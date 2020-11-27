VCU gets response with 70-59 win over Memphis to close Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic

The lead was cushioned later in the half with the help of 3-pointers by Vince Williams and Ace Baldwin. Baldwin’s three, followed shortly thereafter by a Josh Banks free throw, put VCU up 10, 33-23, with 3:10 left in the half.

Memphis (1-2) went on a 6-0 spurt to close the half, capped by a dunk from 6-10 freshman Moussa Cisse, but VCU maintained a 33-29 lead at the break. That was despite the fact that sophomore Bones Hyland, who averaged 18 points through VCU’s first two games, was held scoreless in the first half.

But Hyland began to heat up to start the second half, and his teammates followed suit. He and Curry hit early 3s, and Hyland added an early layup, to help push VCU’s lead to 11, 41-30, three and a half minutes in.

Later, VCU ran off on a 10- sprout, that included a pair of 3-pointers by Williams. His second trey made it 53-37 at hte 11:20 mark.

Meanwhile, the Rams held Memphis to 32.1% shooting in the second half. The Tigers crept no closer than 10 the rest of the game.

VCU forced 19 turnovers, and turned those into 25 points. Though the team also gave the ball up 18 times itself.