Scan the list of the top 25 scorers in the Atlantic 10 this season, and you’ll find two players from
VCU way down the list. Point guard Ace Baldwin is 20th at 12.6 points per game. Forward Brandon Johns Jr. is 24th at 11.9.
The Rams don’t have anybody with gaudy scoring stats. What they do have is five players averaging between 9.1 and 12.6 points, and another three averaging between 5.2 and 6.4.
That's given them the best of both scoring worlds: The ability to get four, five or even six players in double figures in a game, or have somebody be a one-man-wrecking crew with a big night.
VCU guard Jayden Nunn celebrates during Rams' A-10 clinching victory over Saint Louis. He was among six double-figure scorers for VCU.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
The versatility and depth has made it more difficult for opposing teams to concentrate on trying to take out one or two players and has been a key part in VCU’s surge to the A-10 regular-season title and the top seed going into this week’s conference tournament.
VCU (24-7) plays the winner of No. 8 Davidson (15-15) and No. 9 St. Bonaventure (14-17) on Thursday at 11:30 a.m. in the quarterfinals at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.
After Baldwin and Johns, forward Jalen DeLoach averages 10 points. Wing Jamir Watkins is at 9.3 and guard Jayden Nunn is at 9.1.
Wing David Shriver averages 6.4 points. Guard Zeb Jackson is at 5.5 and wing Nick Kern Jr. is at 5.2.
“It talks about our versatility of different guys being able to step up at different times,” VCU coach Mike Rhoades said. “I think it’s because these guys like playing with each other. … I think we have some playmakers [and] guys making the right play at the right time.
“Sometimes it’s a guy shooting the ball and scoring some points in isolations, making plays for themselves that’s impacting winning. But I also think it’s guys giving up a good shot to get a great shot, and a teammate is the one having that success at the end or finishing the play. I think you’ve seen that throughout the year. We’ve really evolved at that.”
Seven Rams have led, or shared the lead, in scoring in a game this season: Baldwin, Johns, DeLoach, Watkins, Nunn, Shriver and Kern.
VCU has had at least four players in double figures 13 times. The Rams have had six players in double figures twice and five in three other games.
Nine of those 13 games came during the 18-game conference schedule.
Early in the season VCU forced some bad shots or took some quick shots, plus the Rams had a lot of turnovers that prevented shots. After averaging 15.2 turnovers in the first 21 games, they have cut that to 10.3 in the past 10 games.
With depth in scoring a strength, VCU also has had someone capable of carrying things almost single-handedly. Baldwin had 37 points against Saint Louis. Nunn had 31 against Saint Joseph’s.
Baldwin and Nunn have registered 28- and 24-point games, respectively. Johns and Watkins each have posted 22-point games.
In games when somebody is lighting it up, Rhoades said some plays call from the bench. They mostly come from Baldwin controlling the game.
“Ace knows who’s hot,” he said. “And Ace gets the point across for he and his teammates to get that hot guy a shot or an isolation in the post or a mismatch or putting somebody in a ball screen. He does a very good job of that.”
Reflecting VCU’s development of depth as the season has gone along is an increase in scoring. The Rams averaged 66.2 points and shot 41.8% in their first 11 games.
In their past 20 games, they have averaged almost 74 points and shot almost 48%.
They are averaging 71 points while allowing 63.
“I think there’s just been a lot of things that have accumulated [in] our success … ” Rhoades said. “We’re playing the right way, and a lot of guys are benefiting.”
Photos from the VCU men's basketball season
Richmond's Jason Nelson looked to pass while VCU's Ace Baldwin applied pressure during the Rams' 72-64 win at the sold-out Robins Center Friday night.
DANIEL SANGJIB MIN/TIMES-DISPATCH
VCU’s Jamir Watkins, center, shoots against Richmond’s Neal Quinn, left, and Andre Gustavson, right, during the second half of the NCAA men’s basketball game at University of Richmond, Richmond, Va., on Friday, January 20, 2023.
