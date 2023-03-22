VCU reserve guard Josh Banks entered the NCAA transfer portal on Wednesday, according to a source with access to the portal.

The 6-foot 5, 175-pound Banks averaged 2.8 points and 8.5 minutes in 28 games as a junior this past season. He had career highs of 11 points and 5 rebounds against Howard in mid-December.

Banks shot 41.4% overall and 34.3% on 3-pointers.

From Charlotte, North Carolina, Banks played in 49 games in his first two seasons with the Rams, averaging 2.3 points. He scored 10 points in the 2021 Atlantic 10 championship game against St. Bonaventure.