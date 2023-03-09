NEW YORK — VCU jumped on Davidson early and kept the Wildcats under wraps, claiming a 71-53 victory in the quarterfinals of the Atlantic 10 tournament at the Barclays Center on Thursday.

VCU, which has won seven straight games, improved to 25-7, tying for the most wins (25-8 in 2018-19) under coach Mike Rhoades, who took over in 2017-18.

Friday is a day off for all teams still participating. The Rams will play the winner of No. 4 Saint Louis and No. 5 George Mason in Saturday’s semifinals at 1 p.m.

Top-seeded VCU had a 6-0 lead less than 2 minutes in and had No. 8 Davidson playing catch-up the rest of the way.

Jamir Watkins, despite foul trouble, had 11 points for the Rams, who shot 57%. Ace Baldwin and David Shriver each had 11 points, and Jayden Nunn had 10.

Davidson shot 37%. The Rams crowded high-scoring guard Foster Loyer when he caught the ball, limiting him to 8 points on 2-of-7 shooting.

Ahead 47-39 with 14:13 left, VCU outscored Davidson 10-1 in the next 7-plus minutes to go up by 17.

That came mostly with Nunn, Jalen DeLoach and Watkins on the bench with three fouls.

VCU led 37-28 at halftime, shooting 57.7% (15 of 26) and getting hot hands at various times from Shriver, Baldwin and Brandon Johns Jr.

Shriver connected on a pair of 3-pointers, the second of which gave the Rams a 27-18 lead with 4:33 left. He had 8 points.

Baldwin finished through contact on a couple of drives and had 8 points. With VCU ahead by 7 in the final 2 minutes, the Rams went to Johns inside on three consecutive possessions. He had 8 points.