Daniel Sangjib Min/TIMES-DISPATCH
Richmond’s Matt Grace (left) and VCU’s Brandon Johns Jr. battle for control of the ball in the second half. Johns scored 12 points for the victorious Rams, who have won 10 of their past 11 games.
Daniel Sangjib Min, TIMES-DISPATCH
VCU's Jamir Watkins, right, looks on his shot as Richmond's Tyler Burton works on defense during the second half of the NCAA men's basketball game at University of Richmond, Richmond, Va., on Friday, January 20, 2023.
Daniel Sangjib Min/TIMES-DISPATCH
VCU's Jamir Watkins, right, tries to control a ball against Richmond's Tyler Burton works on defense during the second half of the NCAA men's basketball game at University of Richmond, Richmond, Va., on Friday, January 20, 2023.
Daniel Sangjib Min/TIMES-DISPATCH
VCU's players celebrate a three-point shot and team's lead against Richmond during the second half of the NCAA men's basketball game at University of Richmond, Richmond, Va., on Friday, January 20, 2023.
Daniel Sangjib Min/TIMES-DISPATCH
VCU's fans cheer for the team against Richmond during the second half of the NCAA men's basketball game at University of Richmond, Richmond, Va., on Friday, January 20, 2023.
Daniel Sangjib Min/TIMES-DISPATCH
Richmond's Neal Quinn, left, passes by VCU's Jalen DeLoach during the first half of the NCAA men's basketball game at University of Richmond, Richmond, Va., on Friday, January 20, 2023.
Daniel Sangjib Min/TIMES-DISPATCH
Richmond’s Jason Nelson is harrassed by VCU’s Ace Baldwin in the first half of the Rams’ Atlantic 10 victory at the Robins Center. Nelson, a freshman getting his first taste of the UR-VCU rivalry, scored 5 points. Baldwin finished with 14.
DANIEL SANGJIB MIN, TIMES-DISPATCH
Richmond's Matt Grace shoots over VCU's Jalen DeLoach in the first half. Grace scored 13 points, while DeLoach, coming off a 19-point, 12-rebound outing in a win over UMass, scored just 2.
DANIEL SANGJIB MIN, TIMES-DISPATCH
VCU forward Brandon Johns Jr. (30) dunks over UMass forward Dyondre Dominguez (45) during an NCAA basketball game between UMass and VCU on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023 at the Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
UMass forward Gianni Thompson (13) shoots two as VCU guard Nick Kern Jr. (24) and guard Jayden Nunn (23) defend during a NCAA basketball game between UMass and VCU on Tuesday, January 17, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
VCU forward Brandon Johns Jr. (30) dunks over UMass forward Dyondre Dominguez (45) during a NCAA basketball game between UMass and VCU on Tuesday, January 17, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
VCU guard Nick Kern Jr. (24) dunks during a NCAA basketball game between UMass and VCU on Tuesday, January 17, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
VCU guard Zeb Jackson (2) shoots over UMass forward Isaac Kante (10) during a NCAA basketball game between UMass and VCU on Tuesday, January 17, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
VCU guard Nick Kern Jr. (24) dunks during a NCAA basketball game between UMass and VCU on Tuesday, January 17, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
VCU guard Zeb Jackson (2) shoots over UMass forward Isaac Kante (10) during a NCAA basketball game between UMass and VCU on Tuesday, January 17, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
VCU guard Josh Banks (33) celebrates his three point during a NCAA basketball game between UMass and VCU on Tuesday, January 17, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
VCU guard Nick Kern Jr. (24) dunks over UMass guard Rahsool Diggins (3) during a NCAA basketball game between UMass and VCU on Tuesday, January 17, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
VCU guard Nick Kern Jr. dunks over UMass guard Rahsool Diggins during a game at the Siegel Center in Richmond on Jan. 17.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
VCU forward Jalen DeLoach (4) drives to the basket as UMass forward Wildens Leveque (0) defends during a NCAA basketball game between UMass and VCU on Tuesday, January 17, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
