VCU freshman wing Alphonzo “Fats” Billups will redshirt this year after missing most of the season because of a fractured right hand, Rams coach Mike Rhoades said.

The former Varina standout hasn’t played since Dec. 11.

“With the injury and it didn’t heal as quick as we would have liked, I don’t want to ever waste a player’s year in the situation he’s in where he’s missed so much time,” Rhoades said. “It’s going to be very beneficial to him moving forward as well as our team in the future. He’s got a lot of basketball ahead of him. We want to make sure he’s healthy.”

Rhoades said VCU will seek a medical redshirt from the NCAA. To get a medical redshirt and another year of eligibility in basketball, a player must have competed in less than 30% of scheduled contests and the injury must occur in the first half of the season.

Billups, a 6-foot-7 180-pounder, played in eight games, scoring 2 points with 4 rebounds. VCU is 18-7, with six regular-season games remaining.

Billups was ranked among ESPN’s top 100 recruits in the Class of 2022 coming out of Varina. He was the Class 4 state player of the year and first-team All-Metro as a senior, averaging 15.7 points and 6.9 rebounds while helping the Blue Devils to a state title. He shot 36% on 3-pointers.

