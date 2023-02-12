Wherever VCU sharpshooter David Shriver is on the court these days, a defender looms nearby.

Catch the ball in shooting range? Someone all but Velcroes himself to Shriver. Be in an outlet position on the perimeter as a teammate drives to the basket? Shriver’s shadow doesn’t leave him to help.

VCU got the 6-foot-6, 220-pound graduate transfer this season in large part to be a 3-point weapon. He did that so well for a six-game stretch in Atlantic 10 play – drilling 25 of 37 treys, a ridiculous 67.6% clip -- that opposing teams have tethered a defender to him.

In his past four games, he’s 2 for 14 behind the arc. Against Dayton last Tuesday, he was guarded so tightly he didn’t get off a shot in almost 10 minutes of playing time.

Finding ways to get all of VCU's 3-point shooters untracked will be essential if the Rams (18-7, 9-3) want to remain at the top of the A-10 down the stretch. They travel to Rhode Island on Wednesday.

“People aren’t leaving him,” VCU coach Mike Rhoades said of Shriver. “They make the game 4 on 4. A lot of teams have done that here because he went on that hot streak. Now that allows other guys to get open and play in more space, and that’s helped us without a doubt. But you’ve got to do all the other things too. You just keep playing basketball. You keep running the court hard. You find windows.

“When you have a really good player on the court, they’re either going to continue to play the way they do or they’re going to say, ‘Hey, when he’s out there, we’re going to go nose to nose. We’re not giving him a 3. We’ll give up a 2 before we give up a 3.’ And you’re seeing that. There’s adjustments you make, but you’ve still got to play the game.”

Several of the Rams are in a 3-point rut. Point guard Ace Baldwin made 4 of 5 while scoring 37 points against Saint Louis, but he was 0 for 9 in the previous three games and went 0 for 7 in the 62-58 loss to Dayton.

Jayden Nunn, 1 for 7 vs. Dayton, is 3 for 20 in the past five games. Jamir Watkins and Zeb Jackson each are 1 for 7 in the past four games.

In those four games, the Rams are 10 for 61 (16.4%) behind the arc. They were 4 of 19 against Dayton, 0-9 in the second half.

That followed a six-game conference stretch where they made 47.5% of their 3-pointers and shot no lower than 45% in any game.

“Seasons are up and down,” Rhoades said. “There’s highs and lows. You see it go in, you have confidence. You miss a couple, you press.”

VCU is shooting 45.5% overall and 33.3% behind the arc this season. It takes an average of 17.9 treys and makes an average of 6.

Rhoades just wants the Rams to take “the right ones for us” and not force them, and hopefully that will lead to a funk-buster.

“Now for Shrive, he’s got to find ways in transition to find windows to get shots, and on defensive breakdowns and teams rotating and collapsing find windows to get shots,” Rhoades said. “We’ve got to screen him off the ball and get him some opportunities.

“Good shooters find shots. You might not get as many game to game as you’d like, but you just keep playing. The ball finds good players, good shooters.”

