VCU basketball fans gathered Wednesday to chant “Let’s Go VCU,” waving signs and taking last-minute selfies with the players, as the men’s team departed for Albany, New York.
“I appreciate y’all coming out, thank you,” said Ace Baldwin,
the A-10 player of the year and defensive player of the year, as he boarded the bus outside the Basketball Development Center, located at 1300 W. Marshall St.
VCU's Adrian "Ace" Baldwin, Jr. speaks to the press as the VCU men's basketball team prepared to depart Richmond on March 15, 2023 for their first game in the 2023 NCAA tournament in Albany, NY. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH
The 12th-seeded Rams,
the Atlantic 10 regular-season and tournament champions, face fifth-seeded Saint Mary’s from Moraga, California, on Friday. With VCU currently riding a nine-game winning streak, fans are feeling more confident that the team can advance deep into the tourney.
Scott Hall, of Midlothian, has been a Rams fan since transferring to VCU in 1978. He celebrated the team’s unexpected 2011 Final Four run, and said this year’s team could pull off some surprises as well.
“I think they can be a big threat, because they were definitely playing a lot better at the end of the season than they were at the beginning,” Hall said. “They’re showing some strength to me, makes me feel like they can go a long way.”
The excitement has brewed all week across the fan base. VCU’s pep band The Peppas — known for their high energy and rousing renditions — made their presence felt Tuesday in New York, as they made a pit stop in Manhattan and played songs from the top of a bus.
They had just been in Brooklyn on Sunday, when the Rams beat Dayton 68-56 at Barclays Center to win the A-10 championship. The Peppas broke into of Jay-Z's “Empire State of Mind”
as the nets were cut down.
On Wednesday, Michelle Johnson, a Richmond native and longtime VCU fan, said the city is excited to see the Rams back in the tournament after the team had to drop out of the 2021 edition due to COVID-19.
“Everybody’s behind VCU,” Johnson said. “It’s wonderful to see them back on the road, going to the Big Dance.”
VCU's Jalen DeLoach walks by a small crowd gathered to send off the VCU men's basketball team as they departed Richmond on March 15, 2023 for their first game in the 2023 NCAA tournament in Albany, NY. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH
Johnson plans to host a watch party for Friday’s game. After seeing the basketball program’s previous success in the NCAA tournament, she believes this team can also make a long run.
“I was there the year they beat Duke [in 2007], so I’m not putting any limitations on them,” Johnson said.
The Rams' matchup against the Saint Mary's Gaels is scheduled to tip off at approximately 2 p.m.
PHOTOS: VCU beats Saint Louis 79-67 and claims the A-10 regular-season tittle
VCU guard Jayden Nunn (23) goes up for two as Saint Louis guard Javon Pickett (4) defends during a NCAA basketball game between VCU and Saint Louis on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
VCU forward Brandon Johns Jr. (30) goes up for two as Saint Louis player Javonte Perkins (3) defends during a NCAA basketball game between VCU and Saint Louis on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
VCU forward David Shriver (35) and Saint Louis center Mouhamadou Cissé (35) go for a rebound during a NCAA basketball game between VCU and Saint Louis on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
VCU forward Jamir Watkins (0) goes up for two as Saint Louis guard Yuri Collins (1) defends during a NCAA basketball game between VCU and Saint Louis on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
VCU forward Jalen DeLoach (4) goes up for two as Saint Louis forward Jake Forrester (10) defends during a NCAA basketball game between VCU and Saint Louis on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
VCU guard Ace Baldwin (1) goes up for two during a NCAA basketball game between VCU and Saint Louis on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
VCU guard Nick Kern Jr. (24) dunks during a NCAA basketball game between VCU and Saint Louis on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
VCU guard Nick Kern Jr. (24) dunks over Saint Louis forward Jake Forrester (10) during a NCAA basketball game between VCU and Saint Louis on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
Saint Louis forward Jake Forrester (10) goes up for two as VCU forward Jalen DeLoach (4) defends during a NCAA basketball game between VCU and Saint Louis on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
VCU guard Jayden Nunn (23) goes up for two as Saint Louis guard Javon Pickett (4) defends during a NCAA basketball game between VCU and Saint Louis on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
VCU guard Zeb Jackson (2) goes up for two as Saint Louis forward Jake Forrester (10) defends during a NCAA basketball game between VCU and Saint Louis on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
Saint Louis guard Larry Hughes Jr. (2) grabs a rebound during a NCAA basketball game between VCU and Saint Louis on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
Saint Louis guard Yuri Collins (1) goes up for two as VCU forward David Shriver (35) defends during a NCAA basketball game between VCU Rams and St. Louis Billikens on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
VCU guard Jayden Nunn celebrates during Rams’ A-10 clinching victory over Saint Louis. He was among six double-figure scorers for VCU.
