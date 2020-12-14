VCU homestand concludes with Tuesday matchup against Western Carolina

Home has been good to VCU since it opened its Siegel Center slate against Mount St. Mary’s on Dec. 5.
The Rams (5-2) have won each of their last three after their loss at Penn State on Dec. 2 — each during an extended homestand that will conclude against Western Carolina (6-1) on Tuesday night.
During the string at home, VCU has beaten Mount St. Mary’s, North Carolina A&T and Old Dominion by an average of 25.7 points.
Western Carolina will enter the Siegel Center having won five straight, most recently against a common opponent with the Rams — 104-98 at North Carolina A&T on Saturday. Coach Mike Rhoades lauded senior Mason Faulker, who leads the Catamounts with 18.4 points a game.
“Their point guard, Faulkner, is a very good player. Plays like a vet,” Rhoades said. “So we've been playing against some pretty good guards, but he might be the best one we've played against."
The VCU homestand was originally supposed to be even longer — five games. But VCU announced this past Friday that this Friday’s home game against Louisiana has been canceled.
The Rams needed some sort of schedule adjustment after they wound up a last-minute addition in the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic at the beginning of the season. With three games in that event, VCU had 28 games on its calendar, one more than the NCAA is allowing this year.
The team was originally slated to play two games to start the year, as part of The Volunteer Classic in Knoxville, Tenn.— which put the program at the NCAA maximum of 27 games (nine nonconference and 18 Atlantic 10 matchups). But that was canceled due to COVID-19 cases within the Tennessee program, thus leading to the Rams’ entry to the Crossover Classic.
Rhoades said when the Crossover Classic was scheduled that VCU would resolve the issue as the season developed. The resolution became the cancellation of the Louisiana game.
“We were going to hold off because of the number of games being canceled — would've been a good chance that one of our games up until that game would've been canceled, but it wasn't,” Rhoades said after Saturday’s game against ODU. “And that's the decision the administration and I made. And it just had to be made and we go from there.”
Now, after the Western Carolina game, VCU will have a week off before facing LSU and former Rams coach Will Wade in Baton Rouge on Dec. 22, to complete the home-and-home series triggered when Wade left VCU in 2017.
