VCU basketball fans gathered Wednesday to chant “Let’s Go VCU,” waving signs and taking last-minute selfies with the players, as the men’s team departed for Albany, New York.

“I appreciate y’all coming out, thank you,” said Ace Baldwin, the A-10 player of the year and defensive player of the year, as he boarded the bus outside the Basketball Development Center, located at 1300 W. Marshall St.

The 12th-seeded Rams, the Atlantic 10 regular-season and tournament champions, face fifth-seeded Saint Mary’s from Moraga, California, on Friday. With VCU currently riding a nine-game winning streak, fans are feeling more confident that the team can advance deep into the tourney.

Scott Hall, of Midlothian, has been a Rams fan since transferring to VCU in 1978. He celebrated the team’s unexpected 2011 Final Four run, and said this year’s team could pull off some surprises as well.

“I think they can be a big threat, because they were definitely playing a lot better at the end of the season than they were at the beginning,” Hall said. “They’re showing some strength to me, makes me feel like they can go a long way.”

The excitement has brewed all week across the fan base. VCU’s pep band The Peppas — known for their high energy and rousing renditions — made their presence felt Tuesday in New York, as they made a pit stop in Manhattan and played songs from the top of a bus.

They had just been in Brooklyn on Sunday, when the Rams beat Dayton 68-56 at Barclays Center to win the A-10 championship. The Peppas broke into of Jay-Z's “Empire State of Mind” as the nets were cut down.

On Wednesday, Michelle Johnson, a Richmond native and longtime VCU fan, said the city is excited to see the Rams back in the tournament after the team had to drop out of the 2021 edition due to COVID-19.

“Everybody’s behind VCU,” Johnson said. “It’s wonderful to see them back on the road, going to the Big Dance.”

Johnson plans to host a watch party for Friday’s game. After seeing the basketball program’s previous success in the NCAA tournament, she believes this team can also make a long run.

“I was there the year they beat Duke [in 2007], so I’m not putting any limitations on them,” Johnson said.

The Rams' matchup against the Saint Mary's Gaels is scheduled to tip off at approximately 2 p.m.