Saint Louis guard Yuri Collins (1) makes a pass as VCU guard Jayden Nunn (23) and forward Brandon Johns Jr. (30) defend during a NCAA basketball game between VCU Rams and St. Louis Billikens on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
VCU forward David Shriver (35) blocks a Saint Louis forward Terrence Hargrove Jr. (22) shot during a NCAA basketball game between VCU Rams and St. Louis Billikens on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
VCU player celebrates with fans after beating St. Louis Billikens in an NCAA basketball game on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
VCU forward Jamir Watkins (0) celebrates after dunking during a NCAA basketball game between VCU Rams and St. Louis Billikens on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
VCU forward David Shriver (35) celebrates his three points during a NCAA basketball game between VCU Rams and St. Louis Billikens on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
Saint Louis forward Jake Forrester (10) goes up for two as VCU forward Brandon Johns Jr. (30) defends during a NCAA basketball game between VCU Rams and St. Louis Billikens on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
VCU forward Brandon Johns Jr. (30) goes up for two past Saint Louis forward Jake Forrester (10) during a NCAA basketball game between VCU Rams and St. Louis Billikens on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
VCU players, including Ace Baldwin (center) and Jamir Watkins (0), celebrate after beating Saint Louis at the Siegel Center to win the Atlantic 10 regular-season championship. It’s the Rams’ first A-10 regular-season title since 2018-19.
VCU's Jalen DeLoach scores 2 of his 14 points during the first half. DeLoach 5 rebounds, 3 steals and 2 blocks.
VCU’s Brandon Johns Jr. (right) steals the ball from Saint Louis’ Javonte Perkins. Johns finished with 11 points, one of six VCU players to score in double figures. He also had 3 of the Rams’ 14 steals.
VCU's Jayden Nunn steals the ball from Saint Louis' Larry Hughes Jr. Nunn scored 12 points.
VCU guard Josh Banks (33) fouls Saint Louis guard Yuri Collins (1) as he tries for two during a NCAA basketball game between VCU Rams and St. Louis Billikens on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
VCU forward Brandon Johns Jr. (30) gets trapped by the Saint Louis defense during a NCAA basketball game between VCU Rams and St. Louis Billikens on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
VCU guard Ace Baldwin (1) shoots over Saint Louis guard Larry Hughes Jr. (2) during a NCAA basketball game between VCU Rams and St. Louis Billikens on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
VCU guard Ace Baldwin (1) is introduced before a NCAA basketball game between VCU Rams and St. Louis Billikens on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
Saint Louis guard Yuri Collins (1) shoots as VCU guard Nick Kern Jr. (24) defends with help from forward Jalen DeLoach (4) during a NCAA basketball game between VCU Rams and St. Louis Billikens on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
VCU guard Nick Kern Jr. (24) waits to be introduced before a NCAA basketball game between VCU Rams and St. Louis Billikens on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
VCU forward Brandon Johns Jr. (30) goes up for two as Saint Louis center Mouhamadou Cissé (35) defends during a NCAA basketball game between VCU Rams and St. Louis Billikens on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
VCU guard Nick Kern Jr. (24) shoots over Saint Louis player Javonte Perkins (3) during a NCAA basketball game between VCU Rams and St. Louis Billikens on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
Saint Louis head coach Travis Ford walks to his bench during a NCAA basketball game between VCU Rams and St. Louis Billikens on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
VCU forward Jamir Watkins (0) fouls Saint Louis guard Yuri Collins (1) as he tries to go for two during a NCAA basketball game between VCU Rams and St. Louis Billikens on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
Saint Louis forward Jake Forrester (10) geos up for two as VCU forward Jalen DeLoach (4) defends during a NCAA basketball game between VCU Rams and St. Louis Billikens on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
Fans watch as VCU is introduced before a NCAA basketball game between VCU Rams and St. Louis Billikens on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
Saint Louis guard Larry Hughes Jr. (2) loses the ball as VCU guard Jayden Nunn (23) defends during a NCAA basketball game between VCU Rams and St. Louis Billikens on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
VCU guard Ace Baldwin (1) goes up for two as Saint Louis forward Terrence Hargrove Jr. (22) defends during a NCAA basketball game between VCU Rams and St. Louis Billikens on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
VCU guard Ace Baldwin (1) shoots over Saint Louis forward Jake Forrester (10) during a NCAA basketball game between VCU Rams and St. Louis Billikens on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
