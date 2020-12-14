VCU homestand concludes with Tuesday matchup against Western Carolina

Home has been good to VCU since it opened its Siegel Center slate against Mount St. Mary’s on Dec. 5.

The Rams (5-2) have won each of their last three after their loss at Penn State on Dec. 2 — each during an extended homestand that will conclude against Western Carolina (6-1) on Tuesday night.

During the string at home, VCU has beaten Mount St. Mary’s, North Carolina A&T and Old Dominion by an average of 25.7 points.

Western Carolina will enter the Siegel Center having won five straight, most recently against a common opponent with the Rams — 104-98 at North Carolina A&T on Saturday. Coach Mike Rhoades lauded senior Mason Faulker, who leads the Catamounts with 18.4 points a game.

“Their point guard, Faulkner, is a very good player. Plays like a vet,” Rhoades said. “So we've been playing against some pretty good guards, but he might be the best one we've played against."

The VCU homestand was originally supposed to be even longer — five games. But VCU announced this past Friday that this Friday’s home game against Louisiana has been canceled.