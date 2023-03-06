Scan the list of the top 25 scorers in the Atlantic 10 this season, and you’ll find two players from VCU way down the list.

Point guard Ace Baldwin is 20th at 12.6 points per game. Forward Brandon Johns Jr. is 24th at 11.9.

The Rams don’t have anybody with gaudy scoring stats. What they do have is five players averaging between 9.1 and 12.6 points, and another three averaging between 5.2 and 6.4.

That's given them the best of both scoring worlds: The ability to get four, five or even six players in double figures in a game, or have somebody be a one-man-wrecking crew with a big night.

The versatility and depth has made it more difficult for opposing teams to concentrate on trying to take out one or two players and has been a key part in VCU’s surge to the A-10 regular-season title and the top seed going into this week’s conference tournament.

VCU (24-7) plays the winner of No. 8 Davidson (15-15) and No. 9 St. Bonaventure (14-17) on Thursday at 11:30 a.m. in the quarterfinals at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

After Baldwin and Johns, forward Jalen DeLoach averages 10 points. Wing Jamir Watkins is at 9.3 and guard Jayden Nunn is at 9.1.

Wing David Shriver averages 6.4 points. Guard Zeb Jackson is at 5.5 and wing Nick Kern Jr. is at 5.2.

“It talks about our versatility of different guys being able to step up at different times,” VCU coach Mike Rhoades said. “I think it’s because these guys like playing with each other. … I think we have some playmakers [and] guys making the right play at the right time.

“Sometimes it’s a guy shooting the ball and scoring some points in isolations, making plays for themselves that’s impacting winning. But I also think it’s guys giving up a good shot to get a great shot, and a teammate is the one having that success at the end or finishing the play. I think you’ve seen that throughout the year. We’ve really evolved at that.”

Seven Rams have led, or shared the lead, in scoring in a game this season: Baldwin, Johns, DeLoach, Watkins, Nunn, Shriver and Kern.

VCU has had at least four players in double figures 13 times. The Rams have had six players in double figures twice and five in three other games.

Nine of those 13 games came during the 18-game conference schedule.

Early in the season VCU forced some bad shots or took some quick shots, plus the Rams had a lot of turnovers that prevented shots. After averaging 15.2 turnovers in the first 21 games, they have cut that to 10.3 in the past 10 games.

With depth in scoring a strength, VCU also has had someone capable of carrying things almost single-handedly. Baldwin had 37 points against Saint Louis. Nunn had 31 against Saint Joseph’s.

Baldwin and Nunn have registered 28- and 24-point games, respectively. Johns and Watkins each have posted 22-point games.

In games when somebody is lighting it up, Rhoades said some plays call from the bench. They mostly come from Baldwin controlling the game.

“Ace knows who’s hot,” he said. “And Ace gets the point across for he and his teammates to get that hot guy a shot or an isolation in the post or a mismatch or putting somebody in a ball screen. He does a very good job of that.”

Reflecting VCU’s development of depth as the season has gone along is an increase in scoring. The Rams averaged 66.2 points and shot 41.8% in their first 11 games.

In their past 20 games, they have averaged almost 74 points and shot almost 48%.

They are averaging 71 points while allowing 63.

“I think there’s just been a lot of things that have accumulated [in] our success … ” Rhoades said. “We’re playing the right way, and a lot of guys are benefiting.”

