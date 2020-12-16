VCU freshman Jamir Watkins demonstrates aggressiveness, versatility in win over Western Carolina

The two halves of VCU’s matchup against Western Carolina Tuesday demonstrated what versatile freshman wing Jamir Watkins can bring to the table.
In the first half it was the aggressiveness in getting to, and finishing at, the rim. Watkins’ first basket was an emphatic two-handed dunk two and a half minutes in.
Then, at the 12:42 mark and the 11:29 mark, the Rams ran the same play, wherein Watkins took a handoff and slashed from the right wing to the basket for layups. The only difference was Hason Ward initiated the handoff the first time and Corey Douglas the second time.
In the second half, Watkins showed his range, sinking three of 3-pointers. The final two came on consecutive VCU possessions late.
Watkins finished with a career-high 15 points.
"I really feel like I got more comfortable on the court, and off the court, really,” Watkins said. “And just, I'm playing harder. Coach talks to me every game. And he's helping me out. And players, too. Like they're all helping me out.”
The point total matched what was just an overall more active game for Watkins offensively. It came on 6 of 11 shooting from the floor. The 11 attempts was a career high for Watkins. He previously hadn’t attempted more than six shots in a game.
And the production didn’t come as a result of more minutes either. Watkins played 18 minutes Tuesday, which was just his third-highest total this year.
Coach Mike Rhoades said the 6-7, 205 pounder from Trenton, N.J. had a “really good” practice Monday. Then Rhoades was a fan of Watkins’ aggressiveness early in the game Tuesday.
“I'm really glad to see him have success. I'm really proud of him,” Rhoades said. “He's done a really good job on and off the court of maturing and following the plan that we have [for] him off the court, as well as on the court. And it's turning into results.”
During the press conference following Tuesday’s game, after Watkins was asked about his play, teammate Vince Williams jumped in to speak about him, too.
Williams said he felt like Watkins got more comfortable coming off the Rams’ game at Penn State on Dec. 2, when he made a clutch layup with 8.5 seconds to play to tie the game at 69, before the Nittany Lions won on a last-second buzzer beater.
Williams said he believes, after the Penn State game, Watkins felt “he could do his own little thing out there.”
On Tuesday, Watkins did.
“I feel like the sky is the limit for him,” Williams said. “So I feel like he's going to be a real impact later on in the season.”
