trails Trump, DeSantis in Va. GOP presidential preference
- 7 details about the Buc-ee’s planned in New Kent County
- Buc-ee's plans New Kent travel center, plans 2027 opening date
- 5 restaurants to try at Richmond Black Restaurant Experience kicking off Sunday
- From thrift-store shopping to making breakfast, UVa's seniors have developed a strong bond
- Virginia lawmaker charged in alleged hit-and-run
- It will cost $3.5 million to polish the Diamond — even though it's to be demolished
- Updates on Spiders coach Chris Mooney 'have been very positive'
- Former Richmond pharma exec, cousin arrested for insider trading
- At Virginia, another undersized point guard hopes to follow Kihei Clark's path to stardom
- More animal cruelty charges filed against ex-Virginia horse show judge
- Commanders sale rumors: Jerry Jones, Jeff Bezos meet? NFL owners talk Dan Snyder, and more
- Farmville native caught with 42 lbs of cocaine, $862K in drug money gets 17 years
- Controversial UVa board member apologizes for texts targeting students, administrators
- Basketball state playoffs rundown: Schedule, brackets for all the VHSL, VISAA action around the state this weekend
Ahead 47-39 with 14:13 left, VCU outscored Davidson 10-1 in the next 7-plus minutes to go up by 17.
That came mostly with Nunn, Jalen DeLoach and Watkins on the bench with three fouls.
VCU led 37-28 at halftime, shooting 57.7% (15 of 26) and getting hot hands at various times from Shriver, Baldwin and Brandon Johns Jr.
Shriver connected on a pair of 3-pointers, the second of which gave the Rams a 27-18 lead with 4:33 left. He had 8 points.
Baldwin finished through contact on a couple of drives and had 8 points. With VCU ahead by 7 in the final 2 minutes, the Rams went to Johns inside on three consecutive possessions. He had 8 points.
Photos from the VCU men's basketball season