VCU point guard Ace Baldwin loves the opportunity to play what traditionally have been the Atlantic 10’s powers twice in the regular season.

“It’s great games,” said Baldwin, who was named the A-10's player of the week on Monday. “And we also get exposure from it, so why not?”

The league’s scheduling model – playing four teams twice and the other 10 once – generally has given the projected contenders more games against each other in part to enhance and protect their resumes. The goal is to potentially get more teams into the NCAA tournament.

Win some of those games, and it helps the NET rankings that the NCAA uses as one of its tools in making at-large picks for the tournament. Lose some of those games, and it doesn’t hurt the rankings as much.

The rub is you have to win your share, take care of business against other conference teams and get some marquee nonconference wins.

The A-10’s preseason favorites – Dayton (15-9, 7-4), Saint Louis (15-8, 7-3) and VCU (18-6, 9-2) -- have had stumbles, which likely have made at-large consideration distant. Any help in that area now seems to be winning more of the top matchups and staying away from bad losses.

After beating Saint Louis 73-65 on Friday and Dayton earlier, the league-leading Rams take on Dayton on Tuesday at the Siegel Center (7 p.m.) in a rematch that could give VCU some separation on most of the A-10 field or bring it back to the pack.

VCU won the first game 63-62 at Dayton on Jan. 13. The second game with Saint Louis comes Feb. 28 in Richmond.

VCU coach Mike Rhoades likes the opportunity of playing stronger teams twice but …

“We’ll play anybody, anytime, anywhere,” he said. “That’s the fun of VCU basketball. The problem is it’s not a balanced schedule for everybody in the league. That’s the part I don’t think is fair, but it is what it is.

“We’re always going to have a great league schedule. But look at the teams we’re playing – the crowds, the environments. I think we help other teams’ attendance. … We’re always going to try to play really good teams, and if the league gives us that schedule, we’ve got to handle it.”

VCU’s other home-and-home games are Davidson, which won the regular season last year, and Richmond, which won the tournament. Dayton and Saint Louis each play Davidson and newcomer Loyola Chicago twice. Loyola was coming off consecutive NCAA tournament appearances.

The Rams have lost conference games to Duquesne (15-8, 5-5) and St. Bonaventure (13-11, 7-4). Dayton has fallen to VCU, George Washington (11-12, 5-5), Rhode Island (8-14, 4-6) and St. Bonaventure. Saint Louis has lost to Massachusetts (13-10, 4-7), Fordham (18-5, 6-4) and VCU.

VCU is the highest A-10 team in NET rankings at 78. Dayton, at 81, represents one of the few NET opportunities left for the Rams (Saint Louis is at 94).

The Flyers have a different lineup from the team that lost to VCU on a last-minute comeback. Guards Malachi Smith and Kobe Elvis are back from injuries. Smith averages 7.6 points and 5.5 assists. Elvis averages 9.8 points and is shooting 35.1% on treys.

“[Dayton is] much different,” Rhoades said. “Those two guys are very good players. ... Smith can really get guys shots, but he can make big plays for them. Elvis is a guy that he can really shoot it, can really score it, really attacks the matchup. Definitely have our hands full with both of those guys and the rest of their team for sure.”

VCU did a good job defensively on Dayton star forward DaRon Holmes II in the first game (4-10 from field, 13 points, 6 rebounds) but had its hands full with forward Toumani Camara (27 points, 11 rebounds, but 9 of Flyers’ 18 turnovers).

David Shriver hit 6 of 8 3-pointers and had 18 points for the Rams, and Brandon Johns Jr. had 16 points. Trailing by 14 at halftime and by 4 with 34 seconds left, Shriver intercepted a pass in the press and drilled a 3-pointer at 0:28. After a timeout, Nick Kern Jr. stole the ball from Camara near midcourt and made a layup that gave VCU a 63-62 lead with 16 seconds remaining.

Note: This is the second player of the week award this season for Baldwin, who earned the honor in December. Last week the junior averaged 25.5 points, 4.5 assists, 4.5 rebounds and 2 steals and shot 67% last week in road wins at Davidson and Saint Louis.

After scoring 14 points, handing out 7 assists and making the go-ahead jumper with 15 seconds remaining in a 61-59 victory over Davidson, Baldwin had a career-high 37 points in the victory at Saint Louis.

Photos from the VCU men's basketball season