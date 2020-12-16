VCU freshman Jamir Watkins demonstrates aggressiveness, versatility in win over Western Carolina

And the production didn’t come as a result of more minutes either. Watkins played 18 minutes Tuesday, which was just his third-highest total this year.

Coach Mike Rhoades said the 6-7, 205 pounder from Trenton, N.J. had a “really good” practice Monday. Then Rhoades was a fan of Watkins’ aggressiveness early in the game Tuesday.

“I'm really glad to see him have success. I'm really proud of him,” Rhoades said. “He's done a really good job on and off the court of maturing and following the plan that we have [for] him off the court, as well as on the court. And it's turning into results.”

During the press conference following Tuesday’s game, after Watkins was asked about his play, teammate Vince Williams jumped in to speak about him, too.

Williams said he felt like Watkins got more comfortable coming off the Rams’ game at Penn State on Dec. 2, when he made a clutch layup with 8.5 seconds to play to tie the game at 69, before the Nittany Lions won on a last-second buzzer beater.

Williams said he believes, after the Penn State game, Watkins felt “he could do his own little thing out there.”

On Tuesday, Watkins did.

“I feel like the sky is the limit for him,” Williams said. “So I feel like he's going to be a real impact later on in the season.”