On paper, VCU has a terrific nucleus that could make another run at the NCAA tournament next season.

But this is the age of the transfer portal and money for name, image and likeness (NIL). Nothing is guaranteed when it comes to the makeup of next season’s roster as coaches try to keep players onboard or find them in the portal.

“You never know,” VCU coach Mike Rhoades said. “It’s 2023. We know relationships matter.”

Atlantic 10 regular-season and tournament champ VCU started a graduate student, a junior and three sophomores in last week’s 63-51 loss to Saint Mary’s in the first round of the NCAA tournament. Of the 11 players who saw action in the game, the only ones out of eligibility are fifth-year players Brandon Johns Jr. and David Shriver.

Point guard Ace Baldwin, the Atlantic 10 player of the year and defensive player of the year, is a junior. VCU’s leader averaged 12.7 points, 5.8 assists and 2.2 steals. He ranks fourth on the school’s list for career assists per game (5.3), second in career steals per game (2.3) and eighth in total steals (183).

He was surrounded in the starting lineup by sophomores Jayden Nunn (guard, 9.3 points, 1.5 steals), Nick Kern Jr. (wing, 5.3 points) and Jalen DeLoach (forward, 9.7 points, 6.9 rebounds, 1.4 blocks), and Johns.

Also playing a lot of minutes were sophomore wing Jamir Watkins and junior guard Zeb Jackson.

Watkins, coming off a torn ACL that cost him the 2021-22 season, started 17 games before being replaced by Kern, but still averaged 23.4 minutes, 9.5 points and 5.4 rebounds while coming on at the end of the season. Jackson, a transfer from Michigan, averaged 5.2 points and 17.3 minutes.

Moving up to a Power Five school, plus the lucrative NIL money their collectives can offer, can be big drawing cards for top players to enter the portal.

A collective is an organization that facilitates opportunities for student-athletes to make money in exchange for doing various name, image and likeness activities. They usually are formed by alumni and boosters, although some are led by players, and operate independently of universities.

The HAVOC Unlimited Collective launched earlier this season to provide NIL opportunities to VCU athletes, although its aim is to be competitive with peer schools.

VCU will miss the versatility of Johns and the 3-point impact of Shriver, both of whom joined the Rams during the offseason with an extra year of eligibility granted by the NCAA because of COVID-19.

They were valuable parts of a team that went 27-8. Johns, a transfer from Michigan, averaged 11.6 points and 5.2 rebounds while shooting 51.7% overall and 31.1% on 3-pointers. Shriver, a transfer from Hartford, averaged 6.5 points while shooting 40.3% behind the arc.

With their two scholarships available, VCU in November used one to sign Tarique Foster, a 6-foot-8 wing spending a postgraduate year at Putnam Science Academy in Connecticut. Putnam won its second consecutive National Prep basketball title.

“Let’s get right back to work and build this family like we always do, with great relationships, getting the right pieces in the program and getting better all the time from the staff to the players to the development,” Rhoades said after VCU’s loss to Saint Mary’s.

“It’s always about the players. There’s a lot of great things with this group and the guys returning, and that’s a lot of fun, but now in college basketball, you take it one day at a time, look after your program, look after the guys.”

