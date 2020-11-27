VCU gets response with 70-59 win over Memphis to close Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic

With three games in three days, there’s not much time to dwell on the results of the previous day.
VCU coach Mike Rhoades said minutes after a loss to West Virginia Thursday, when his team was overpowered by the Mountaineers physically, that he really wanted to see how the Rams responded Friday against Memphis.
He received a response to be happy about.
The young squad, despite some early offensive woes and some turnovers, looked comfortable and composed in their third game together. VCU played to its style, pushing in transition.
The Rams played aggressively and attacked, and it helped land them a 70-59 victory against the Tigers in the third-place game of the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, S.D.
Junior Vince Williams led VCU with 15 points, including three 3-pointers. That matched the career high Williams set Wednesday against Utah State. Junior KeShawn Curry had 14 points. Williams hit three 3-pointers. Sophomore Bones Hyland had 12 points, all in the second half.
Freshman Ace Baldwin had six assists, six rebounds and two steals.
VCU (2-1), after beginning 4 of 12 from the field, found a groove offensively as the first half progressed. Shortly after the under-12 media timeout, sophomore Tre Clark hit a 3, then followed with a steal and dunk to push a tied game into VCU’s favor, 14-9.
The lead was cushioned later in the half with the help of 3-pointers by Vince Williams and Ace Baldwin. Baldwin’s three, followed shortly thereafter by a Josh Banks free throw, put VCU up 10, 33-23, with 3:10 left in the half.
Memphis (1-2) went on a 6-0 spurt to close the half, capped by a dunk from 6-10 freshman Moussa Cisse, but VCU maintained a 33-29 lead at the break. That was despite the fact that sophomore Bones Hyland, who averaged 18 points through VCU’s first two games, was held scoreless in the first half.
But Hyland began to heat up to start the second half, and his teammates followed suit. He and Curry hit early 3s, and Hyland added an early layup, to help push VCU’s lead to 11, 41-30, three and a half minutes in.
Later, VCU ran off on a 10- sprout, that included a pair of 3-pointers by Williams. His second trey made it 53-37 at hte 11:20 mark.
Meanwhile, the Rams held Memphis to 32.1% shooting in the second half. The Tigers crept no closer than 10 the rest of the game.
VCU forced 19 turnovers, and turned those into 25 points. Though the team also gave the ball up 18 times itself.
The Rams shot 43.5% in the second half. After three games in three days, against quality competition, they leave with a 2-1 record and something to build on as the nonconference schedule continues.
Next up is a game at Penn State Wednesday.