VCU forward David Shriver (35) celebrates his three points during a NCAA basketball game between UMass and VCU on Tuesday, January 17, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
UMass guard Keon Thompson (22) drives to the basket as VCU guard Ace Baldwin (1) tries to steal the ball during a NCAA basketball game between UMass and VCU on Tuesday, January 17, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
VCU guard Nick Kern Jr. (24) dunks over UMass guard Rahsool Diggins (3) during a NCAA basketball game between UMass and VCU on Tuesday, January 17, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
VCU forward Jalen DeLoach (4) celebrates his two points during a NCAA basketball game between UMass and VCU on Tuesday, January 17, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
VCU guard Nick Kern Jr. (24) dunks over UMass guard Rahsool Diggins (3) during a NCAA basketball game between UMass and VCU on Tuesday, January 17, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
VCU guard Nick Kern Jr. (24) dunks over UMass guard Rahsool Diggins (3) during a NCAA basketball game between UMass and VCU on Tuesday, January 17, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
VCU’s Jalen DeLoach reacts after scoring 2 of his 19 points in a home rout of Atlantic 10 foe Massachusetts.
SHABAN ATHUMAN, TIMES-DISPATCH
VCU guard Nick Kern Jr. (24) dunks on UMass forward Wildens Leveque (0) during a NCAA basketball game between UMass and VCU on Tuesday, January 17, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
VCU's Jayden Nunn gets off a shot past Massachusetts' Brandon Martin (right) and Matt Cross. Nunn scored 13 points, one of five Rams to finish in double figures.
SHABAN ATHUMAN, TIMES-DISPATCH
VCU forward Jamir Watkins (0) shoots over UMass guard T.J. Weeks Jr. (23) during a NCAA basketball game between UMass and VCU on Tuesday, January 17, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
VCU forward Jamir Watkins (0) celebrates his three points during a NCAA basketball game between UMass and VCU on Tuesday, January 17, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
VCU's Zeb Jackson, a transfer from Michigan who has provided an offensive spark, scored 2 of his 12 points off the bench the easy way in the Rams' win over Massachusetts on Tuesday.
SHABAN ATHUMAN, TIMES-DISPATCH
VCU guard Ace Baldwin runs into resistance from Massachusetts’ Dyondre Dominguez as the Minutemen’s Isaac Kante looks on during the Rams’ Atlantic 10 victory at the Siegel Center. Despite Baldwin scoring just 2 points, the Rams won for the ninth time in their past 10 games.
SHABAN ATHUMAN, TIMES-DISPATCH
VCU guard Nick Kern Jr. (24) shoots over UMass forward Wildens Leveque (0) during a NCAA basketball game between UMass and VCU on Tuesday, January 17, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
VCU forward Jalen DeLoach (4) talks to head coach Mike Rhoades during a NCAA basketball game between UMass and VCU on Tuesday, January 17, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
VCU forward Jalen DeLoach (4) shoots as UMass forward Matt Cross (33) and forward Brandon Martin (1) helps during a NCAA basketball game between UMass and VCU on Tuesday, January 17, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
VCU guard Nick Kern Jr., left, celebrates his dunk with forward Jalen DeLoach during a game against UMass at the Siegel Center in Richmond on Jan. 17.
SHABAN ATHUMAN, TIMES-DISPATCH
UMass forward Matt Cross (33) shoots two over VCU forward Jamir Watkins (0) during a NCAA basketball game between UMass and VCU on Tuesday, January 17, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
UMass guard T.J. Weeks Jr. (23) gets his ball stolen by VCU guard Ace Baldwin (1) as guard Jayden Nunn (23) helps during a NCAA basketball game between UMass and VCU on Tuesday, January 17, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
VCU's David Shriver has made 15 of 19 3-pointers in the past three games, elevating his 3-point shooting percentage to 39.5 and his average to 7.2 points in 18.7 minutes.
