NEW YORK – When it needed its defense most, VCU found it – and rode it into the NCAA tournament.

Down11 early in the second half, the top-seeded Rams cranked up the intensity, caught up and pulled away from second-seeded Dayton down the stretch to win the Atlantic 10 tournament with a 68-56 victory at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

The victory earned VCU an automatic bid to the NCAA tournament.

VCU (27-7) outscored Dayton (22-12) 38-20 in the second half and 19-9 in the final 11 minutes. The Flyers managed just two points in the final 6:40. They were just 6 of 30 and 1 of 13 on 3-pointers after the break.

Ace Baldwin, the A-10 player of the year, had 16 points and 7 assists for VCU. Jalen DeLoach and Jamir Watkins each had 13 points.

Forward DaRon Holmes II was spectacular for Dayton, scoring 28 points and grabbing 16 rebounds.

Leading 36-30 at halftime, Dayton scored five unanswered points to take an 11-point lead. Holmes missed inside, but Toumani Camara followed it with a put-back.

Holmes blocked DeLoach’s shot at the basket, then followed up another miss with a basket. He was fouled and completed the three-point play.

VCU responded with a 14-2 run, with Brandon Johns Jr. and Jayden Nunn hitting 3-pointers, and took a 44-43 lead on Nick Kern Jr.’s layup.

Dayton regained the lead with a tough shot by Holmes and Mustapha Amzil’s inside basket, but Baldwin tied the game with a 3-pointer with 11:56 remaining and the Rams went back ahead on DeLoach’s dunk.

Dayton missed a 3-pointer but maintained possession when Holmes tipped out the rebound. With the shot clock about to expire, Holmes heaved up a 3-pointer that went in. It was just his sixth trey of the season.

DeLoach, though, scored under the basket and Baldwin’s 3-pointer pushed VCU ahead by four with a little less than 9 minutes left.

The Flyers got within two before Jayden Nunn emerged with a loose ball and went coast to coast for a layup, and DeLoach scored rolling down the lane to make it 60-54.

Dayton scored just two points the rest of the way.