VCU ATHLETICS
VCU’s Nick Kern Jr. (24) drives past Davidson’s David Skogman (42) during the first half of Saturday’s game at the Siegel Center in Richmond, Va., on January 7, 2023.
Eva Russo, Richmond Times-Dispatch
Michigan transfer Brandon Johns Jr. is shooting 79.5% from the free throw line for VCU, which is finding considerable success at the charity stripe this season.
Eva RUSSO, Times-Dispatch
VCU’s Nick Kern, Jr. (No. 23) celebrates with his teammates during the second half of Saturday’s game at the Siegel Center in Richmond, VA on January 7, 2023. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH
Eva Russo
VCU's head coach Mike Rhoades reacts during Saturday's game against Davidson at Siegel Center in Richmond, VA on January 7, 2023. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH
Eva Russo
VCU's Nick Kern, Jr. (No. 24) drives past Davidson's David Skogman (No. 42) during the first half of Saturday's game at the Siegel Center in Richmond, VA on January 7, 2023. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH
Eva Russo
VCU's Brandon Johns, Jr. (No. 30) tries to work around Davidson's Reed Bailey (No. 1) during the first half of Saturday's game at the Siegel Center in Richmond, VA on January 7, 2023. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH
Eva Russo
VCU's Zeb Jackson (No. 2) drives around Davidson's Connor Kochera (No. 23) during the first half of Saturday's game at the Siegel Center in Richmond, VA on January 7, 2023. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH
Eva Russo
The crowd reacts after a VCU basket during the first half of Saturday's game against Davidson at the Siegel Center in Richmond, VA on January 7, 2023. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH
Eva Russo
VCU's Nick Kern, Jr. (No. 23) celebrates with his teammates during the second half of Saturday's game at the Siegel Center in Richmond, VA on January 7, 2023. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH
Eva Russo
VCU’s David Shriver (No. 35) shoots over Davidson’s David Skogman (No. 42) during the first half of Saturday’s game at the Siegel Center in Richmond, VA on January 7, 2023. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH
Eva Russo
Davidson's head coach Matt McKillop motions to his team from the sideline during the first half of Saturday's game against VCU at the Siegel Center in Richmond, VA on January 7, 2023. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH
Eva Russo
VCU's Adrian "Ace" Baldwin, Jr. (No. 1) shoots over Davidson's Foster Loyer (No. 0) during the first half of Saturday's game at the Siegel Center in Richmond, VA on January 7, 2023. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH
Eva Russo
VCU's Brandon Johns, Jr. (No. 30) and David Shriver (No. 35) struggle with Davidson's Sean Logan (No. 15) over the ball during the first half of Saturday's game at the Siegel Center in Richmond, VA on January 7, 2023. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH
Eva Russo
VCU's Brandon Johns, Jr. (No. 30) celebrates after dunking during the second half of Saturday's game against Davidson at the Siegel Center in Richmond, VA on January 7, 2023. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH
Eva Russo
VCU's Nick Kern, Jr. (no. 24) jumps to block a shot by Davidson's Foster Loyer(No. 0) during the first half of Saturday's game at the Siegel Center in Richmond, VA on January 7, 2023. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH
Eva Russo
VCU's Brandon Johns, Jr. (No. 30) dunks during the second half of Saturday's game against Davidson at the Siegel Center in Richmond, VA on January 7, 2023. VCU won the game 89-72. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH
Eva Russo
VCU's Toibu "Tobi" Lawal (No. 10) rises above Davidson's Connor Kochera (No. 23) and Reed Bailey (No. 1) during the second half of Saturday's game at the Siegel Center in Richmond, VA on January 7, 2023. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH
Eva Russo
Davidson's Foster Loyer (No. 0) struggles to get past VCU's Adrian "Ace" Baldwin, Jr. (No. 1) and David Shriver (No. 35) during the first half of Saturday's game at the Siegel Center in Richmond, VA on January 7, 2023. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH
Eva Russo